Economist: How the Mueller investigation could end

Former President George W. Bush earned headlines with a recent speech that — while it did not name President Donald Trump — unmistakably rebuked his Republican successor for degrading America’s national discourse with divisiveness and even “casual cruelty.”

His weightiest words came moments later, however, when Bush urged America to secure both its electoral infrastructure and its democratic system against subversion by foreign powers. This time he named names.

“According to our intelligence services, the Russian government has made a project of turning Americans against each other,” the 43rd president said, adding that foreign aggressions — including cyberattacks, the spreading of disinformation via social media or financial influence — “should not be downplayed or tolerated.”

Almost a year after his victory, and despite numerous revelations of Russian-funded attempts to stoke racial, religious and ethnic conflicts during the 2016 election, downplaying the attacks remains Trump’s default response. The president sees discussions of Russian misconduct as a bid by Democrats, the “fake media” and other perceived enemies to undermine the legitimacy of his victory. As Sen. Lindsey Graham, R.-South Carolina, a foreign-policy hawk, told NBC News, the Trump administration has “a blind spot on Russia I still can’t figure out.”

Congress is running three separate Russia-related investigations, all of which are supposed to answer Graham’s question. None looks likely to get to the bottom of it. Small wonder, then, that those Americans anxious to know more about who attacked their political system last year, and about what could be done to prevent a repeat, pin such hopes on a probe led by Robert Mueller, who in May was appointed special counsel with a broad mandate to investigate whether Russians tried to swing the election and whether anyone in America tried to help them do so.

Ardent believers in Mueller, a craggy-faced former FBI director under both Republican and Democratic presidents, hope for a day when the super-prosecutor sweeps aside the tangles of partisan claims and counter-claims and lays criminal charges against those guilty of aiding and abetting Russia. Such folk imagine a moment with the satisfying finality of a Hollywood G-man bursting into a mafia hideout.

Mueller, for his part, has not said when his work will be wrapped up, nor whether he will press any criminal charges.

That official silence has been filled with speculation about what he is up to, based on clues such as the prosecutors he has hired for his team, his empaneling of a grand jury and a raid that his agents conducted on the home of Paul Manafort, a former Trump campaign chairman who spent lucrative years as a political consultant, including work for pro-Russian candidates in Ukraine. The latest leak cheered Republicans, when NBC News reported that a Democratic lobbying firm founded by Tony Podesta, brother of Hillary Clinton campaign chief John Podesta, had been quizzed by Mueller’s team about his work for a Ukrainian client of Manafort’s that at first was not declared under rules governing foreign lobbying.

People with long experience of how special counsels operate — including former federal prosecutors and government officials who have known Mueller for years, and spoke on condition of anonymity — warned that Americans may need to steel themselves for a more ambiguous, and unhappily political, ending to his work.