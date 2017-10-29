s
Sunday’s Letters to the Editor

| October 29, 2017, 12:09AM
| Updated 1 hour ago.

A victory parade

EDITOR: I live in Oakmont, and we were repopulated Oct. 17. Heading home, and going south on Highway 12 on Oakmont’s eastern border, I noticed the canopy of trees arching over the road. Clearly visible, the Oakmont fire was burning less than a mile away. Just one ember, I thought, and that fire could easily jump the road.

It never happened, and thousands of homes — and, potentially, lives — were saved. Why?

The courageous, unrelenting and brilliant first-responders refused to let disaster strike here. Now that it’s almost over and we’re clearly safe, many of us feel the need to gather together to express our joint gratitude to these amazing people. I believe the Santa Rosa City Council should arrange a victory parade, or perhaps another suitable venue, to allow us to express our group appreciation to all those involved in this massive effort.

The San Francisco Giants rightfully enjoyed wonderful parades following their World Series victories, but their efforts pale in comparison to the valiant efforts performed by our first responders.

BOB CHAPMAN

Santa Rosa

Arctic drilling

EDITOR: As a college student who wants to secure a safe and livable climate for future generations, I am angered that the Trump administration is moving to allow oil drilling in the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge. Not only would doing so violate the habitat of countless wild species, including caribou and migrating birds, which depend on the refuge as a safe place to raise their young, it also threatens our shared right to a healthy future climate.

We must decrease our dependence on outdated and polluting fossil fuels, which are exacerbating climate change due to their greenhouse gas emissions. Transitioning to renewable energy would provide a clean, climate-friendly alternative that creates thousands of jobs in the energy sector and moves us closer to clean energy independence.

Believe it or not, a dollar invested in the solar power industry creates about three times the jobs that a dollar invested in oil does. I urge our legislators to stand up for the breathtaking Arctic National Wildlife Refuge by opposing oil exploration and instead supporting the transition to a sane and beneficial alternative, renewable energy.

The fate of future generations rests here, now, in our hands.

REBECCA CANRIGHT

Sebastopol

New leaders needed

EDITOR: I walked for the first time in Hood Mountain Regional Park after the devastating fires. I was saddened and angered at the level of destruction on the trail. So often I have thought that the amount of brush and dead limbs in our parks and open space is excessive. Not once have I seen maintenance or cleanup being done anywhere.

Our beautiful Golden State has been neglected for many years. Infrastructure and land maintenance has been ignored while we focused on unsustainable pensions, bullet trains, making drugs legal and newcomers not abiding by federal immigration laws. Shame on you, Gov. Jerry Brown.

The focus on green seems rather ironic when we look around at what happened to so much of our open space. Yes, the wind was beyond anyone’s control, but perhaps there should be a more proactive approach to fire prevention. Let’s make California great again. Find a responsible grownup with a plan who really has the sincerity to lead this great state of ours.

My heartfelt thanks to all those who participated in helping us through these horrendous days.

LAURA DILLEY

Santa Rosa

Standing up for principles

EDITOR: At last. Principled Republican senators who care more about our country than their careers are shouting, “The emperor has no clothes.”

Kudos to Arizona Sen. Jeff Flake for announcing he “will no longer be complicit or silent” regarding our president’s reckless words and policies. And to Sen. Bob Corker who continues to publicly challenge Trump. And to Sen. John McCain who is also speaking out.

To date, only these three Republican senators have placed their principles and their love of America ahead of their personal careers.

Flake said it best, “We’re not here to simply mark time. Sustained incumbency is certainly not the point of seeking office. … We must risk our careers in favor of our principles.”

It is time for all Republicans in Congress to stand up to our bumbling belligerent wanna- be-dictator and save our democracy.

It is time for every one of us — teachers, nurses, entrepreneurs, waiters, retirees — who loves our country to shout “the emperor has no clothes.” When we all stand up for America, our voices will drown out the dangerous Twitter mania and fake news that is destroying our democracy.

Who knows? We may even succeed in forcing him to escape to reality TV where he belongs.

VIRGINIA RODIN BEHR

Santa Rosa

Keep rents down

EDITOR: Having been born in Santa Rosa, I have been very proud of our town in this time of disaster and crisis. Then I read your headline on Wednesday: “Rents rise 36 percent after wildfires” and was so disappointed in the gouging by rental owners and local real-estate people. I beg them to keep local rentals at the current rate so that the victims don’t have to move away to get shelter over their heads.

I really don’t believe keeping the rental market reasonable for the many, many homeless people will put them out of business or break their respective banks.

ROSAN E. ROYSTON

Santa Rosa

