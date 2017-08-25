Friday’s Letters to the Editor

In his own words

EDITOR: As I see it, Donald Trump’s tweeting is a good thing in that he’s telling us what he’s really thinking. When he goes on-script, he’s just mouthing someone else’s words and ideas. Scripted, he’s only saying what’s appropriate for public acceptance, but that’s not the real Trump. The real one is the one who tweets.

So I say, keep it up, Donald. Tell us what you’re really thinking, and show us who you really are. You may be a con man exemplar, but your tweeting is a big fat tell. It’s practically a yell, and with a little luck, it’ll hasten your downfall.

WILL SHONBRUN

Boyes Springs

A burning house

EDITOR: Ross Douthat’s Sunday column on our slide toward civil war (“Our house divided: Will it stand or fall?”) omitted some key causes of the division he laments. He didn’t mention, for example, that our current president spent years claiming that the previous president, a black man, wasn’t an American.

He didn’t mention that the National Rifle Association during those years regularly warned its members that President Barack Obama planned to seize their weapons and institute tyranny. These claims were false and morally indefensible.

He didn’t mention that, with a few courageous exceptions, national Republican leaders endorsed and voted for the current president and support and are supported by the NRA.

Now, angry masses of Americans are denouncing Nazis and white supremacists and occasionally clashing violently with them. The evidence for the Nazi and white supremacist views of these people is their own enthusiastic public pronouncements. They also proclaim their affection for the president and their gratitude for his support.

We are divided because racists and white supremacists have been working hard, and successfully, to divide us. The Republican Party has made that work its own. As a Republican, Douthat doesn’t live in a divided house. He lives in a burning house.

TERRY MULCAIRE

Santa Rosa

Ignore extremists

EDITOR: What do you suppose would happen if the media didn’t cover any demonstrations by extremists and no one showed up to protest against the extremists? With no media coverage and counter-protests, nothing would happen. Unfortunately, our media thrives on violence and show up in force at these demonstrations and continue reporting on the violence for days on end. This is exactly what the extremists hope for.

DAVE FORSMAN

Petaluma

‘Fake’ water

EDITOR: Regarding the Knights Bridge Winery project (“Supervisors back Knights Valley winery,” Wednesday), Sonoma County failed to look at the whole project and in doing so ignored the cumulative impacts, including negative effects to neighbors’ wells.

The developer’s water use numbers keep spiraling downward in an attempt to justify this project. When the anticipated water usage data was presented to the county in 2013, it reflected one set of numbers. Four years later, the water usage data reflects something quite different, now magically reduced. In the meantime, the only thing that has changed is even more intensive water usage is the developer replanted significant acres of vineyard and added a 10-bed/10-bath guest lodge, complete with a large recreational pool, and new landscaping.

To add insult to injury, the county is accepting the developer’s overall water use calculations in part by accepting the claim that the lodge’s water usage will be equivalent to an average household of four.