Saturday’s Letters to the Editor

Not so sudden concern

EDITOR: T.K.McDonald’s letter (“Concerned about deficits?” Thursday) contains error upon error, typical of Trump apologists. The first sentence says, “all of a sudden worried about deficits” — the left and the media have been worried about deficits ever since the GOP destroyed President Bill Clinton’s balanced budget. This was not sudden.

The letter also suggested that the Obama administration more than doubled the deficit. It was doubled during that time, but was caused by the economic mess left by Bush.

The letter also states, “Under President Donald Trump’s Leadership, the economy is doing quite well.” Has Trump had anything to do with the economy left by the Obama administration?

Third paragraph, second sentence read: “Now that the Russia probe has been exposed for the sham it is.” This is the exact opposite of the truth.

It also says the Trump tax plan is “the only way to address this massive debt.” Again, the experts agree that the result of the tax cuts will be exactly the opposite.

And finally, the last paragraph, “Well done, Mr. President. Extremely well done.” The biggest error of all.

WALLY SCHILPP

Santa Rosa

So what if rich get help?

EDITOR: Democrats and other liberals fail to understand two fundamental beliefs of those who support the tax reform bill.

First, people who have money should not be required to support those who do not. Liberals insist that women have the right to control their own bodies, yet they don’t think people have the right to control their own money. The rich should be able to choose if and when to donate their money to charity.

Second, the federal government is too big and wastes taxpayers’ money on things for which the government should not be responsible.

The only way to shrink the government is to reduce taxes, and because those with the most money pay the most taxes, cutting taxes for the rich is the most effective way to shrink the government.

The bottom line is this: So what if the tax reform bill is a massive tax cut for the rich? What makes liberals think they are entitled to rich people’s money?

The point of the bill is not to help rich people but to reduce the size and scope of the federal government. Now, Congress needs to take the next step and cut spending.

ALAN WAYNE

Santa Rosa

Did history repeat itself?

EDITOR: With all due respect to Rep. Mike Thompson — I’ve never met the man — I suggest he’s being a bit hypocritical.

In his letter (“Strongly oppose bill,” Thursday) he says: “This bill (the GOP tax bill) is being jammed through Congress without the benefits of hearings, any expert testimony or any impute from Democrats.”

Change the word Democrats to Republicans and isn’t that what happened with the Affordable Care Act?

DON WALTENSPIEL

Santa Rosa

Shameful and cruel

EDITOR: The tax legislation just passed this week is being touted as a win for Republicans.

Really? Shutting out any discussion, meetings behind closed doors, allowing every lobbyist of large corporations only in to sway votes with legalized bribes (donor money), late-night passing of bills so no one sees what is in it, secrecy and obfuscation. That’s a win?