See what else is going on this summer at www.pressdemocrat.com/specialsections/summer .

Fill your calendar with these family-friendly events happening around Sonoma County this summer.

May 20 — Luther Burbank Rose Parade, Santa Rosa: Starting at 10 a.m. this Saturday, cheer with your neighbors as a variety of floats, marching bands, dance performers and more fill the streets of downtown Santa Rosa for the annual Rose Parade. Then stick around for the festival, taking place 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. roseparadefestival.com

May 21 — Petaluma Kids Gran Fondo: Kids are invited to challenge themselves at the 5th annual Petaluma Kids Gran Fondo, starting and ending at Lucchesi Park. Kicking off at 9 a.m., courses include a 1-mile, 4-mile and 7-mile routes. The race raises money for specific kids in the community. petalumakidsgranfondo.com

June 21-25 — Sonoma-Marin Fair & Ugly Dog Contest, Petaluma: Home of the internationally famous “World’s Ugliest Dog Contest,” this five-day event also has agricultural exhibits, livestock shows, pig races, arts and crafts displays, chef demonstrations, wine tasting, carnival rides and fair food. Free concerts starring Tower of Power, Jana Kramer, Loverboy and John Michael Montgomery. Admission: $10-$15. 707- 283-3247. sonoma-marinfair.org

June 30-July 4 — Marin County Fair, San Rafael: This year’s theme celebrates the Summer of Love with tie-dye, macramé and other groovy activities. Each night there’s a fireworks display, free carnival rides, a petting zoo, hands-on family activities, beer and wine tasting, and arts and crafts. Entertainment includes free concerts starring Ann Wilson, The 5th Dimension, The Commodores, UB40 and more. Admission: $10-$20, 3 and younger free. 415-473-4381. marinfair.org/2017

July 4 — Napa County Fair & Fireworks, Calistoga: All-American 4th of July Fair & Fireworks with a classic parade through downtown Calistoga, nostalgic games, antique tractors, live music, strolling entertainment, blue ribbon-winning exhibits and displays, arts and crafts, barbecue, wine tasting and more. 707-942-5111. napacountyfair.org

July 14-30 — California State Fair, Sacramento: Showcasing the best of California, this 17-day fair features plenty of live entertainment, livestock shows, horse racing, classic cars, exhibits, arts and crafts displays, fine art, competitions, youth exhibits, carnival rides, mouthwatering food and the largest tasting of top California wines. Admission: $6-$10, 4 and younger free. 916-253-3247. castatefair.org

Aug. 3-13 — Sonoma County Fair, Santa Rosa: Celebrate “Holidaze at the Sonoma County Fair” with live horse racing, a giant carnival, a magnificent floral show, livestock and agricultural education, youth and adult exhibits, live entertainment, delicious food, fun contests, wine tasting, destruction derby, monster trucks and a rodeo. General admission: $7-$13, 6 and younger free. 707-545-4200. sonomacountyfair.com

Aug. 12-13 — Gravenstein Apple Fair, Sebastopol: Celebrate the town’s signature fruit with two days of live music, food, beverages, kids’ activities, chefs’ tent, life on the farm arena and plenty of apples. Admission to Ragle Ranch Park is $10-$15, 5 and younger free. 707-827-3044. gravensteinapplefair.com