s
s
Sections
We don't just cover the North Bay. We live here.
Did You Know? In the first 10 days of the North Bay fire, nearly 1.5 million people used their mobile devices to visit our sites.
Already a subscriber?
Subscribe. Support local journalism.
CLOSE X
Wow! You read a lot!
Reading enhances confidence, empathy, decision-making, and overall life satisfaction. Keep it up! Subscribe.
Already a subscriber?
Subscribe. Support local journalism.
CLOSE X
Oops, you're out of free articles.
Until next month, you can always look over someone's shoulder at the coffee shop.
Already a subscriber?
Subscribe. Support local journalism.
CLOSE X
We don't just cover the North Bay. We live here.
Did You Know? In the first 10 days of the North Bay fire, we posted 390 stories about the fire. And they were shared nearly 137,000 times.
Already a subscriber?
Subscribe. Support local journalism.
CLOSE X
Supporting the community that supports us.
Obviously you value quality local journalism. Thank you.
Already a subscriber?
Subscribe. Support local journalism.
CLOSE X
Oops, you're out of free articles.
We miss you already! (Subscriptions start at just 99 cents.)
Already a subscriber?
Subscribe. Support local journalism.
CLOSE X

Guest editorial: What the US is doing in Niger, and how to do it better

| October 30, 2017, 12:05AM
| Updated 1 hour ago.

This editorial is from Bloomberg View:

If there is anything to be gained from President Donald Trump’s disgraceful attack on the credibility of the widow of a U.S. Special Forces soldier killed in Niger, it’s that Americans are finally becoming aware of the expanding U.S. mission against extremist violence now spreading across the Sahel region of Africa.

As Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman Joseph Dunford explained last Monday, the role of the U.S. military over the last decade has been critical: helping local nations defeat a variety of armed threats. These include affiliates of al-Qaida and Islamic State, local extremist groups such as Boko Haram, traffickers in migrants and arms, criminal syndicates, and tribal rebels. These groups have different aims but often work together. Their impact extends beyond Africa, to the wars of the Middle East and the immigration politics of Europe. And with the Islamic State nearly wiped out in Iraq and Syria, it will likely shift much of its focus to Africa.

The good news is that, aside from this month’s tragic ambush, in which five Nigerien troops were also killed, the strategy has shown promising results. The U.S. mission, involving several hundred special forces, has been successfully training troops from Burkina Faso, Mali, Niger, Nigeria and other states. The key has been a bottom-up approach, working with local rather than central governments. Moreover, most of the heavy lifting is being done by the French, who have 4,000 troops in the region, and an alliance of African countries known as the G5 Sahel Force.

Inexplicably, Washington is balking at fully funding the G5 through the United Nations. This would be a mistake, not only because the current approach is working but also because it saves the Pentagon money — tens of millions a year on support for the special operations forces in the Sahel.

The U.S.’s short-sightedness is also evident in its tendency to view Africa through the lens of individual states. The borders on the map are irrelevant on the ground in the Sahel and elsewhere, which means solutions have to be regional. And it’s not just a military problem: Lasting progress depends on Western nations and global nongovernmental groups helping these impoverished countries improve governance and development.

The National Security Council should rethink its Africa policy more along transnational lines. The State Department needs to improve coordination and information-sharing among its embassies in the Sahel. The military, meanwhile, needs more funding to support effective security and public services along in sparsely populated areas of Mali and Chad. But sending a lot more troops and advanced equipment that the local forces are unable to operate would be a mistake — a slippery slope toward the U.S. owning a mission that the locals must fight themselves.

Last, Congress can do its part by passing a new war authorization to avoid mission creep and give a strong legal basis for counterterrorism operations far away from the original battlefields in Afghanistan and Iraq.

Eventually the facts on the ill-fated Niger mission will come out, just as Trump will eventually lose interest in his feud with Sgt. La David Johnson’s widow. Ideally, both the Pentagon and the president will incorporate what they’ve learned into better strategies. But there’s no need to wait to address the danger of increasing extremism in Africa.

Most Popular Stories
Sunday's Letters to the Editor
Krugman: Trump’s $700 billion gift to wealthy foreigners
Economist: How the Mueller investigation could end
Mathews: California’s fear of heights
Monday’s Letters to the Editor

Most Popular Stories
Hewlett-Packard historical archives at Keysight destroyed in fires
Fountaingrove faces hazy future
Santa Rosa police nab Monterey pair in looting of burned apartment
How Santa Rosa's Tubbs fire spread, hour by hour
Local cartoonist tells his fire story through poignant comic
Mendocino teen, 17, dies of burns from wildfire at Sacramento hospital
California’s epic wildfires show rebuilding a ‘daunting’ prospect
Fires destroy marijuana crop at harvest time; millions in taxes at risk