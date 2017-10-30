Monday’s Letters to the Editor

Collusion on the left

EDITOR: Finally, we find out there really was Russian collusion. But the big twist was that the collusion came not from Donald Trump but from the Clintons.

And now there’s the Uranium One deal pointing directly at the Obama administration. As it turns out, Special Counsel Robert Mueller may be the wolf guarding the henhouse as he presided over the FBI when the deal to give control of 20 percent of U.S. uranium to Russia was approved, and the FBI was one of nine agencies that signed off on the deal.

When we have the New York Times and the Washington Post (both Trump-hating organizations) beginning to report the real facts of these two issues, you know that the left can no longer hold back the dam.

The left, including the left-leaning media, has hoped and prayed that at least one of two things would occur: the Trump collusion investigation would uncover at least some illegal activity so that they could control the narrative for as long as possible and/or that, by the finding of a Trump collusion connection, they could flip the Senate in 2018, thereby at least shutting down the Senate hearings on the issue.

The first just didn’t occur, and whether the second will happen, we’ll see.

EDWARD ENGLE

Santa Rosa

We’re all to blame

EDITOR: I have lived in Santa Rosa for the past 60 years. I hate to say it, but we have to take some responsibility for all these fires getting out of control.

As a teenager, I remember standing at my grandmother’s house and watching a fire come from Calistoga. Back then, my uncle would use his tractor every year to cut weeds and make a fire break around his farm. Now, they let weeds grow five or six feet high, and we don’t trim trees.

I am glad my grandmother isn’t here anymore. She wouldn’t have survived seeing the house that her husband built for her and their five children burn to the ground.

The difference is we took pride in our yards and kept things under control. If we kept trees and weeds away from our homes, as the fire department wants, this fire would not have jumped the freeway and almost taken our town.

CHERLYN ACASIO

Santa Rosa

Paradise in ashes

EDITOR: Why do we live in Sonoma County when other places have lower-cost housing and more plentiful job possibilities? Well, the weather, the beautiful countryside, the small-feel towns scattered among the rolling hills, the wineries — lots of wineries. And too many other things to include in this short letter. Some of us have called it paradise.

Right now, many of the hills, wineries and neighborhoods are ash and desolation. But it’s still paradise. Why? Because of the people. The hearts here are the biggest, the best. All the first responders, those still fighting the fight and the volunteers giving money, clothes, food, time and hugs at evacuation shelters — it’s these people who breathe paradise back into our smoke-filled air.

Yet that’s part of what happens when disaster strikes. The best sprouts out of the ash left by the worst. The good that is part of our human nature rises full force to the surface. Thanks to the people who let their goodness shine, paradise still lives in Sonoma County. Thank you all.