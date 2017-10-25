Wednesday’s Letters to the Editor

Fountaingrove burned

EDITOR: I remember when the Santa Rosa City Council approved housing developments in the Fountaingrove wilderness area in the early 1990s.

Then-Mayor Sharon Wright and her colleagues on the council ignored people (myself included) who warned that doing so would expose homes in the area to the threat of wildfire. The council decided that the benefits (property tax revenue, attracting wealthy residents to the area, etc.) outweighed the possibility of a catastrophic tragedy.

I wonder if Wright and her fellow former council members still feel that way. This is one of those rare times when I really wish I had been wrong about something. Being able to claim that I told you so has never felt so unsatisfying.

CHRIS WENMOTH

Santa Rosa

Looking for ways to help

EDITOR: Now that the dramatic fires are nearly under control, our thoughts turn to the next big problem we must face together — rebuilding our communities.

We have seen the outpouring of love and support for the community for immediate needs, but what happens weeks and months from now when the TV crews are gone and the fire is out?

We (and probably others) would greatly appreciate a series of articles providing information on what citizens might do to help our neighbors around the county and beyond rebuild. We want to consider the complete range of structures and situations that have been damaged and destroyed by the fires: private homes, public spaces, including parks, businesses of all kinds and more.

Could there be weekend work parties for cleaning debris? Where could we donate, and what is needed? How are those resources being distributed? How can we avoid scams? Who is holding fundraising events? Is this a good time to purchase land to create open space and parks?

In short, what should be done and how might we do it together?

STEVE and CECILY WALLIS

Petaluma

Silencing scientists

EDITOR: Why doesn’t it surprise me that U.S. Environmental Protection Agency scientists would be barred from discussing climate change at an environmental conference (“EPA blocks scientists’ climate talks,” Monday)?

Could it be because the EPA’s director, Trump-appointed Scott Pruitt, as attorney general of Oklahoma, fought the very agency he is heading over the issue of global warming?

When the leaders of protective government agencies silence their own scientists because they may not keep the party line, we are denied the opportunity to evaluate all the evidence necessary to make responsible choices.

We have the right to know what the well-informed are thinking. Open dialogue is one factor that separates free nations from those who are under government oppression. To me, our “land of the free” seems to be a lot less free than it was intended to be.

TIM HUDSON

Rohnert Park

PG&E’s maintenance

EDITOR: When is PG&E going to start taking responsible measures to prevent fires caused by its power lines and equipment? While the cause of the Sonoma and Napa fires has yet to be determined, the San Jose Mercury News reported that a review of radio traffic that showed at least 10 fire crews were dispatched on the night of Oct. 8 to respond to sparking electrical wires and exploding transformers.