This summer's staged productions include Broadway Under the Stars, Shakespeare in the Cannery and more.

June 9-July 9 — “George M!” at 6th Street Playhouse, Santa Rosa: The life story of musical theater legend George M. Cohan is celebrated in song and dance. His classic songs included “Yankee Doodle Dandy” and “Give My Regards to Broadway.” Tickets: $15-$38. 707-523-4185. 6thstreetplayhouse.com

June 9-25 — “Becky’s New Car,” Sonoma Arts Live, Andrews Hall, Sonoma Community Center, Sonoma: A fresh comedy about midlife boredom, money, cars and moral drift. Tickets: $22-$26. sonomaartslive.org

June 9-25 — “Tempestuous,” Pegasus Players, Riverkeepers Stewardship Park, Guerneville: A modern adaptation of William Shakespeare’s “Tempest,” written in contemporary English. Tickets: $18-$25. 707-583-2343. pegasustheater.com

June 10-25 — “Pagliacci,” Cinnabar Theater, Petaluma: Cinnabar’s production of Ruggero Leoncavallo’s classic opera about the tragic clown comes paired with a specially commissioned curtain-raiser, “Rhapsody of Fools,” presented by Clowns on a Stick. Tickets: $25-$45. 707-763-8920. cinnabartheater.org

June 14-Aug. 5 — Summer Repertory Theater, Santa Rosa Junior College, Santa Rosa: A beloved local theater tradition continues with its 46th annual season’s opening production, “West Side Story,” the first of five shows to be presented in Burbank Auditorium on campus all summer. The other plays include “Chicago,” “A Raisin in the Sun,” “Drowsy Chaperone” and “Claybourne Park.” Tickets: $15-$25. 707-527-4307 summerrep.com

June 16-25 — “The Tempest,” Cloverdale Performing Arts Center, Cloverdale: William Shakespeare’s classic story of the sorcerer Prospero and his daughter Miranda. Tickets: $12-$22. 707-894-2214. cloverdaleperformingarts.com

June 16-Sept. 10 — “Broadway Under the Stars,” Jack London State Historic Park, Glen Ellen: Transcendence Theater Co. presents its sixth season of outdoor musical revues featuring performers with Broadway and national touring company credits. Picnic in the park before the show and enjoy beer and wine. Tickets: $45-$145. 877-424-1414. transcendencetheatre.org

July 13-Aug. 5 — “In the Mood,” Shakespeare in Cannery, Railroad Square, Santa Rosa: Musical adaptation of William Shakespeare’s “Much Ado About Nothing.” Tickets: $10-$30. shakespeareinthecannery.com

July 14-30 — “Gypsy!” at Sonoma Arts Live, Andrews Hall, Sonoma Community Center, Sonoma: Classic Broadway musical about a rising Vaudeville star and the ultimate stage mother. Tickets: $22-$43. sonomaartslive.org

Aug. 10-Sept. 1 — “Fairy Worlds,” Shakespeare in Cannery, Railroad Square, Santa Rosa: New adaptation of William Shakespeare’s “A Midsummer Night’s Dream.” Tickets: $10-$30. shakespeareinthecannery.com