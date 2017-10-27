Friday’s Letters to the Editor

Feeding frenzy

EDITOR: Attorneys from throughout the state are converging on Northern California. They smell money.

Four years of drought dead and weaken trees. No money there.

Record-breaking rains contributing to heavy growth of brush and grasses. No money there.

A very hot dry summer, drying out the newly grown grasses and ground cover. No money there.

Winds of 60 mph to 70 mph gusting through the hills. No money there.

Alleged sparks from a wind-damaged transformer and downed power lines. Now, there’s someone with deep pockets to blame.

GARY McMAHON

Santa Rosa

A second chance

EDITOR: We have just been through an experience of historic proportions. The fire impacted our community in ways that will take years to fully realize. Those of us who were lucky got through this with minimal impact, while many others had devastating losses.

But it would have been far worse without the efforts of firefighters and first responders from far and wide. The heroism, bravery and dedication they displayed won’t soon be forgotten.

Among those giving their all were nearly 4,000 prison inmates from California’s conservation camps. More than 1,700 inmates were on the front lines, and others assisted in other ways. Without the prisoners who volunteer, California would be hard pressed to be as effective as it is in fighting wildfires.

The irony is that these inmates are often barred from employment as firefighters once they are released due to their felony convictions. It would seem to me that if someone is willing to risk their life so that my family, my property and I can be safe they deserve a chance for a better life for themselves.

I would ask local agencies to drop policies against hiring ex-felons or to make exceptions for inmates trained as firefighters and to encourage state agencies to help interested inmates find firefighting jobs when they’re released.

BRUCE BERKOWITZ

Santa Rosa

Kelly’s misfire

EDITOR: It is ironic that John Kelly, a military man, a four-star general, no less, had yet to learn than that an empty barrel could generate the same result as a loaded one, just in slower more painful manner (“White House defends Kelly,” Saturday).

JOHN GARCIA

Sebastopol

Manufactured homes

EDITOR: Sonoma County has the opportunity to have a faster comeback if it approves and encourages prefab and manufactured homes (not mobile homes) on lots that already have foundations. They don’t waste material and are more precisely built. A fully manufactured home, or even a partial one, shipped in sections could be put up faster and with less time for inspections and delays. The number of skilled workers needed would be reduced, and our county housing crises would be lessened.

Also, I would like to recommend a day of recognition for all first responders at least in Sonoma County, which could also be a national day because of all the disasters that they respond to.

C.R. CAPORALE

Cloverdale

Unsafe foundations

EDITOR: I am now a retired environmental toxicologist, and I have noticed some items in the news that are worrying.