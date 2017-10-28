Saturday’s Letters to the Editor

Expediting recovery

EDITOR: We lost our home on Coffey Lane in the fire. Rebuilding this neighborhood is going to be a huge feat. Can I suggest something? Can we engage one or two master-builder companies to come in after the environmental cleanup and offer four or five model-home designs to choose from (some with granny units to help with the housing shortage) and have a planned community rebuilt?

Most people don’t have the energy or knowledge to manage a rebuild. The original Coffey Park plans may or may not be helpful, but more than likely they won’t comply with current building codes.

These thousands of homeowners trying to manage individual projects will be overwhelming to the city of Santa Rosa, and trying to get individual contractors, plumbers, electricians, etc. and have permits pulled and signed off will make every one crazy and be totally time prohibitive.

I wanted to throw this out there — an idea to consider for this huge undertaking and getting people back into their homes.

LISA MELO

Santa Rosa

Mental health solutions

EDITOR: We need a place on the Mendocino Coast and inland to help people in early-stage mental health crisis. People could come voluntarily for the necessary days to receive support for recovery and avoid hospitalization. Many people can receive help in crisis residential treatment and return quickly to their home, family and community life.

We need a place where people can voluntarily go to receive support to overcome addictions/cravings, to recover and resume family and community life with community support for the person and their family members. Community support can include multiple treatments such as counseling, Acudetox, support groups for wellness recovery, mindfulness and more.

We need one local hospital where people in advanced stage crisis can receive support and various treatments to recover from a psychiatric break. From here, a person might move to crisis residential treatment or return home with plans to manage their own health using various community supports.

And, you might give some thought to the high costs of not voting yes on Mendocino County’s Measure B.

SONYA NESCH

Comptche

Community first

EDITOR: It is really hard to understand what makes Wayne and Jennifer Karvell in such a hurry to sue deep pockets (“Couple sues PG&E over burned home,” Oct. 18). When most people are still reeling from the loss of homes, loved ones or even bravely fighting the fire, this couple had time to file all the paperwork necessary for a lawsuit.

For me, this is just another symptom of our culture of blame and the dysfunction we are experiencing in government today. They could have trimmed their own trees. We do. Someone, please give them a mask and a broom and help them learn the meaning of community first. I’m disgusted.

SUSAN R. PARETO

Petaluma

Fire and homelessness

EDITOR: As we consider the many losses of those impacted by the fires and creatively gather resources to respond, we have a new empathy for the chronically homeless and take new inspiration to finding solutions as a community.

Homeless Talk is a project of Santa Rosa Together and Homeless Action! to engage the community in conversations about homelessness. In eight months, more than 500 Santa Rosans, both the housed and homeless, gathered in congregations, club houses and agencies to wrestle with the issue, its causes and solutions. A report will be released with the compiled information and recommendations on Friday. We invite the community to gather at 2 p.m. Nov. 12 at the Glaser Center in Santa Rosa to meet with experts to delve more deeply into the issues raised.