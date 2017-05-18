s
Guide to major Northern California music festivals for 2017

ESTEFANY GONZALEZ

THE PRESS DEMOCRAT | May 18, 2017

From BottleRock to the Russian River Jazz & Blues Festival, mark your calendars for this year's festivals happening in the Bay Area and beyond.

May 24-29 — Lightning In A Bottle, Bradley: Combining some of the best electronic dance music acts around, art and epic light shows, this four day fest is and EDM come true. Complete the artwalk to see artists partake in live painting, mediate, take yoga classes and catch dozens of bands. Car camping and boutique camping are available. $300- $725. lightninginabottle.org.

May 26-28 — BottleRock, Napa: BottleRock is essentially the Wine Country version of Coachella, minus the campgrounds and with a never-ending flow of wine. Each year, this Napa festival manages to pull together an impressive list of national acts which rival the line-up of festivals like Chicago’s Riot Fest and Lollapalooza, and New York City’s The Governors Ball. And this year is no exception: Foo Fighters, Tom Petty, Modest Mouse, Macklemore & Ryan Lewis and Maroon 5 are just some of the big names that will headline this year’s festival. Sold Out (some tickets available on Ticket Exchange and StubHub, $160- $350). Bottlerocknapavalley.com.

June 2-11 — Healdsburg Jazz Festival, Healdsburg: Blending together a collection of traditional and mainstream acts the 19th annual Healdsburg Jazz Festival brings a little taste of New Orleans style swag to Wine Country. For venues and ticket info go to healdsburgjazzfestival.org. 433-4633.

June 9-10 — Huichica Music Festival, Sonoma: The Huichica Music Festival, hosted by Gundlach Bundschu Winery, is known for its intimate vibe and line-up of national and regional indie and folk acts. With a selection of culinary masterminds cooking up some of the most delectable dishes you’ve ever tasted, while enjoying music on three stages, this festival is a summertime must-visit. This year’s festival will feature performances from more than 20 artists and bands. $40- $95.Children 12and under free. 939-3042. huichica.com

June 10 — Live 105 BFD, Mountain View: With more than 35 different bands playing in a single day, Live 105’s BFD is one of the best ways to get a quick summer does of both local and national acts. This years line-up includes big names such as Phoenic, Franz Ferdinad and Andrew McMahon in the Wilderness, as well as Bay Area bands such as Silent Pilot and Picture Atlantic. $37-$125. live105.cbslocal.com/show/bfd

June 11 — Railroad Square Music Festival, Santa Rosa: Taking place in the Railroad Square Historic District in downtown Santa Rosa, the Railroad Square Music Festival boasts a large number of local acts. Catch folk, bluegrass, country, and Americana from all over Sonoma County for a one-day fest resembling a block party. This year’s festival is free of charge, and features multiple stages and more than 15 performers, includes rising pop act Lungs and Limbs, rock-trio with a blues twang Sharkmouth, and hometown American Idol finalist David Lunning. Grab a bite at the West End Farmers Market and treat the kids to magic performances by Sonoma County’s premier circus troupe Circus Maximus. Free. www.railroadsquaremusicfestival.com

June 16–18 — Country Summer, Sonoma County Fairgrounds, Santa Rosa: Northern California’s largest County Music Festival takes place outside at the Sonoma County Fairgrounds and showcases top name country entertainers like Maddie & Tae, Clare Dunn, Justin Moore, Randy Houser and A Thousand Horses. $79-$379. 543-0100. countrysummer.com.

June 16-18 — Sierra Nevada World Music Festival, Boonville: “Peace. Love. Music,” with a motto like this, nature and music lovers rejoice at this years Sierra Nevada World Music Festical. Featuring an intriguing lineup of the best in roots, reggae and world music. Bounce between two stages and a late night dance hall. Enjoy arts, crafts and food. $70-$325. (916) 777-5550. snwmf.com

June 22-25 — Kate Wolf Festival, Laytonville: Four stages of music on 150 acres of the beautiful Black Oak Ranch. With an open Mic, KidZone, Hatha Yoga, a Ukulele jam circle,Tai-chi, and delicious world class food, the 22 annual Kate Wolf festival has something for the whole family. Tickets: $75-$300. katewolfmusicfestival.com.

June 24-25 — ID10T Music Festival + Comic Conival, Mountain View: Combining acts such as Weezer, OK Go, Robert Delong and comedians such as Wet Hot American Summer’s Michael Ian Black and several other comedians, The ID10T festival is a great spot to catch a laugh between songs. $65-$99. id10tfest.com

June 30-July 3 — High Sierra Music Festival, Quincy: Celebrating its 26th year, this family-friendly festival features an eclectic line-up of great talent, impromptu jam sessions, late night shows, daily audience-participation parades, arts & crafts booths, on-site camping and a children’s area with ongoing games and activities. For ticket prices and camping rates visit highsierramusic.com.

July 14-16 — Northern Nights Music Festival, Eel River: This fest is a night owls paradise with Main Stage Music until 2am and a silent disco that goes until sunrise. Sleep in or spend the day hanging by the river. Get your yoga on and check out cool art, all while tucked away in Cooks Valley along the Eel River under beautiful Redwood trees. Spend the days enjoying Free river front camping with each ticket purchased. $229-$329. 18 & up only. northernnights.org.

