See what else is going on this summer at www.pressdemocrat.com/specialsections/summer .

May 23-Aug. 14 — Night Sky Classes And Observation, Robert Ferguson Observatory, Sugarloaf Ridge State Park, Kenwood: Series of six classes on May 22, June 19, June 26, July 17, July 24 and Aug. 14 from 7:30-10:30 p.m. The classes include outdoor observation (weather permitting) and indoor telescope observation. $75 for all six classes or $23 per class. 707-833-5712. sugarloafpark.org

June 1-Aug. 24 — Trails Less Traveled, three locations:

June 1: North Sonoma Mountain Regional Park and Open Space Preserve, Santa Rosa

July 29: Cloverdale River Park, Cloverdale

Aug. 24: West County Regional Trail, Sebastopol

Learn about flora and fauna while enjoying a free guided hike along three less-traveled trails in Santa Rosa, Cloverdale and Sebastopol 10-11:30 a.m. Bring water and a snack. Part of Sonoma County Regional Parks Trails Challenge. $7 parking fee for nonregional parks members. 707-565-2041. parks.sonomacounty.ca.gov

June 24-Aug. 18 — Family Bicycle Workshops, three locations:

June 24: Healdsburg Community Center, Healdsburg

July 15: Sonoma Community Center, Sonoma

Aug. 18: Hidden Valley Elementary School, Santa Rosa

Sonoma County Bicycle Coalition holds three workshops for kids 7 and older and their parents. Practice bicycle skills and safety on blacktop, then take a supervised instructional family ride. 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Donations accepted. 707-545-0153. bikesonoma.org/family-bike-workshops

June 2-Aug. 11 — Twilight Hikes, Glen Ellen: 2- to 5-mile twilight hikes led by Bouverie Preserve volunteers on June 2, June 30, July 28, and Aug. 11 from 6-8:30 p.m. Admission: $15-$20, kids youner than 18 free. 707-938-4554, ext. 110. egret.org

June 2-Aug. 25 — Three Parks For Tots, three locations:

June 10, Aug. 12 — Family Fun Days, Jack London State Historic Park, Glen Ellen: Outdoor exploration events for the whole family on June 10 and Aug. 12. 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m. $10 parking. 707-938-5216. jacklondonpark.com

June 10: Talons and Trails — Observe live raptors up close and learn how the unique structure and behavior of birds helps them to survive and thrive in the wild. Enjoy a walk to the Wolf House Ruins and play educational games.

Aug. 12: Nature’s Palette — Learn about the role of color and pattern in the plant and animal kingdom with trail activities, fun games and water color paintings.

Free bilingual outdoor programs for children ages 3-4, with stories, songs, crafts and short walks with an adult. Held at Larson Park in Sonoma on June 2, Helen Putnam Park in Petaluma on July 21, and Sunset Beach River Park in Forestville on Aug. 25. 10-11:30 a.m. Bring water and a snack. For more information, call 707-565-7888.

June 3-Aug. 26 — Saturday Speaker Series and Hike, Gualala Point Regional Park, Gualala: Free talks every Saturday at the Gualala Point Regional Park visitors center by diverse speakers including abalone divers and marine life experts. Lectures are followed by an easy 1-mile hike. Noon-2 p.m. Bring water and a snack. Parking $7 for nonregional park members. 707-785-2377. parks.sonomacounty.ca.gov

June 9-Aug. 25 — Naturally Fit Classes, Santa Rosa: Every Friday at 6 p.m. Sonoma County Regional Parks offers fitness classes led by YMCA instructors at Spring Lake Regional Park. Classes include cardio kickboxing, yoga, Zumba, boot camp, jogging and walking. Meet at the swimming lagoon parking lot. Classes are $3 per person, $5 for families. Parking $7 for nonregional park members. 707-565-2041. parks.sonomacounty.ca.gov

June 9-Aug. 11 — Senior Saunters, three locations: Free leisurely walks for seniors along three trails from 10 a.m. to noon. Hikes include June 9 at the West County Regional Trail in Sebastopol, July 28 along the Hunter Creek trail in Santa Rosa, and Aug. 11 along the Santa Rosa Creek Trail in Santa Rosa. parks.sonomacounty.ca.gov