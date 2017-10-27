s
Friday’s Letters to the Editor

| October 27, 2017, 12:09AM
| Updated 1 hour ago.

Feeding frenzy

EDITOR: Attorneys from throughout the state are converging on Northern California. They smell money.

Four years of drought dead and weaken trees. No money there.

Record-breaking rains contributing to heavy growth of brush and grasses. No money there.

A very hot dry summer, drying out the newly grown grasses and ground cover. No money there.

Winds of 60 mph to 70 mph gusting through the hills. No money there.

Alleged sparks from a wind-damaged transformer and downed power lines. Now, there’s someone with deep pockets to blame.

GARY McMAHON

Santa Rosa

A second chance

EDITOR: We have just been through an experience of historic proportions. The fire impacted our community in ways that will take years to fully realize. Those of us who were lucky got through this with minimal impact, while many others had devastating losses.

But it would have been far worse without the efforts of firefighters and first responders from far and wide. The heroism, bravery and dedication they displayed won’t soon be forgotten.

Among those giving their all were nearly 4,000 prison inmates from California’s conservation camps. More than 1,700 inmates were on the front lines, and others assisted in other ways. Without the prisoners who volunteer, California would be hard pressed to be as effective as it is in fighting wildfires.

The irony is that these inmates are often barred from employment as firefighters once they are released due to their felony convictions. It would seem to me that if someone is willing to risk their life so that my family, my property and I can be safe they deserve a chance for a better life for themselves.

I would ask local agencies to drop policies against hiring ex-felons or to make exceptions for inmates trained as firefighters and to encourage state agencies to help interested inmates find firefighting jobs when they’re released.

BRUCE BERKOWITZ

Santa Rosa

Kelly’s misfire

EDITOR: It is ironic that John Kelly, a military man, a four-star general, no less, had yet to learn than that an empty barrel could generate the same result as a loaded one, just in slower more painful manner (“White House defends Kelly,” Saturday).

JOHN GARCIA

Sebastopol

Manufactured homes

EDITOR: Sonoma County has the opportunity to have a faster comeback if it approves and encourages prefab and manufactured homes (not mobile homes) on lots that already have foundations. They don’t waste material and are more precisely built. A fully manufactured home, or even a partial one, shipped in sections could be put up faster and with less time for inspections and delays. The number of skilled workers needed would be reduced, and our county housing crises would be lessened.

Also, I would like to recommend a day of recognition for all first responders at least in Sonoma County, which could also be a national day because of all the disasters that they respond to.

C.R. CAPORALE

Cloverdale

Unsafe foundations

EDITOR: I am now a retired environmental toxicologist, and I have noticed some items in the news that are worrying.

The cost of a toxic cleanup is very high. The properties on which homes burned are considered with good reason to be severely contaminated. The cleanup cost could exceed the value of the property. With state and federal government agencies offering to handle the cleanup, a person would be foolish to not allow these efforts to proceed.

The liability for cleaning up a contaminated property falls on the owner. A person cannot escape liability by walking away or through bankruptcy. Even if the property is collateral for a loan, allowing the property to go back to the lender won’t absolve responsibility, as the lender would file suit against the owner or, worse, refuse to take the property, leaving liability for cleanup with the owner in addition to filing suit for payment of the mortgage.

Since the state and federal governments are offering to handle the cleanups and appear to be trying to deliver the services in an expedited manner, everyone should allow them to proceed. Arguing about access to a property is a fool’s game and could backfire. Since the properties that burned are worth less than zero, what does a person have to lose?

BOB HARRIS

Santa Rosa

Be prepared

EDITOR: My husband and I still have our home, as does our daughter and her family who had to evacuate. And our sons still have theirs, too. We have at least seven friends who lost everything but their lives. This disaster has taught me to be better prepared next time. Yes, there will be a next time, whether flood, fire or earthquake.

In the past 10 days, I assembled a to-go bag with copies of important papers. (AARP’s September issue has a good article on this.) All the important original documents are now in my safety deposit box. If I didn’t have that, I would have purchased a fireproof safe.

There’s a case of bottled water in my trunk. I took pictures of everything in my house and labeled them, including the important things outside. I’m making a list too. The garage will be next. And we are evaluating what shrubs have to go.

If I have to evacuate in the future, I know where I can stay. I’ve kept my landline and signed up for Nixle. (Got to https://local.nixle.com/register/). I urge everyone to figure out what you need to do to be better prepared. Start today.

DEBBIE Mc KAY

Santa Rosa

