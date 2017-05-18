s
s
Sections
We don't just cover the North Bay. We live here.
Did You Know? In the first 10 days of the North Bay fire, nearly 1.5 million people used their mobile devices to visit our sites.
Already a subscriber?
iPhone
Subscribe. Support local journalism.
CLOSE X
Wow! You read a lot!
Reading enhances confidence, empathy, decision-making, and overall life satisfaction. Keep it up! Subscribe.
Already a subscriber?
iPhone
Subscribe. Support local journalism.
CLOSE X
Oops, you're out of free articles.
Until next month, you can always look over someone's shoulder at the coffee shop.
Already a subscriber?
iPhone
Subscribe. Support local journalism.
CLOSE X
We don't just cover the North Bay. We live here.
Did You Know? In the first 10 days of the North Bay fire, we posted 390 stories about the fire. And they were shared nearly 137,000 times.
Already a subscriber?
iPhone
Subscribe. Support local journalism.
CLOSE X
Supporting the community that supports us.
Obviously you value quality local journalism. Thank you.
Already a subscriber?
iPhone
Subscribe. Support local journalism.
CLOSE X
Oops, you're out of free articles.
We miss you already! (Subscriptions start at just 99 cents.)
Already a subscriber?
iPhone
Subscribe. Support local journalism.
CLOSE X

Guide to Sonoma County outdoor event in 2017

JAMES LANARAS
| May 18, 2017, 2:23PM

See what else is going on this summer at www.pressdemocrat.com/specialsections/summer.

May 23-Aug. 14 — Night Sky Classes And Observation, Robert Ferguson Observatory, Sugarloaf Ridge State Park, Kenwood: Series of six classes on May 22, June 19, June 26, July 17, July 24 and Aug. 14 from 7:30-10:30 p.m. The classes include outdoor observation (weather permitting) and indoor telescope observation. $75 for all six classes or $23 per class. 707-833-5712. sugarloafpark.org

June 1-Aug. 24 — Trails Less Traveled, three locations:
June 1: North Sonoma Mountain Regional Park and Open Space Preserve, Santa Rosa
July 29: Cloverdale River Park, Cloverdale
Aug. 24: West County Regional Trail, Sebastopol
Learn about flora and fauna while enjoying a free guided hike along three less-traveled trails in Santa Rosa, Cloverdale and Sebastopol 10-11:30 a.m. Bring water and a snack. Part of Sonoma County Regional Parks Trails Challenge. $7 parking fee for nonregional parks members. 707-565-2041. parks.sonomacounty.ca.gov

June 24-Aug. 18 — Family Bicycle Workshops, three locations:
June 24: Healdsburg Community Center, Healdsburg
July 15: Sonoma Community Center, Sonoma
Aug. 18: Hidden Valley Elementary School, Santa Rosa
Sonoma County Bicycle Coalition holds three workshops for kids 7 and older and their parents. Practice bicycle skills and safety on blacktop, then take a supervised instructional family ride. 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Donations accepted. 707-545-0153. bikesonoma.org/family-bike-workshops

June 2-Aug. 11 — Twilight Hikes, Glen Ellen: 2- to 5-mile twilight hikes led by Bouverie Preserve volunteers on June 2, June 30, July 28, and Aug. 11 from 6-8:30 p.m. Admission: $15-$20, kids youner than 18 free. 707-938-4554, ext. 110. egret.org

June 2-Aug. 25 — Three Parks For Tots, three locations:
June 10, Aug. 12 — Family Fun Days, Jack London State Historic Park, Glen Ellen: Outdoor exploration events for the whole family on June 10 and Aug. 12. 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m. $10 parking. 707-938-5216. jacklondonpark.com
June 10: Talons and Trails — Observe live raptors up close and learn how the unique structure and behavior of birds helps them to survive and thrive in the wild. Enjoy a walk to the Wolf House Ruins and play educational games.
Aug. 12: Nature’s Palette — Learn about the role of color and pattern in the plant and animal kingdom with trail activities, fun games and water color paintings.
Free bilingual outdoor programs for children ages 3-4, with stories, songs, crafts and short walks with an adult. Held at Larson Park in Sonoma on June 2, Helen Putnam Park in Petaluma on July 21, and Sunset Beach River Park in Forestville on Aug. 25. 10-11:30 a.m. Bring water and a snack. For more information, call 707-565-7888.

June 3-Aug. 26 — Saturday Speaker Series and Hike, Gualala Point Regional Park, Gualala: Free talks every Saturday at the Gualala Point Regional Park visitors center by diverse speakers including abalone divers and marine life experts. Lectures are followed by an easy 1-mile hike. Noon-2 p.m. Bring water and a snack. Parking $7 for nonregional park members. 707-785-2377. parks.sonomacounty.ca.gov

June 9-Aug. 25 — Naturally Fit Classes, Santa Rosa: Every Friday at 6 p.m. Sonoma County Regional Parks offers fitness classes led by YMCA instructors at Spring Lake Regional Park. Classes include cardio kickboxing, yoga, Zumba, boot camp, jogging and walking. Meet at the swimming lagoon parking lot. Classes are $3 per person, $5 for families. Parking $7 for nonregional park members. 707-565-2041. parks.sonomacounty.ca.gov

June 9-Aug. 11 — Senior Saunters, three locations: Free leisurely walks for seniors along three trails from 10 a.m. to noon. Hikes include June 9 at the West County Regional Trail in Sebastopol, July 28 along the Hunter Creek trail in Santa Rosa, and Aug. 11 along the Santa Rosa Creek Trail in Santa Rosa. parks.sonomacounty.ca.gov

See what else is going on this summer at www.pressdemocrat.com/specialsections/summer.

Most Popular Stories
Mystery Tubbs fire good Samaritan found after months-long search
Fire-ravaged Willi’s Wine Bar to reopen in new Santa Rosa spot
'I lost the most precious thing in my life': Wife recalls husband killed in Napa Valley crash
2 arrested in Santa Rosa drug bust
SRJC student asks: Should Luther Burbank's dark past lead to a name change of the campus auditorium?

June-September — Trails Challenge-Sonoma County Regional Parks: Hike, bike, run or ride at least five trails at Sonoma County Regional Parks and win a free gift. Kick things off with the regional parks’ 50th anniversary party on June 3 at Ragle Ranch Regional Park in Sebastopol. The event, which runs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., includes a 1.5-mile fun run/walk, guided hike, scavenger hunt, live music, games, crafts and a barbecue. $7 parking for nonregional parks members. Registration for the fun run/walk is $10 for adults and kids younger than 12. 707-565-2041. parks.sonomacounty.ca.gov

Most Popular Stories
Mystery Tubbs fire good Samaritan found after months-long search
'I lost the most precious thing in my life': Wife recalls husband killed in Napa Valley crash
2 arrested in Santa Rosa drug bust
Fire-ravaged Willi’s Wine Bar to reopen in new Santa Rosa spot
Fence-leaning dummy prompts 911 call in Santa Rosa
Harvey Weinstein to turn himself in to police
SRJC student asks: Should Luther Burbank's dark past lead to a name change of the campus auditorium?
Heads up, drivers: Dozens of speeders ticketed on Lakeville Highway
Show Comment