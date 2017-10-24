Tuesday’s Letters to the Editor

Re-open the schools

EDITOR: I haven’t been living outside waiting for a team of environmental engineers and contractors to certify my house safe for occupancy. Yet my house was exposed to the same smoke and ash as the schools. The students whose houses didn’t burn also are living in houses exposed to smoke and ash. The reality is that the risk is minuscule, the exposure unavoidable and the process more about ritual absolution than any verifiable risk.

The governor has issued an order to short circuit many regulations to get things going again. This spirit should be invoked to reopen the schools immediately, for the kid’s sake.

GORDON LEHMAN

Santa Rosa

Assessing accountability

EDITOR: Raymond Alden wrote, “Were justice served, the National Rifle Association would be held accountable for thousands of murders in just a few years” (“NRA’s legacy,” Oct. 15). If such were true, then automakers would also need to be held accountable, as there are many more auto-related deaths per year than gun-related deaths. I wonder what Alden would think of this. Should we just make everybody accountable?

WILLIAM MILLARD

Santa Rosa

Pulling together

EDITOR: I seldom agree with your editorials or opinions, but I must applaud and compliment The Press Democrat’s objective, fair and informative coverage of the hellacious fires in Sonoma County. Your reporting was excellent, giving us a picture in words and photos of this terrible fire and the destruction of lives, property, family pets and animals.

Words cannot thank the firefighters, police officers and sheriff’s deputies, first-responders and citizens who have responded in such a heroic way, saving hundreds of lives and homes and other property. This community pulled together as I have never seen it.

My sincere condolences to all those victim families who lost a loved one, a home, a business, a pet. You have suffered a terrible loss that can never to forgotten.

When this nightmare ends, I hope community leaders put together a memorial to the victims of this tragedy. And I hope there is a formal recognition of the heroes, citizens, first-responders and police and fire personnel who acted so courageously.

MIKE BROCK

Santa Rosa

Targeting alerts

EDITOR: According to the Washington Post, Sonoma County’s wireless emergency alert system can be geographically targeted, which is contrary to the statements of our emergency staff, who used that as a partial excuse for not using the system.

The other reason the emergency staff offered is that if they issued an alert, citizens would panic. Perhaps panic would have been a proper response and could have saved several lives.

The Washington Post article also noted that Lake County used its wireless alert system and had no deaths due to the fires.

The decision not to use the system by Sonoma emergency staff must be investigated by local officials and the press, as recommended in a recent Press Democrat editorial (“The warnings that didn’t come,” Oct. 13).

It is wonderful that our heroic neighbors and police went door-to-door to warn residents. They saved many lives, but what of those they missed? Many are dead or severely injured, likely due to non-use of a ready-to-go wireless alert system.