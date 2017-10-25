s
s
Sections
We don't just cover the North Bay. We live here.
Did You Know? In the first 10 days of the North Bay fire, nearly 1.5 million people used their mobile devices to visit our sites.
Already a subscriber?
Subscribe. Support local journalism.
CLOSE X
Wow! You read a lot!
Reading enhances confidence, empathy, decision-making, and overall life satisfaction. Keep it up! Subscribe.
Already a subscriber?
Subscribe. Support local journalism.
CLOSE X
Oops, you're out of free articles.
Until next month, you can always look over someone's shoulder at the coffee shop.
Already a subscriber?
Subscribe. Support local journalism.
CLOSE X
We don't just cover the North Bay. We live here.
Did You Know? In the first 10 days of the North Bay fire, we posted 390 stories about the fire. And they were shared nearly 137,000 times.
Already a subscriber?
Subscribe. Support local journalism.
CLOSE X
Supporting the community that supports us.
Obviously you value quality local journalism. Thank you.
Already a subscriber?
Subscribe. Support local journalism.
CLOSE X
Oops, you're out of free articles.
We miss you already! (Subscriptions start at just 99 cents.)
Already a subscriber?
Subscribe. Support local journalism.
CLOSE X

Wednesday’s Letters to the Editor

| October 25, 2017, 12:09AM

Fountaingrove burned

EDITOR: I remember when the Santa Rosa City Council approved housing developments in the Fountaingrove wilderness area in the early 1990s.

Then-Mayor Sharon Wright and her colleagues on the council ignored people (myself included) who warned that doing so would expose homes in the area to the threat of wildfire. The council decided that the benefits (property tax revenue, attracting wealthy residents to the area, etc.) outweighed the possibility of a catastrophic tragedy.

I wonder if Wright and her fellow former council members still feel that way. This is one of those rare times when I really wish I had been wrong about something. Being able to claim that I told you so has never felt so unsatisfying.

CHRIS WENMOTH

Santa Rosa

Looking for ways to help

EDITOR: Now that the dramatic fires are nearly under control, our thoughts turn to the next big problem we must face together — rebuilding our communities.

We have seen the outpouring of love and support for the community for immediate needs, but what happens weeks and months from now when the TV crews are gone and the fire is out?

We (and probably others) would greatly appreciate a series of articles providing information on what citizens might do to help our neighbors around the county and beyond rebuild. We want to consider the complete range of structures and situations that have been damaged and destroyed by the fires: private homes, public spaces, including parks, businesses of all kinds and more.

Could there be weekend work parties for cleaning debris? Where could we donate, and what is needed? How are those resources being distributed? How can we avoid scams? Who is holding fundraising events? Is this a good time to purchase land to create open space and parks?

In short, what should be done and how might we do it together?

STEVE and CECILY WALLIS

Petaluma

Silencing scientists

EDITOR: Why doesn’t it surprise me that U.S. Environmental Protection Agency scientists would be barred from discussing climate change at an environmental conference (“EPA blocks scientists’ climate talks,” Monday)?

Could it be because the EPA’s director, Trump-appointed Scott Pruitt, as attorney general of Oklahoma, fought the very agency he is heading over the issue of global warming?

When the leaders of protective government agencies silence their own scientists because they may not keep the party line, we are denied the opportunity to evaluate all the evidence necessary to make responsible choices.

We have the right to know what the well-informed are thinking. Open dialogue is one factor that separates free nations from those who are under government oppression. To me, our “land of the free” seems to be a lot less free than it was intended to be.

TIM HUDSON

Rohnert Park

PG&E’s maintenance

EDITOR: When is PG&E going to start taking responsible measures to prevent fires caused by its power lines and equipment? While the cause of the Sonoma and Napa fires has yet to be determined, the San Jose Mercury News reported that a review of radio traffic that showed at least 10 fire crews were dispatched on the night of Oct. 8 to respond to sparking electrical wires and exploding transformers.

Most Popular Stories
Golis: Hold this sense of place close to your hearts
Thursday’s Letters to the Editor
PD Editorial: Opening doors to our displaced friends, neighbors
Gullixson: Message to fire victims: We need you to come back
Skelton: He lost his home in fires but got the bill he wanted

The state Department of Forestry and Fire Protection reported that in 2015, the last year for which information is available, “149,000 acres were burned by electrical failures.” This is more than twice the amount as the next leading cause.

Related Stories
20+ easy ways to help victims of the Wine Country fires

Other states have far fewer problems and don’t charge excessive fees as many believe they are paying in Northern California. There needs to be more oversight on PG&E’s contracted tree services and new standards put in place as the number of downed wires caused by high winds and transformer explosions is not acceptable.

PG&E line workers aren’t to blame, and their efforts to restore service after fires and floods are always greatly appreciated, as they are only following poor company policy that needs change.

JORDON and CARLA BERKOVE

Forestville

Outstanding photography

EDITOR: Is it too early to nominate The Press Democrat’s stable of photographers for a Pulitzer Prize? The photographs of Alvin Jornada, John Burgess, Beth Schlanker, Kent Porter and Christopher Chung have been stunning. This is essentially combat photography, in the great tradition of Robert Capa and Larry Burrows, who also faced imminent danger in their assignments.

RICK BALE

Santa Rosa

Bury power lines

EDITOR: It is time to talk about burying electric lines. Yes, that will be expensive and a lengthy project. But compare that expense to the liability of losses from fires, losses of human quality of life, losses of human life and losses from interruption of supply and the expense pales.

Granted, we aren’t yet certain about the causes of recent fires, and that really doesn’t change my point.

Wires on poles are cheap, easy, vulnerable and archaic. Electricity is no longer a new idea. It is time to improve reliability of supply and reduce risk. It is time to get started burying power lines.

MARIAN McDONALD

Sebastopol

Most Popular Stories
How Santa Rosa's Tubbs fire spread, hour by hour
Seeing spiders everywhere? Here's why
Padecky: After Tubbs fire, Raiders great saying goodbye to Santa Rosa
Zillow: Post-fire rents are up 36% in Sonoma, Napa counties
Where to eat now: 11 Wine Country restaurants earn Michelin stars
Burning Man shelters to be used to house fire victims
Debris removal at locked-down senior care facility under investigation
Metallica, Dave Matthews to headline fire benefit concert