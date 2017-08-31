Editor’s note: Moving to a foreign country is rife with decisions and unknowns. For many Latino immigrants who came to California and now live in Sonoma County, the memory of packing their bags and preparing for a new life in the U.S. remains etched in their minds. We asked a few to share the story of the most meaningful things they brought with them on that trip, and still keep to this day.

Migration is prehistoric. Modern Western civilization sought to distance itself from the Stone Age by creating a radical sedentary lifestyle, in happy, forever-owned homes, and comfortable travel through magazines and TV.

And for Californians, there’s no place else. We have reached the Golden State, with its coasts as the beginning and end of the earth.

But we are immersed in a postmodern era defined by shaky economic, political and social instability. Times of exodus and pilgrimage. From Syria to Latin America.

Now we not only travel through websites, from one app to another on our mobile phones, but from a landscape to a selfie with one swipe on Instagram.

Latin American immigrants understand it. We have taken our bodies where our dreams were. We have realized that migration is the convulsion of a moving body, the movement of life. Some call it the “American Dream.”

French socioligist Michel Maffesoli describes migration in his book ‘Du nomadisme. Vagabondages initiatiques,’ as a product of excessive house confinement, a thirst for infinity, a desire to find the mythical paradise, bringing archaic values that the idea of progress seemed to have banished from society.

Five immigrants have found that place here in Sonoma County. And they have all brought objects almost sacred to them. They keep close these reminders of places, faces and moments.

___

Denia Candela

Age: 23

Country of origin: Mexico

How long in the US: 11 years

What is the one thing you brought with you from your home country that you couldn’t leave behind, and that you still keep to this day?

I brought and carried with me a Disney princess jewel box and CD player.

Why did you keep it, and does it still have the same meaning for you?

It resembles my childhood to this day it carries memories. From playing outside in my street with my cousins to the type of music I would listen to when I first left my home. To this day, it still means the same to me. I brought it because it was my favorite toy, but now I am so glad I did — it symbolizes more than that.

___

Abril Barbosa Chombo

Age: 20

Country of origin: Mexico

How long in the U.S.: 7 years

What is one thing you brought with you from your home country that you couldn’t leave behind, and that you still keep to this day?

I brought the first book that was given to me. The name is “Las Crónicas de Narnia, La Última Batalla” by C.S. Lewis.

Why did you keep it, and does it still have the same meaning for you?