5 essential Bay Area festival tips

July 14-23 — Festival Napa Valley, Napa: The wine counrty summer festival blends classical, jazz, opera, theater and dance artists with curated culinary, wine and and now Ghostbusters. Catch acts ranging from Latin icon Gloria Estefan and Bill Murray on this years line-up. $39 - $10k. (888) 337-6272. festivalnapavalley.org.

July 15-30 — Valley of the Moon Music Festival, Glen Ellen: With a line-up of musicians with decades of experience crafting classical and romantic chamber music, this fest features world musicians who attended some of the finest musical colleges in the world such as Julliard, the Paris Conservatory and the San Francisco Conservatory. Tickets come with a complimentary glass of wine and a change to mingle with the artist after the show. $22-$45. valleyofthemoonmusicfestival.org.

July 22 — Rivertown Revival, Petaluma: Located next to the Petaluma river, the Rivertown Revival Festival is one of the most unique and creative music and art events in Sonoma County. From the steampunk theme and circus acts to the Grand Art Boat Regatta and live weddings, chances are you won’t find another festival quite like this outside of Wine Country. This year’s line-up is still work in progress - last year’s festival featured around 20 different musical numbers, along with circus acts. cost TBA. www.rivertownrevival.com.

Aug. 1-17 — Music in the Vineyards, Napa Valley: Skip the sunburn and spend festival at your own pase with more than 20 different artist on different dates. Music, ambience and wine share the spotlight at this nationally-acclaimed indoor music festival. $55- $745. 258-5559. musicinthevineyards.org.

Aug. 3-6 — Reggae on the River, French’s Camp in Garberville: Catch positive vibes, listen to a plethora of different reggae acts and drink to your hearts content without fear of having to drive home after a long day of partying. The 33 annual Reggae on the River festival is not only the longest running reggae and world music festival in the U.S., but the four day festival is a great excuse to camp out, take a long weekend off and hang out on the banks of the Eel River. $200-$500. reggaeontheriver.com.

Aug. 5 — Petaluma Music Festival, Petaluma: Party on for a cause. The Petaluma Music Festival reins in an impressive line-up featuring older acts such as Moonalice, as well as up-and-coming artists like Royal Jelly Jive and T Sisters. The best part is the proceeds benefit music education in Petaluma schools. $50-$110. petalumamusicfestival.org.

Aug. 11-13 — Outside Lands, San Francisco: Spend the day hanging out in Golden Gate park with Ranger Dave in what is sure to be a monumental summer party. With notoriously great line-ups and even more surprises, like say E-40’s unannounced pop-up performance on a stage the size of a standard living room. It’s things like these that make this festival a one-of-a-kind experience. Not to mention this years line-up includes performances by The Who, Metallica and Gorillaz, just to name a few. $375. sfoutsidelands.com.

Aug. 19 & 20 — Cotati Accordion Festival, Cotati: The 27 annual Cotati Accordion Festival in La Plaza Park shows that accordions are offer more than just polka dancing. Check out more than 20 bands who manage to bring a new spin to this classic instrument. Acts range from rock, pop and “Tex-Mext.” $15- $27. 664-0444. cotatifest.com

Aug. 26-27 — Bodega Seafood Art & Wine Festival, Bodega: The 23 annual Bodega Seafood Art & Wine Festival celebrates music, local craft makers and the natural bounty of Sonoma County. Enjoy a day on the Sonoma Coast, paired with local music, fresh seafood; such as fish tacos, grilled salmon, and barbecued oysters, beer and wine. Previous festivals have featured local bands, ballerinas and juggling pirates on multiple stages. $15- $30, . 824-8717. bodegaseafoodfestival.com.

Sept. 2-4 — Sausalito Art Festival, Sausalito: Art meets music, food and wine. Spend a weekend enjoying mixed medias such as painting, sculpture, drawing, ceramics, glass, fiber, wood and photography. Bounce between two stages and sip on delicious wine. $25- $100, under 12 free. (415) 332-3555. sausalitoartfestival.org.

Sept. 9-10 — Russian River Jazz & Blues Festival, Guerneville: Going strong for more than 40 years, the Russian River Jazz & Blues Festival has hosted a long list of musical legends including The Doobie Brothers, Etta James and Buddy Guy. Camp out at Johnson’s beach, listen to jazz and blues and take a ride in a kayak or paddle boat. The festival not only offers onsite camping, boat rentals and a wine garden, but it also takes place right on the beach. $80, 869-1595. russianriverfestivals.com

Sept. 15-17 — Monterey Jazz Festival, Monterey: Started in 1958 the Monterey Jazz festival is the longest running jazz fest in the world. Get your Jazz on with the 60 annual Jazz celebration. The three day event features 500 artists on 8 stages, exhibitions, jazz conversations, workshops, food, drink, shopping. $50-$635. 2 and under free. (831) 373-3366. montereyjazzfestival.org

