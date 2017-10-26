Thursday’s Letters to the Editor

Warning system failure

EDITOR: I find attempts to excuse the county’s failure to use the emergency alert system to be absurd. When will bureaucrats ever take personal responsibility for their lack of judgment? Because the emergency alert system wasn’t used, based on the ludicrous notion that it might cause panic, people died. Once people found out about the fire, they started running anyway. At least then they had a chance.

Why have this system if you aren’t going to use it?

This is a case of profound failure of judgment. I hope the people who made the decision not to use this are prosecuted for criminal negligence.

No number of lawsuits against the county and the people involved in this debacle will bring those loved ones back to life. Someone, please stop trying to excuse inexcusable behavior and take responsibility.

KEITH MARCUM

Rohnert Park

Put utilities underground

EDITOR: Now is the time to place power lines underground. Had this been done earlier, think what would have been saved from the disastrous fires.

GENE ANDERSON

Petaluma

Dishonoring soldiers

EDITOR: During his 2016 campaign, Donald Trump said that Sen. John McCain “was not a war hero. He was a hero because he got captured. I like people who don’t get captured.”

In Trump’s depraved mind, wealth, celebrity and power are the only metrics of character, so the sacrifices of someone such as McCain, or the combat deaths of four American soldiers in Niger, are unlikely to impress him. Trump prefers people (like himself) who manage to avoid such uncomfortable and dangerous situations.

This empty, damaged man who is our president has no understanding of sacrifice and no capacity for honor, so he is unable to value these qualities in others.

BRIAN GEAGAN

Healdsburg

A new normal

EDITOR: Regarding the Oct. 19 thumbs up, thumbs down editorial and the comments of a respected local columnist, here are more thumbs up, thumbs down:

Thumbs up for Sheriff Rob Giordano for avoiding the use of inflammatory rhetoric as he dispelled misinformation about the source of our fires.

Thumbs down to The Press Democrat Editorial Board, which noted that the misinformation originated from “right- wing” websites. Would it not be more to the point to simply call them “dodgy” websites?

I’ve heard much talk during these recent life-changing days of settling into a “new normal.” Please, let our new normal be one where we avoid divisiveness and instead reach out to all our neighbors, regardless of politics.

CURTIS SHORT

Santa Rosa

Bring in tiny homes

EDITOR: Like many in the Bay Area, I’ve been transfixed by the tragedy in our region. Looking at drone footage of neighborhoods destroyed by fire, it dawned on me there might be a cost-effective and humane way of responding to the housing crisis created by the loss of so many homes.

Everything above ground was destroyed or severely damaged, but utilities below ground are likely still usable. The disaster-recovery housing resources put out by Sonoma County has no reference to what might be a useful resource: tiny homes.