Sunday’s Letters to the Editor

A victory parade

EDITOR: I live in Oakmont, and we were repopulated Oct. 17. Heading home, and going south on Highway 12 on Oakmont’s eastern border, I noticed the canopy of trees arching over the road. Clearly visible, the Oakmont fire was burning less than a mile away. Just one ember, I thought, and that fire could easily jump the road.

It never happened, and thousands of homes — and, potentially, lives — were saved. Why?

The courageous, unrelenting and brilliant first-responders refused to let disaster strike here. Now that it’s almost over and we’re clearly safe, many of us feel the need to gather together to express our joint gratitude to these amazing people. I believe the Santa Rosa City Council should arrange a victory parade, or perhaps another suitable venue, to allow us to express our group appreciation to all those involved in this massive effort.

The San Francisco Giants rightfully enjoyed wonderful parades following their World Series victories, but their efforts pale in comparison to the valiant efforts performed by our first responders.

BOB CHAPMAN

Santa Rosa

Arctic drilling

EDITOR: As a college student who wants to secure a safe and livable climate for future generations, I am angered that the Trump administration is moving to allow oil drilling in the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge. Not only would doing so violate the habitat of countless wild species, including caribou and migrating birds, which depend on the refuge as a safe place to raise their young, it also threatens our shared right to a healthy future climate.

We must decrease our dependence on outdated and polluting fossil fuels, which are exacerbating climate change due to their greenhouse gas emissions. Transitioning to renewable energy would provide a clean, climate-friendly alternative that creates thousands of jobs in the energy sector and moves us closer to clean energy independence.

Believe it or not, a dollar invested in the solar power industry creates about three times the jobs that a dollar invested in oil does. I urge our legislators to stand up for the breathtaking Arctic National Wildlife Refuge by opposing oil exploration and instead supporting the transition to a sane and beneficial alternative, renewable energy.

The fate of future generations rests here, now, in our hands.

REBECCA CANRIGHT

Sebastopol

New leaders needed

EDITOR: I walked for the first time in Hood Mountain Regional Park after the devastating fires. I was saddened and angered at the level of destruction on the trail. So often I have thought that the amount of brush and dead limbs in our parks and open space is excessive. Not once have I seen maintenance or cleanup being done anywhere.

Our beautiful Golden State has been neglected for many years. Infrastructure and land maintenance has been ignored while we focused on unsustainable pensions, bullet trains, making drugs legal and newcomers not abiding by federal immigration laws. Shame on you, Gov. Jerry Brown.

The focus on green seems rather ironic when we look around at what happened to so much of our open space. Yes, the wind was beyond anyone’s control, but perhaps there should be a more proactive approach to fire prevention. Let’s make California great again. Find a responsible grownup with a plan who really has the sincerity to lead this great state of ours.