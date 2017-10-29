s
s
Sections
We don't just cover the North Bay. We live here.
Did You Know? In the first 10 days of the North Bay fire, nearly 1.5 million people used their mobile devices to visit our sites.
Already a subscriber?
Subscribe. Support local journalism.
CLOSE X
Wow! You read a lot!
Reading enhances confidence, empathy, decision-making, and overall life satisfaction. Keep it up! Subscribe.
Already a subscriber?
Subscribe. Support local journalism.
CLOSE X
Oops, you're out of free articles.
Until next month, you can always look over someone's shoulder at the coffee shop.
Already a subscriber?
Subscribe. Support local journalism.
CLOSE X
We don't just cover the North Bay. We live here.
Did You Know? In the first 10 days of the North Bay fire, we posted 390 stories about the fire. And they were shared nearly 137,000 times.
Already a subscriber?
Subscribe. Support local journalism.
CLOSE X
Supporting the community that supports us.
Obviously you value quality local journalism. Thank you.
Already a subscriber?
Subscribe. Support local journalism.
CLOSE X
Oops, you're out of free articles.
We miss you already! (Subscriptions start at just 99 cents.)
Already a subscriber?
Subscribe. Support local journalism.
CLOSE X

Economist: How the Mueller investigation could end

THE ECONOMIST
THE ECONOMIST | October 29, 2017, 12:01AM
| Updated 1 hour ago.

Former President George W. Bush earned headlines with a recent speech that — while it did not name President Donald Trump — unmistakably rebuked his Republican successor for degrading America’s national discourse with divisiveness and even “casual cruelty.”

His weightiest words came moments later, however, when Bush urged America to secure both its electoral infrastructure and its democratic system against subversion by foreign powers. This time he named names.

“According to our intelligence services, the Russian government has made a project of turning Americans against each other,” the 43rd president said, adding that foreign aggressions — including cyberattacks, the spreading of disinformation via social media or financial influence — “should not be downplayed or tolerated.”

Almost a year after his victory, and despite numerous revelations of Russian-funded attempts to stoke racial, religious and ethnic conflicts during the 2016 election, downplaying the attacks remains Trump’s default response. The president sees discussions of Russian misconduct as a bid by Democrats, the “fake media” and other perceived enemies to undermine the legitimacy of his victory. As Sen. Lindsey Graham, R.-South Carolina, a foreign-policy hawk, told NBC News, the Trump administration has “a blind spot on Russia I still can’t figure out.”

Congress is running three separate Russia-related investigations, all of which are supposed to answer Graham’s question. None looks likely to get to the bottom of it. Small wonder, then, that those Americans anxious to know more about who attacked their political system last year, and about what could be done to prevent a repeat, pin such hopes on a probe led by Robert Mueller, who in May was appointed special counsel with a broad mandate to investigate whether Russians tried to swing the election and whether anyone in America tried to help them do so.

Ardent believers in Mueller, a craggy-faced former FBI director under both Republican and Democratic presidents, hope for a day when the super-prosecutor sweeps aside the tangles of partisan claims and counter-claims and lays criminal charges against those guilty of aiding and abetting Russia. Such folk imagine a moment with the satisfying finality of a Hollywood G-man bursting into a mafia hideout.

Mueller, for his part, has not said when his work will be wrapped up, nor whether he will press any criminal charges.

That official silence has been filled with speculation about what he is up to, based on clues such as the prosecutors he has hired for his team, his empaneling of a grand jury and a raid that his agents conducted on the home of Paul Manafort, a former Trump campaign chairman who spent lucrative years as a political consultant, including work for pro-Russian candidates in Ukraine. The latest leak cheered Republicans, when NBC News reported that a Democratic lobbying firm founded by Tony Podesta, brother of Hillary Clinton campaign chief John Podesta, had been quizzed by Mueller’s team about his work for a Ukrainian client of Manafort’s that at first was not declared under rules governing foreign lobbying.

People with long experience of how special counsels operate — including former federal prosecutors and government officials who have known Mueller for years, and spoke on condition of anonymity — warned that Americans may need to steel themselves for a more ambiguous, and unhappily political, ending to his work.

Most Popular Stories
Close to Home: Local businesses need local support to rebuild
Saturday’s Letters to the Editor
Close to Home: Climate leadership needed now more than ever
PD Editorial: Public business shouldn’t be done in secret
Brooks: Filling the void with an anti-biblical creed

To start with their simplest advice, it is a mistake to assume that leaks or purported leaks are a good way to map the investigation. Because official Washington is agog at the idea of members of Trump’s inner circle or family facing prosecution, most leaks involve what one expert called “Trump-people stuff.” Mueller’s most significant work could involve a counter-intelligence probe built around closely held secret evidence of National Security Agency intercepts of Russians talking to Russians, they said.

Nor is it possible to deduce much from the fact that a grand jury has been formed to help Mueller. One former prosecutor described this as a “normal tool” of any serious investigation. Another person scoffed at reports that Mueller has recruited a dream team of lawyers skilled in scaring suspects into turning on their colleagues. Persuading witnesses to cooperate, at times with threats of prison time, is part of the job for any decent prosecutor, he noted.

There has been plenty of speculation about Trump’s firing of James Comey, the FBI director he inherited from President Barack Obama, and whether that dismissal might trigger obstruction-of-justice charges. Since his firing, Comey has said that Trump asked him if he could see his way to dropping a probe into then-National Security Adviser Michael Flynn, a former three-star general who was sacked for keeping quiet about contacts with Russians. Obstruction of justice is hard to prosecute, however, unless clearly nefarious motives can be proven, one experienced federal prosecutor said. If Trump were to argue that he simply wanted to let Flynn go quietly into retirement, any case might crumble.

One rule to follow is that “good prosecutors don’t do bad cases.” That means avoiding weak cases, but also small ones against minor figures that do not provide accountability when great wrongs are alleged. Mueller is frequently described as a principled Boy Scout whose mission is not to collect political scalps but to investigate something exceedingly serious, namely that Russia tried to sway an election.

He has sweeping powers. It is quite plausible that he already has the tax returns that Trump refused to make public. Those may or may not show that Trump’s business empire was at some point propped up by funds or complex financial structures with links to Russian nationals — though the president denies having received Russian loans.

However, even the most dramatic revelations might not involve criminality, one observer warned. One plausible scenario is that Mueller finds that Russia’s government did indeed attack America, and that Trump is more beholden to Russian interests than he admits, but does not find evidence of collusion that justifies prosecutions.

If Democrats take control of one or more chambers of Congress in the midterm elections of 2018, they could attempt to impeach Trump, triggering yet another partisan fight. Alternatively, Trump could review Mueller’s report, declare it “fake news” and recommend to the Department of Justice that it not be made public.

These scenarios are only guesses, our sources conceded. One thing above all seems probable, however: For all that many Americans long for clarity, this saga will have a political ending.

From the Economist magazine.

Most Popular Stories
Local cartoonist tells his fire story through poignant comic
California’s epic wildfires show rebuilding a ‘daunting’ prospect
How Santa Rosa's Tubbs fire spread, hour by hour
Fountaingrove faces hazy future
Local pumpkin patches are hurting. Go buy a gourd.
LeBaron: The stories we need to tell after fires
49ers remain bullish on fullback Juszczyk
‘Day of Remembrance’ offers moment for shared grief, thanks, hope