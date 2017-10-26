Golis: Hold this sense of place close to your hearts

(1 of ) Jack and Katie Bozin wave to fire trucks returning to encampments at the Sonoma County Fairgrounds. (JOHN BURGESS / The Press Democrat)
(3 of ) Jack, 3, and Katie Bozin wave to fire trucks returning to encampments at the Sonoma County Fairgrounds after a night on the fire lines early Saturday morning. More than 200 people gathered along Brookwood Ave. in Santa Rosa to give their thanks to first responders. (photo by John Burgess/The Press Democrat)
(4 of ) More than 200 people lined Brookwood Ave. early Saturday morning to give their thanks to first responders leaving and those coming back after a night on the fire lines. (photo by John Burgess/The Press Democrat)
(5 of ) Firefighters from Lake Tahoe pack up their sleeping bags in the tent city erected in the midway of the Sonoma County Fairgrounds on Saturday. (photo by John Burgess/The Press Democrat)
(6 of ) Fire trucks heading back to the front lines or heading back to their home stations head down Brookwood Ave. at the Sonoma County Fairgrounds early Saturday morning. (photo by John Burgess/The Press Democrat)
(7 of ) More than 200 people lined Brookwood Ave. early Saturday morning to give their thanks to first responders leaving and those coming back after a night on the fire lines. (photo by John Burgess/The Press Democrat)
(8 of ) More than 200 people lined Brookwood Ave. early Saturday morning to give their thanks to first responders leaving and those coming back after a night on the fire lines. (photo by John Burgess/The Press Democrat)
(9 of ) Hundreds of Sonoma County residents came out with signs, banners, balloons and flags to show their appreciation to firefighters and first responders on Friday, Oct. 20, 2017, some of whom are returning home today after battling the wildfires that have devastated much of the area since Oct. 8. (Will Bucquoy / For The Press Democrat)
(10 of ) Hundreds of Sonoma County residents came out with signs, banners, balloons and flags to show their appreciation to firefighters and first responders on Friday, Oct. 20, 2017, some of whom are returning home today after battling the wildfires that have devastated much of the area since Oct. 8. (Will Bucquoy / For The Press Democrat)
(11 of ) Hundreds of Sonoma County residents came out with signs, banners, balloons and flags to show their appreciation to firefighters and first responders on Friday, Oct. 20, 2017, some of whom are returning home today after battling the wildfires that have devastated much of the area since Oct. 8. (Will Bucquoy / For The Press Democrat)
(12 of ) Hundreds of Sonoma County residents came out with signs, banners, balloons and flags to show their appreciation to firefighters and first responders on Friday, Oct. 20, 2017, some of whom are returning home today after battling the wildfires that have devastated much of the area since Oct. 8. (Will Bucquoy / For The Press Democrat)
(13 of ) Hundreds of Sonoma County residents came out with signs, banners, balloons and flags to show their appreciation to firefighters and first responders on Friday, Oct. 20, 2017, some of whom are returning home today after battling the wildfires that have devastated much of the area since Oct. 8. (Will Bucquoy / For The Press Democrat)
(14 of ) Hundreds of Sonoma County residents came out with signs, banners, balloons and flags to show their appreciation to firefighters and first responders on Friday, Oct. 20, 2017, some of whom are returning home today after battling the wildfires that have devastated much of the area since Oct. 8. (Will Bucquoy / For The Press Democrat)
(15 of ) Hundreds of Sonoma County residents came out with signs, banners, balloons and flags to show their appreciation to firefighters and first responders on Friday, Oct. 20, 2017, some of whom are returning home today after battling the wildfires that have devastated much of the area since Oct. 8. (Will Bucquoy / For The Press Democrat)
(16 of ) Hundreds of Sonoma County residents came out with signs, banners, balloons and flags to show their appreciation to firefighters and first responders on Friday, Oct. 20, 2017, some of whom are returning home today after battling the wildfires that have devastated much of the area since Oct. 8. (Will Bucquoy / For The Press Democrat)
(17 of ) Hundreds of Sonoma County residents came out with signs, banners, balloons and flags to show their appreciation to firefighters and first responders on Friday, Oct. 20, 2017, some of whom are returning home today after battling the wildfires that have devastated much of the area since Oct. 8. (Will Bucquoy / For The Press Democrat)
(18 of ) Hundreds of Sonoma County residents came out with signs, banners, balloons and flags to show their appreciation to firefighters and first responders on Friday, Oct. 20, 2017, some of whom are returning home today after battling the wildfires that have devastated much of the area since Oct. 8. (Will Bucquoy / For The Press Democrat)
(19 of ) Hundreds of Sonoma County residents came out with signs, banners, balloons and flags to show their appreciation to firefighters and first responders on Friday, Oct. 20, 2017, some of whom are returning home today after battling the wildfires that have devastated much of the area since Oct. 8. (Will Bucquoy / For The Press Democrat)
(20 of ) Hundreds of Sonoma County residents came out with signs, banners, balloons and flags to show their appreciation to firefighters and first responders on Friday, Oct. 20, 2017, some of whom are returning home today after battling the wildfires that have devastated much of the area since Oct. 8. (Will Bucquoy / For The Press Democrat)
(21 of ) Hundreds of Sonoma County residents came out with signs, banners, balloons and flags to show their appreciation to firefighters and first responders on Friday, Oct. 20, 2017, some of whom are returning home today after battling the wildfires that have devastated much of the area since Oct. 8. (Will Bucquoy / For The Press Democrat)
(22 of ) Hundreds of Sonoma County residents came out with signs, banners, balloons and flags to show their appreciation to firefighters and first responders on Friday, Oct. 20, 2017, some of whom are returning home today after battling the wildfires that have devastated much of the area since Oct. 8. (Will Bucquoy / For The Press Democrat)
(23 of ) Hundreds of Sonoma County residents came out with signs, banners, balloons and flags to show their appreciation to firefighters and first responders on Friday, Oct. 20, 2017, some of whom are returning home today after battling the wildfires that have devastated much of the area since Oct. 8. (Will Bucquoy / For The Press Democrat)
(24 of ) Hundreds of Sonoma County residents came out with signs, banners, balloons and flags to show their appreciation to firefighters and first responders on Friday, Oct. 20, 2017, some of whom are returning home today after battling the wildfires that have devastated much of the area since Oct. 8. (Will Bucquoy / For The Press Democrat)
(25 of ) Hundreds of Sonoma County residents came out with signs, banners, balloons and flags to show their appreciation to firefighters and first responders on Friday, Oct. 20, 2017, some of whom are returning home today after battling the wildfires that have devastated much of the area since Oct. 8. (Will Bucquoy / For The Press Democrat)
(26 of ) Hundreds of Sonoma County residents came out with signs, banners, balloons and flags to show their appreciation to firefighters and first responders on Friday, Oct. 20, 2017, some of whom are returning home today after battling the wildfires that have devastated much of the area since Oct. 8. (Will Bucquoy / For The Press Democrat)