Abcarian: But why did Kate Steinle’s killer have a gun in the first place?

For more than two years, I have puzzled over the tragic death of Kate Steinle at the hands of an illegal immigrant named Jose Ines Garcia Zarate.

You may not remember Garcia Zarate’s name, but you surely remember Steinle, a joyful and well-traveled 32-year-old California native who became the unwitting face of the border security hysteria that drove so much of the last Republican presidential campaign.

On a soft summer evening in 2015, Garcia Zarate found a stolen gun on San Francisco’s Pier 14. It went off. Steinle, who was strolling nearby, died.

Garcia Zarate, 45, who is also known as Juan Francisco Lopez-Sanchez, was arrested and charged with second-degree murder, among other crimes. His immigration status and history — deported five times to Mexico, imprisoned by the feds for nearly four years for crossing back into the U.S., various drug convictions — made him the perfect foil for a country debating immigration law.

That allowed folks like Donald Trump to portray him as a depraved killer whose crimes were enabled by San Francisco’s “sanctuary city” policy, and whose misdeeds underscored the need for a massive border wall.

But I have always been stuck on the gun. Of course, the man who pulled the trigger that cut short the promising life of an innocent young woman must be held to account. But I wonder if we are overlooking another person whose actions set the horrible chain of events in motion: the owner of the gun.

Garcia Zarate’s murder trial began Monday morning in a stuffy Hall of Justice courtroom. The judge apologized for the broken air conditioning.

“This is the gun that this man fired at Kate Steinle,” prosecutor Diana Garcia said as the defendant looked on, listening to a translation through headphones. “She is dead because this man … pointed this gun in her direction and pulled the trigger.”

I flinched for her mother, Elizabeth Sullivan, and her older brother, Brad, who were sitting in the first row of spectators.

On July 1, 2015, while strolling along the Embarcadero with her father, Garcia said, Steinle was hit by a bullet that pierced her back and ripped through her abdominal aorta. She clutched her father and both fell to the ground.

“Help me, Daddy,” she said. Those would be her last words.

Steinle, who had a job selling medical devices, was pronounced dead two hours later at San Francisco General Hospital.

Prosecutor Garcia told jurors that Garcia Zarate was sitting in a swiveling metal chair on Pier 14 when he fired the gun, a semiautomatic pistol.

Investigators have said that the bullet first hit the pavement 12 feet from Garcia Zarate, then ricocheted 78 feet into Steinle. No one saw the gun go off, the prosecutor said, but many people heard it.

There is grainy video, she said, that shows the moment Garcia Zarate tossed the gun into the water and walked away. When he was arrested a mile or so from Pier 14, he had gunshot residue on his hand.

Then-candidate Trump seized upon the case, calling Garcia Zarate an “animal,” the embodiment of the “bad hombres” against whom he’d railed.

“This senseless and totally preventable act of violence committed by an illegal immigrant is yet another example of why we must secure our border immediately,” Trump said in a statement two days after Steinle died. “This is an absolutely disgraceful situation, and I am the only one that can fix it.”