Skelton: California Republicans say raising gas taxes is a bad thing. GOP politicians in some red states don’t agree

What do Republican politicians in many red states understand that the California GOP does not? Answer: That increasing gas taxes is good public policy and, potentially, winning politics.

Republicans in red states recently have accepted the uncomfortable truth that fuel taxes need to be raised to pay for repairing dilapidated highways and making life easier for motorists.

By contrast, Republican pols have been squawking about a California fuel tax hike enacted by Democrats — Gov. Jerry Brown and the state Legislature — that will go into effect Wednesday. And California Republicans will soon start collecting signatures to qualify a 2018 ballot initiative to stop the tax.

That initiative would require all increases in fuel taxes and vehicle fees to be approved by voters, retroactive to Jan. 1 of this year. So that would include the new gas tax hike passed in April. It would be halted pending a statewide vote.

California Republicans are way out of sync with their GOP colleagues in other states. Across the U.S., 26 states have raised fuel taxes to pay for road repairs in the last five years. And several are in states as bright red as California is deep blue.

Among those tax-hiking states, 18 have Republican governors. In 17, both legislative houses are controlled by Republicans. In fact, 13 states have complete one-party Republican rule in both the executive and legislative branches. President Donald Trump carried 16 of the states in November.

After blue California passed its gas tax hike, three red states did also: South Carolina, Tennessee and Indiana. In South Carolina, the tax increase was vetoed by GOP Gov. Henry McMaster. But the Republican Legislature overrode the veto while some GOP members denounced the governor for lack of leadership.

In Tennessee, which is completely controlled by Republicans, Gov. Bill Haslam pitched hard for the fuel tax and registration fee increases. To ease the pinch at the pump, Tennessee trimmed the sales tax on groceries. (California doesn’t tax groceries.)

Other red states hiking fuel taxes include Georgia, Idaho, Iowa, Kentucky, South Dakota, Utah, West Virginia and Wisconsin.

What’s significant about these red states cozying up to gas tax hikes? “It serves as a dose of reality to counter a fairy tale spun by some suggesting California’s action is part of a left-wing conspiracy hatched in ‘very blue’ California,” Brian Kelly, secretary of the California State Transportation Agency, wrote in a Sacramento Bee op-ed column. “The spin is pure fiction.

“The reality is this. States are acting because the federal government has not touched the federal gas tax in nearly 25 years. The federal Highway Trust Fund is nearly insolvent. … While Washington sleeps, California has joined 25 other states to act.”

California Republicans have veered right over the decades while losing voters.

“When I was governor (in the 1970s), it was the Republicans who were beating down my door for a gas tax,” Brown told a legislative committee in April. “They wanted to do 5 cents. I said, ‘No, we’ll let you have two.’ So the shoe is on the other foot now.”

Republicans back then were relevant. After Brown departed, Californians elected two consecutive Republican governors who served 16 years. But the GOP hasn’t held any statewide office since 2010. And Democrats hold a supermajority in both legislative houses.