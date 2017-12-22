It was no coincidence — on this frigid, winter night — that I maneuvered my sons toward the casket.

“What is this?” son No. 1 asked.

“Read and learn,” I told them, in my best Ghost of Winter Past voice.

“The weather shifted from light snow to hail and then to rain,” one child read. “Upon Washington’s return it was suggested that he change out of his wet riding clothes before dinner.”

Ha!

“Wet clothes, cold, refusing to listen,” I said, before pointing to the model of George Washington’s coffin. “Dead.”

“Mommmmm,” they both moaned, before leaving the exhibit.

Yes, the great general, war hero and father of our nation died an untimely death after not bundling up enough and staying in his wet clothes.

Our candlelight tour of Mt. Vernon on a cold, November night was my calculated, opening salvo to this year’s annual Winter Wear Wars.

We are in our 10th year of the ongoing battle. I’ve tried it all — puffers and neoprene, hipster vests and roomy parkas, taking them with me to pick coats out themselves, splurging on something that costs more than anything I’ve bought for myself — to no avail.

Why do kids hate winter coats?

I know I’m not alone. I see the kids who have declared total victory over their parents, showing up at school in the dead of winter not only coatless, but in shorts and tall socks (one point for mom).

At the very least, we always give generously at coat drives.

I am not alone. This is the time of year when the parental cry of desperation echoes across all social media platforms:

“Heavily snowing and my child still refuses to wear a jacket,” Natalie Scites announced on Facebook during a storm in West Virginia this month.

It’s not just a thing with American kids, either.

“Why does this child of mine REFUSE to wear a bloody coat !!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!” Vanessa Breen lamented from the damp, chill corners of Doncaster, United Kingdom.

Maybe it has something to do with their heroes.

“My mom bought my sister a new Columbia ski coat and my sister refuses to wear it because Ariana Grande wouldn’t wear a jacket like that,” an indignant older sister named Corrine Day wrote on Twitter.

Come on, Ariana, can’t you wear a nice peacoat on stage next time?

And then there are superheroes. Dudes. The tights? Always the tights?

“My son refuses to wear a coat because Green Lantern doesn’t wear one. Should make for a fun winter,” tweeted Donna Freydkin, back when her son was a pre-schooler.

Though Green Lantern was not spotted in Eddie Bauer, I checked in with Freydkin to see if common sense had prevailed. Freydkin’s son, now 6, is yielding to the coat, she reported. But he won’t do a hat or gloves until his fingers freeze.

Some experts say there may be more to this than the stubbornness of childhood. Winter coats can be like iron maidens for kids with sensory issues. Point taken. We’ve all felt overbundled and that can feel horrific to a child already struggling with the outside world’s control of their little bodies.