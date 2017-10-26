McManus: If President Trump’s tax plan passes, don’t count on a raise

President Donald Trump and his Republican allies face a basic problem as they try to build public support for a cut in corporate taxes: Most Americans think big businesses pay too little in taxes, not too much. So the president and his staff decided to rebrand the proposal. Don’t think of it as a tax cut for corporations, they argue; think of it as a pay increase for ordinary workers.

“The average American family would get a $4,000 raise under the President’s tax cut plan,” Trump’s spokeswoman, Sarah Huckabee Sanders, said on Twitter. “How could any member of Congress be against it?”

Trump, ever the promoter, couldn’t resist increasing the number. “It can be $5,000 average per individual — per group,” he said in a television interview. (He apparently meant per household.)

All those numbers are inflated at best, and largely made up at worst. Although most economists agree that a corporate tax cut can help boost economic growth, there’s no guarantee; too many other factors can intervene. It’s even less clear that lower corporate taxes will automatically produce higher wages. The theory isn’t that corporations will share tax cuts with workers. It’s that tax cuts will induce businesses to invest more in the United States, that investment will lead to greater productivity, and that productivity growth will naturally result in higher incomes.

But as we’ve seen over the past decade, the link between productivity and income growth doesn’t seem to be functional any more. It’s quite possible for corporations to earn record profits without wages growing at all.

That reality didn’t stop Kevin Hassett, the chairman of Trump’s Council of Economic Advisers, from issuing a bullish estimate about the impact of the president’s proposed reduction of the top corporate tax rate from 35 percent to 20 percent.

“I would expect to see an immediate jump in wage growth,” Hassett told reporters last week. “I would expect capital spending to really take off.”

He said his estimate of a $4,000 raise was “very conservative,” that the increase could be as high as $9,000, and that it wouldn’t be a one-time event; it would recur, he promised, year after year.

Sound implausible? Maybe that’s why few other economists stepped up to endorse his numbers, and so many jumped up to dispute them — in some cases, hotly.

“It is some combination of dishonest, incompetent and absurd,” wrote Lawrence Summers, who was Treasury secretary under President Bill Clinton. If Hassett were one of his students, he said, “I would be hard pressed to give (him) a passing grade.”

Summers said Hassett’s estimates of the benefit to workers from a corporate tax cut were vastly exaggerated. “Most of the benefits go to corporate shareholders, who have high incomes,” he said.

Others were milder, but still dismissive.

Hassett’s projections “are way too high and not well-justified,” William G. Gale, co-director of the nonpartisan Tax Policy Center, said Tuesday. He said the Trump tax cut could produce an increase of about $400 in average household income, a long way from $4,000.

And it wouldn’t be immediate. “It is a long-term effect,” said Gale, who was an adviser to President George H.W. Bush. “The adjustment to a corporate tax will take time.”