Tuesday’s Letters to the Editor

| October 24, 2017, 12:03AM

Re-open the schools

EDITOR: I haven’t been living outside waiting for a team of environmental engineers and contractors to certify my house safe for occupancy. Yet my house was exposed to the same smoke and ash as the schools. The students whose houses didn’t burn also are living in houses exposed to smoke and ash. The reality is that the risk is minuscule, the exposure unavoidable and the process more about ritual absolution than any verifiable risk.

The governor has issued an order to short circuit many regulations to get things going again. This spirit should be invoked to reopen the schools immediately, for the kid’s sake.

GORDON LEHMAN

Santa Rosa

Assessing accountability

EDITOR: Raymond Alden wrote, “Were justice served, the National Rifle Association would be held accountable for thousands of murders in just a few years” (“NRA’s legacy,” Oct. 15). If such were true, then automakers would also need to be held accountable, as there are many more auto-related deaths per year than gun-related deaths. I wonder what Alden would think of this. Should we just make everybody accountable?

WILLIAM MILLARD

Santa Rosa

Pulling together

EDITOR: I seldom agree with your editorials or opinions, but I must applaud and compliment The Press Democrat’s objective, fair and informative coverage of the hellacious fires in Sonoma County. Your reporting was excellent, giving us a picture in words and photos of this terrible fire and the destruction of lives, property, family pets and animals.

Words cannot thank the firefighters, police officers and sheriff’s deputies, first-responders and citizens who have responded in such a heroic way, saving hundreds of lives and homes and other property. This community pulled together as I have never seen it.

My sincere condolences to all those victim families who lost a loved one, a home, a business, a pet. You have suffered a terrible loss that can never to forgotten.

When this nightmare ends, I hope community leaders put together a memorial to the victims of this tragedy. And I hope there is a formal recognition of the heroes, citizens, first-responders and police and fire personnel who acted so courageously.

MIKE BROCK

Santa Rosa

Targeting alerts

EDITOR: According to the Washington Post, Sonoma County’s wireless emergency alert system can be geographically targeted, which is contrary to the statements of our emergency staff, who used that as a partial excuse for not using the system.

The other reason the emergency staff offered is that if they issued an alert, citizens would panic. Perhaps panic would have been a proper response and could have saved several lives.

The Washington Post article also noted that Lake County used its wireless alert system and had no deaths due to the fires.

The decision not to use the system by Sonoma emergency staff must be investigated by local officials and the press, as recommended in a recent Press Democrat editorial (“The warnings that didn’t come,” Oct. 13).

It is wonderful that our heroic neighbors and police went door-to-door to warn residents. They saved many lives, but what of those they missed? Many are dead or severely injured, likely due to non-use of a ready-to-go wireless alert system.

STEVE ZIVOLICH

Sebastopol

Constitutional rights

EDITOR: We live in a time of great division and conflict. We see sports stars kneeling to the flag to protest police brutality. Many people question the patriotism of those who kneel. Ironically, they should be questioning their own patriotism. We have the Bill of Rights for a reason. It is a measurement of how free we are. Too many people think it is their right to impose their will on others. It is not.

Organizations such as the NFL, among corporations, were never meant to have individual rights based on the governing value of separation of church and state. They have no right to force or impose influence on players or teams to make any display, positive or negative. Money acting as a legal, yet unconstitutional, form of free speech is complicating this issue.

Freedom is under assault by companies utilizing our government and dollar as the medium of siege. If the NFL can get away with it, all companies will. We all have the 10th amendment right to a government that properly serves and represents us. That right is not honored while business takes priority over our people.

No individualism equals no freedom

TIMOTHY RODGERS

Petaluma

A sad irony

EDITOR: In a strange and sad twist of fate, the second week of October is Fire Prevention Week. As an activity director in a local residential care facility for the elderly, I had several activities planned for that week honoring firefighters, the history of Smokey the Bear, etc. But the residents were evacuated, as was I from my home in the Wikiup hills.

What a sad irony to have such a horrific fire occur at the start of Fire Prevention Week.

JUDY A. MEAD

Santa Rosa

Powering down

EDITOR: On the night the fires broke out, there were certain known risks. Besides a red-flag warning with severe winds expected, we knew that PG&E lines weren’t maintained properly. Why not proactively shut down parts of the non-essential power grid during the wind event until a damage assessment could be done? Especially in rural areas.

I believe they did this in Puerto Rico recently in anticipation of the hurricanes to try to save as much equipment as they could and prevent fires when the hurricanes struck.

IAN SEWELL

Santa Rosa

