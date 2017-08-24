Thursday’s Letters to the Editor

Lessons learned

EDIT: I’m 72. I graduated from San Jose State in 1968. My major was psychology with a minor in sociology. I ended up in business but didn’t forget the value of my learning or experiences during that time. Our social status in America has reminded me that I have wisdom to share.

Whether it’s two people or two groups having a passionate misunderstanding, they should be separated. They should remain that way until cooler heads prevail.

Allowing unpermitted protesters to engage permitted event participants is, as proven again and again, a formula for violence.

This is what we experienced before the election. It’s more than apparent that, based on violent contact at campaign rallies last year and continued violent contact due to differing political views, things must change.

If our event policies, procedures and laws are honored, this problem goes away.

News organizations can report on the information learned in a peaceful setting. In the likely event that an opposing view would like to be heard, this would be accommodated on a different day in a properly permitted venue, if so chosen.

Allowing two violently opposed groups to combat makes great news, and fans the flames of all who witness it, but to what purpose? It starts with schoolyard fist fights and ends here. Remember those. Elementary, really.

ROBERT POND

Santa Rosa

Fort Bragg’s history

EDITOR” Columnist George Skelton blasted Fort Bragg, here on the Mendocino Coast, with untrue facts he should have researched (“Don’t be too smug, California,” Friday). The fort that our town was named for was not commanded by Braxton Bragg at any time. He was never in Fort Bragg.

Fort Bragg was named by Horatio Gates Gibson, a lieutenant sent from San Francisco with a detachment to protect Native Americans from the settlers in 1857. The fort they built was named Fort Bragg by the lieutenant because he fought with Bragg in the Mexican War. They were graduates of West Point and Union soldiers, and Gibson admired him.

Yes, Braxton Bragg joined the confederates in the Civil War. He was terrible as a leader, didn’t win a single battle and was blamed by many as the reason the South lost the war.

When Fort Bragg was named it was in an honorable way for a Union soldier to honor another Union soldier. What happened later shouldn’t tarnish the name of this great city. Skelton should do his homework and not spread misinformation across the country about a city he obviously knows nothing about.

JOHN SKINNER

Founding president, Fort Bragg-Mendocino Coast Historical Society

Provincial perspectives

EDITOR: Is there no limit to arrogance, stupidity and provincialism? As the splendid and rare eclipse moved across this country Monday, reporter after reporter gave updates on the progress of the Great American Eclipse. It was as if this country had controlled the universe to such a degree that we somehow influenced the eclipse to favor our very deserving geography.

I guess I didn’t realize what power “we” have over not just the earth but the moon and sun as well. Absurdity has risen sky high.

ANNIE MURPHY SPRINGER