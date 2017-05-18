See what else is going on this summer at www.pressdemocrat.com/specialsections/summer .

From BottleRock to the Russian River Jazz & Blues Festival, mark your calendars for this year's festivals happening in the Bay Area and beyond.

May 24-29 — Lightning In A Bottle, Bradley: Combining some of the best electronic dance music acts around, art and epic light shows, this four day fest is and EDM come true. Complete the artwalk to see artists partake in live painting, mediate, take yoga classes and catch dozens of bands. Car camping and boutique camping are available. $300- $725. lightninginabottle.org.

May 26-28 — BottleRock, Napa: BottleRock is essentially the Wine Country version of Coachella, minus the campgrounds and with a never-ending flow of wine. Each year, this Napa festival manages to pull together an impressive list of national acts which rival the line-up of festivals like Chicago’s Riot Fest and Lollapalooza, and New York City’s The Governors Ball. And this year is no exception: Foo Fighters, Tom Petty, Modest Mouse, Macklemore & Ryan Lewis and Maroon 5 are just some of the big names that will headline this year’s festival. Sold Out (some tickets available on Ticket Exchange and StubHub, $160- $350). Bottlerocknapavalley.com.

June 2-11 — Healdsburg Jazz Festival, Healdsburg: Blending together a collection of traditional and mainstream acts the 19th annual Healdsburg Jazz Festival brings a little taste of New Orleans style swag to Wine Country. For venues and ticket info go to healdsburgjazzfestival.org. 433-4633.

June 9-10 — Huichica Music Festival, Sonoma: The Huichica Music Festival, hosted by Gundlach Bundschu Winery, is known for its intimate vibe and line-up of national and regional indie and folk acts. With a selection of culinary masterminds cooking up some of the most delectable dishes you’ve ever tasted, while enjoying music on three stages, this festival is a summertime must-visit. This year’s festival will feature performances from more than 20 artists and bands. $40- $95.Children 12and under free. 939-3042. huichica.com

June 10 — Live 105 BFD, Mountain View: With more than 35 different bands playing in a single day, Live 105’s BFD is one of the best ways to get a quick summer does of both local and national acts. This years line-up includes big names such as Phoenic, Franz Ferdinad and Andrew McMahon in the Wilderness, as well as Bay Area bands such as Silent Pilot and Picture Atlantic. $37-$125. live105.cbslocal.com/show/bfd

June 11 — Railroad Square Music Festival, Santa Rosa: Taking place in the Railroad Square Historic District in downtown Santa Rosa, the Railroad Square Music Festival boasts a large number of local acts. Catch folk, bluegrass, country, and Americana from all over Sonoma County for a one-day fest resembling a block party. This year’s festival is free of charge, and features multiple stages and more than 15 performers, includes rising pop act Lungs and Limbs, rock-trio with a blues twang Sharkmouth, and hometown American Idol finalist David Lunning. Grab a bite at the West End Farmers Market and treat the kids to magic performances by Sonoma County’s premier circus troupe Circus Maximus. Free. www.railroadsquaremusicfestival.com

June 16–18 — Country Summer, Sonoma County Fairgrounds, Santa Rosa: Northern California’s largest County Music Festival takes place outside at the Sonoma County Fairgrounds and showcases top name country entertainers like Maddie & Tae, Clare Dunn, Justin Moore, Randy Houser and A Thousand Horses. $79-$379. 543-0100. countrysummer.com.