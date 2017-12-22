s
Sunday’s Letters to the Editor

| December 22, 2017, 4:43PM

A learning experience

EDITOR: Mary Schiller, renowned Maria Carrillo High School culinary teacher, is placed on leave and reprimanded for leading her students in addressing a community need during a time of crisis? On her own time, using materials at hand, (a food truck) and donated food, she organized a group of her students to provide food and comfort to evacuees.

What did her students learn from this experience ?

Volunteerism

Food skills

Dedication

Were rules bent? Probably. Many were during this time of need. Did somebody get there toes stepped on? Apparently.

Who was the “educator” here?

Kudos to Mary Schiller for a stand up job.

BILL MOBERLY

Retired educator, Santa Rosa

Truth about money

EDITOR: I get very weary of people like T. K. McDonald writing in and accusing supporters of the Democratic Party of being hypocritical regarding the deficit and debt and of only opposing increases in same to suit their own agenda (“Concerned about deficits?” Thursday). The fact is that LBJ balanced the budget back in the 1960s. While it didn’t stay balanced, it did stay under control until the 1980s when the Reagan administration cut taxes for corporations and the rich, increasing the deficit by historic proportions.

By the time Reagan got out of office he had borrowed more money than all previous administrations combined. Bill Clinton balanced the budget. George W. Bush cut taxes for the rich and corporations. By the time he left office, he had borrowed more money than all previous administrations combined, including Reagan. Obama did not succeed in balancing the budget. But he cut the deficit every year in office. Now Trump has cut taxes for the rich and corporations, adding $2 trillion to the deficit in the next 10 years.

I see an unmistakable pattern here. And it clearly refutes the authoritarian Republican meme.

EDWARD MEISSE

Santa Rosa

New normal, old normal

EDITOR: On the same front page, Jerry Brown says fires are the new normal while a bunch of stick builders espouse the old normal (“Ready to rebuild,” Sunday).

I guess we’ll find out in 40 years who was right, again.

ETHAN WILSON CLIFFTON

Architect, Santa Rosa

Congress must act

EDITOR: In response to the story “Trump threatens to cancel US aid,” I wish to express that he is trying to create cultural speciation in the world. Cultural speciation in extreme form leads to dehumanizing of others, thus creating justification for atrocious acts. Please don’t let this happen. We saw this before prior to World War II. Our Congress needs to do its job and protect the people of our fine nation.

KEVIN PARSONS

Forestville

Thompson’s position

EDITOR: It’s rather enlightening to read Rep. Mike Thompson’s, D, St. Helena, Thursday Press Democrat letter regarding his opposition to the tax bill. I am an avid reader of The Press Democrat and cannot recall even one single occasion when Thompson shared his concerns during the eight-year President Obama administration as the national debt exploded from $10 trillion to $20 trillion … not one peep. The truth of the matter is that middle-income citizens will measurably benefit in their paychecks starting in February. I also note you estimate an additional $2.3 trillion being added to the nation’s deficit. The CBO estimated $1.5 trillion, but concedes that a highly stimulated tax base will close that amount quickly. So, Mr. Thompson, did you simply pluck a bigger number out of the air in an effort to make political blather more impressive? Lastly, what have you or your colleagues done to improve middle-class wages?

STEVE LONG

Santa Rosa

Simple pleasures

EDITOR: Is there a soul so desiccated by a life made barren, so squeezed dry of passion who, on passing a picket fence, does not glance around for a stick? A stick to drag along the line of pickets and make the noise that is a song. A song that is as one with the woodpecker, the drumbeat in the distance and the racing heart.

JAMES MARTIN

Santa Rosa

One-sided reporting

EDITOR: I have been teaching with Santa Rosa City Schools for 16 years now. I’ve been reading The Press Democrat for the same amount of time and have noticed a trend when it reports on teachers in our district. Simply put, I have read three different articles in the past six months regarding our negotiations with the district. Each article mentions how the district’s contribution to the state retirement system has increased and dances around the elephant in the room.

The elephant in this case being a multi-million dollar error in the district’s accounting not long ago. I found the first article’s failure to address the budget as a possible oversight, the second as carelessness and Tuesday’s editorial (“Fire leaves SR school district with funding unknowns”) deliberate.

The Press Democrat continues to paint the picture of teachers breaking the bank when it comes to negotiations. Also missing from Tuesday’s editorial was all the times the Santa Rosa Teachers Association has prepared for negotiations and the district has stalled and the district’s overuse of high-paid consultants and lawyers. This one-sided reporting when it comes to our teachers needs to come to an end.

MICHAEL CONVERSE

Teacher, Piner High School

