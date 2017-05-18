See what else is going on this summer at www.pressdemocrat.com/specialsections/summer .

From art exhibits to studio tours, find your artistic inspiration with these summertime happenings.

Now through June 18 — “Memory and Resistance — The Work of Joseph DeLappe,” Sonoma Valley Museum of Art, Sonoma: A look at the work of the media arts pioneer with a political bent. Key works include “dead-in-iraq,” where the artist entered an online network for a popular defense department-funded video game and typed in the names of fallen soldiers from the Iraq war. Admission: $7-$10 adults, $5 ages 13-17, free younger than 12, $15 per family. Wednesday free. 707-939-7862. svma.org

Now through Aug. 27 — “Eye Fruit — The Art of Franklin Williams,” Art Museum of Sonoma County, Santa Rosa: Newest entry in the museum’s effort to highlight significant Northern California artists features Williams, a Petaluma artist whose 50-year career spanned five movements from Funk Art to Gaudy Art, from extravagant whimsy to serious themes of life and death, good and evil. Admission: $7-$10, kids free. 707-579-1500. museumssc.org

June 3-4 & 10-11 — Art at the Source, Western Sonoma County: Follow the yellow signs along the country roads of western Sonoma County, dropping by artist’s studios. More than 160 artists from painters to potters welcome visitors to their workspaces for an up-close look at their work and one-on-one conversations. Free. 707-829-4797. artatthesource.org

June 13-Aug. 5 — “The Face of Petaluma — Portraits of Our Town,” Petaluma Arts Center, Petaluma: A photographic look at an array of intriguing Petaluma personalities from all walks of life as seen through the lens of five local photographers. Shown with a companion exhibit looking back in time at “Portraits of Petaluma Pioneers (through Sept. 25). Admission $4-$5. Students, teachers and military are free. 707-762-5600. petalumaartscenter.org

June 16-July 23 — “Blue,” Sebastopol Center for the Arts, Sebastopol: A visual feast of all things blue. Presented with “Painted Words,” an exhibit of calligraphy and “The Art of the Portrait” with works from Pieter Myers. Free. 707-829-4797. sebarts.org

June 17 — Studio Tour with Artist Franklin Williams, Petaluma: Visit the Petaluma studio of the Art Museum of Sonoma County’s featured artist Franklin Williams for a conversation with the artist within his art-filled workspace. Admission $40. 707-579-1500. museumssc.org

July 1-Oct. 1 — Albert Paley — “Thresholds,” Sonoma Valley Museum of Art, Sonoma: Exploration of the work of one of the world’s most influential metalsmiths. Large sculptures, drawings and maquettes show the creative process of the first metal sculptor to receive a Lifetime Achievement Award from the American Institute of Architects. Admission: $7-$10 adults, $5 ages 13-17, free kids younger than 12, $15 per family. Wednesday free. 707-939-7862. svma.org

July 27-Jan. 14, 2018 — “Behind Peanuts — Pig Pen,” Charles M. Schulz Museum, Santa Rosa: Charles Schulz drew Pig Pen into just over 100 of his 17,897 “Peanuts” comic strips, and yet he endured from 1954 to 1999. This exhibit shows the evolution of the dirty little boy through original sketches, comic strips and ephemera. Admission: $8-$12 adults, $5 youth and students, free kids younger than 4. 707-579-4452. schulzmuseum.org

July 28-Sept. 3 — “Fiber Art VIII — International Biennial Fiber Arts Exhibition,” Sebastopol Center for the Arts, Sebastopol: Showing of innovative and traditional fiber artwork using traditional or unusual materials. Also “Korean Voices in Fiber,” highlighting the ancient heritage of fiber art as well as its contemporary iteration. Free. 707-829-4797. sebarts.org