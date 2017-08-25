s
s
Sections
You've read 3 of 10 free articles this month.
This Week Only
Get unlimited access to PressDemocrat.com PLUS the eEdition and our mobile app for $49 per year.

Add a year of Sunday home delivery for just $20 more!
Already a subscriber?
Click Here to Subscribe
CLOSE X
You've read 6 of 10 free articles this month.
This Week Only
Get unlimited access to PressDemocrat.com PLUS the eEdition and our mobile app for $49 per year.

Add a year of Sunday home delivery for just $20 more!
Already a subscriber?
Click Here to Subscribe
CLOSE X
You've read all of your free articles this month.
This Week Only
Get unlimited access to PressDemocrat.com PLUS the eEdition and our mobile app for $49 per year.

Add a year of Sunday home delivery for just $20 more!
Already a subscriber?
Click Here to Subscribe
CLOSE X
We've got a special deal for readers like you.
This Week Only
Get unlimited access to PressDemocrat.com PLUS the eEdition and our mobile app for $49 per year.

Add a year of Sunday home delivery for just $20 more!
Already a subscriber?
Click Here to Subscribe
CLOSE X
Thanks for reading! Why not subscribe?
This Week Only
Get unlimited access to PressDemocrat.com PLUS the eEdition and our mobile app for $49 per year.

Add a year of Sunday home delivery for just $20 more!
Already a subscriber?
Click Here to Subscribe
CLOSE X
Want to keep reading? Subscribe today!
This Week Only
Get unlimited access to PressDemocrat.com PLUS the eEdition and our mobile app for $49 per year.

Add a year of Sunday home delivery for just $20 more!
Already a subscriber?
Click Here to Subscribe
CLOSE X

Friday’s Letters to the Editor

| August 25, 2017, 12:09AM
| Updated 4 hours ago.

In his own words

EDITOR: As I see it, Donald Trump’s tweeting is a good thing in that he’s telling us what he’s really thinking. When he goes on-script, he’s just mouthing someone else’s words and ideas. Scripted, he’s only saying what’s appropriate for public acceptance, but that’s not the real Trump. The real one is the one who tweets.

So I say, keep it up, Donald. Tell us what you’re really thinking, and show us who you really are. You may be a con man exemplar, but your tweeting is a big fat tell. It’s practically a yell, and with a little luck, it’ll hasten your downfall.

WILL SHONBRUN

Boyes Springs

A burning house

EDITOR: Ross Douthat’s Sunday column on our slide toward civil war (“Our house divided: Will it stand or fall?”) omitted some key causes of the division he laments. He didn’t mention, for example, that our current president spent years claiming that the previous president, a black man, wasn’t an American.

He didn’t mention that the National Rifle Association during those years regularly warned its members that President Barack Obama planned to seize their weapons and institute tyranny. These claims were false and morally indefensible.

He didn’t mention that, with a few courageous exceptions, national Republican leaders endorsed and voted for the current president and support and are supported by the NRA.

Now, angry masses of Americans are denouncing Nazis and white supremacists and occasionally clashing violently with them. The evidence for the Nazi and white supremacist views of these people is their own enthusiastic public pronouncements. They also proclaim their affection for the president and their gratitude for his support.

We are divided because racists and white supremacists have been working hard, and successfully, to divide us. The Republican Party has made that work its own. As a Republican, Douthat doesn’t live in a divided house. He lives in a burning house.

TERRY MULCAIRE

Santa Rosa

Ignore extremists

EDITOR: What do you suppose would happen if the media didn’t cover any demonstrations by extremists and no one showed up to protest against the extremists? With no media coverage and counter-protests, nothing would happen. Unfortunately, our media thrives on violence and show up in force at these demonstrations and continue reporting on the violence for days on end. This is exactly what the extremists hope for.

DAVE FORSMAN

Petaluma

‘Fake’ water

EDITOR: Regarding the Knights Bridge Winery project (“Supervisors back Knights Valley winery,” Wednesday), Sonoma County failed to look at the whole project and in doing so ignored the cumulative impacts, including negative effects to neighbors’ wells.

The developer’s water use numbers keep spiraling downward in an attempt to justify this project. When the anticipated water usage data was presented to the county in 2013, it reflected one set of numbers. Four years later, the water usage data reflects something quite different, now magically reduced. In the meantime, the only thing that has changed is even more intensive water usage is the developer replanted significant acres of vineyard and added a 10-bed/10-bath guest lodge, complete with a large recreational pool, and new landscaping.

To add insult to injury, the county is accepting the developer’s overall water use calculations in part by accepting the claim that the lodge’s water usage will be equivalent to an average household of four.

Most Popular Stories
SMART service officially gets rolling today. Here's what you need to know
Rohnert Park motorcyclist killed, suspected very drunk driver arrested in crash
Patriot Prayer cancels San Francisco rally
All aboard! SMART service kicks off in Santa Rosa
Fire damages Santa Rosa apartment complex

As the water uses have intensified, the development’s overall water usage calculations have gone down. How is that possible? As with fake news, so goes “fake” water to justify this winery project.

CRAIG M. ENYART

Knights Valley

Dick Gregory’s satire

EDITOR: An online comment following the death of comedian/civil rights activist Dick Gregory asked: “If I used the racially charged language he used in his dialogues, my comments would be deleted, and I would be condemned, so what did he accomplish?”

Related Stories
Douthat: Our house divided
County supervisors endorse controversial new Knights Valley winery

I would answer the question by saying that the goal of social satirists such as Gregory, Mort Sahl, Lenny Bruce and George Carlin, to name a few, wasn’t to make the world safe for bigots to use racially charged language in newspaper comment sections. The online dictionary of literary devices defines satire as follows:

“Satire is a technique employed by writers to expose and criticize foolishness and corruption of an individual or a society by using humor, irony, exaggeration or ridicule. It intends to improve humanity by criticizing its follies and foibles. A writer in a satire uses fictional characters, which stand for real people, to expose and condemn their corruption.

“A writer may point a satire toward a person, a country or even the entire world. Usually, a satire is a comical piece of writing which makes fun of an individual or a society to expose its stupidity and shortcomings. In addition, he hopes that those he criticizes will improve their characters by overcoming their weaknesses.”

I think Gregory accomplished this.

JEFF DiCELLO

Santa Rosa

Trump’s catch phrases

EDITOR: After “believe me,” Donald Trump’s next favorite filler phrase is, “I must say.”

No, Mr. President, you really mustn’t.

ROBERT OSTLING

Santa Rosa

Most Popular Stories
Patriot Prayer cancels San Francisco rally
All aboard! SMART service kicks off in Santa Rosa
Rohnert Park motorcyclist killed, suspected very drunk driver arrested in crash
What it’s like to ride the SMART train
SMART service officially gets rolling today. Here's what you need to know
Video shows giant pot bundle launched over US-Mexico border fence
Grant Cohn: 49ers will show a lot of their cards in third preseason game
Trump tells Pentagon to indefinitely ban transgender recruits