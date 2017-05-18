See what else is going on this summer at www.pressdemocrat.com/specialsections/summer .

June 21-25 — Sonoma-Marin Fair & Ugly Dog Contest, Petaluma: Home of the internationally famous “World’s Ugliest Dog Contest,” this 5-day event also features agricultural exhibits, livestock shows, pig races, arts and crafts displays, chef demonstrations, wine tasting, carnival rides and fair food. Free concerts starring Tower of Power, Jana Kramer, Loverboy and John Michael Montgomery. Admission: $10-$15. 283-3247 sonoma-marinfair.org.

June 30-July 4 — Marin County Fair, San Rafael: This year’s theme celebrates the Summer of Love with tie-dye, macramé and other groovy activities. Each night there’s a spectacular fireworks display, and dozens of free carnival rides, a petting zoo, hands-on family activities, beer and wine tasting, arts and crafts, plus free concerts starring Ann Wilson, The 5th Dimension, The Commodores, UB40 and more. Admission: $10-$20, 3 and under free. 415-473-4381. www.marinfair.org/2017

July 4 — Napa County Fair & Fireworks, Calistoga: All-American 4th of July Fair & Fireworks with a classic parade through downtown Calistoga, nostalgic games, antique tractors, live music, strolling entertainment, blue ribbon-winning exhibits and displays, arts and crafts, barbecue, wine tasting and more. Ticket info 942-5111. napacountyfair.org.

July 14-30 — California State Fair, Sacramento: Showcasing the best of California, this 17-day Fair features plenty of live entertainment, championship livestock shows, horseracing, classic cars, educational exhibits, arts and crafts displays, fine art, numerous competitions, youth exhibits, carnival rides, mouthwatering food and the largest tasting anywhere of award-winning California wines. General Admission: $6-$10, 4 and under free. (916) 253-3247. castatefair.org.

Aug. 3-13 — Sonoma County Fair, Santa Rosa: Celebrate “Holidaze at the Sonoma County Fair” with live horse racing, giant carnival and a magnificent floral show, along with livestock and agricultural education, youth and adult exhibits, live entertainment, delicious food, fun contests, wine tasting, destruction derby, monster trucks and a rodeo. General admission: $7-$13, 6 and under free. 545-4200. sonomacountyfair.com.

Aug. 12-13 — Gravenstein Apple Fair, Sebastopol: Celebrate the town’s signature fruit with two days of live music, food, beverages, kids’ activities, chefs’ tent, life on the farm arena and plenty of apples. Admission to Ragle Ranch Park is $10-$15, 5 and under free. 827-3044. gravensteinapplefair.com.