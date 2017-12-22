Friday’s Letters to the Editor

Not a ‘strong’ argument

EDITOR: I read Chris Smith’s article on Wednesday with great interest and shock (Santa Rosa culinary program leader put on leave”). Why on earth would the Sonoma County Office of Education issue a letter of reprimand and put her on leave? It is obvious to me that Mary Schiller has done a terrific job of preparing her students to move to the next level of culinary excellence. Her program has been touted as a great success within the school district. If it were not for her writing the grant application, the district would not even have the catering truck. I applaud the students for their protest.

I do not think this makes us “Sonoma Strong.” Drastic times call for drastic measures. Since the “Great Santa Rosa Fire” many articles have been written about the heroics of many individuals. I believe that Schiller’s actions should be included.

She inspired Oliver’s Market and John Ash to assist with the feeding of countless Santa Rosans who were not able to cook for themselves due to power and electrical outages. She gave neighbors a sense of hope.

I think everyone should take a step back and breathe. I feel that school officials should rescind their decision and let Schiller go back to work, helping children excel.

JOHN FERRANDO

Santa Rosa

Helping in time of need

EDITOR: Reading the article about teacher Mary Schiller being put on administrative leave for using the school food truck to feed fire victims has affected me in a post-traumatic way. I feel light-headed and have a knot in my stomach in reaction to it. I can only imagine how the students are feeling by this.

I understand that Schiller was told to return the food truck and that she disobeyed. But I also understand her reasons for doing what she did. I would imagine that her students were empowered by helping to feed people during such a devastating event and that, by doing so, a bit of healing was served to the community as well as to students involved. I wonder if the superintendent expected her to throw away the food or maybe give it back since the event was canceled due to the fire?

She “misrepresented her reasons for checking out the food truck”? This accusation especially needs to be stricken from the complaint against her.

Schiller is a hero in my opinion. I agree that she disobeyed, but this punishment does not fit the crime. Please do not fire a teacher who has so much to offer these kids, including sometimes questioning authority when you know in your heart that you are right.

SUSAN BENDINELLI

Sebastopol

Look at history

EDITOR: T.K. McDonald’s letter Thursday extolling the tax cuts belies history (“Concerned about deficits?”). McDonald compares the run-up in federal debt under President Barack Obama to the expected deficit under the new tax cuts. McDonald conveniently ignores the state of the economy at the time Obama took office.

We had just entered the deepest recession since the Great Depression, thanks to the Republicans’ deregulation of the banking industry. Obama did just what economic theory prescribes — he flooded the market with new money to get the economy rolling while rightfully ignoring the Republican faux cries that inflation would result. It didn’t because the economy was so sluggish. Now we are in a time when economic growth is picking up, albeit not for the lower and middle classes. This is a time when economic theory suggests decreasing the deficit to prepare for the next market drop.