The local Latino community was faced with challenges in 2017, hard hit by the impacts of the wildfires, the politicization of immigration and uncertainties about their future. But the neighborhoods here found strength through compassion, lending helping hands to those in need and expanding opportunities for people to come together and recover their dreams. Whether it was doing Spanish-language translations during the fires, providing support for those who lost their homes and jobs, or pitching in at the cooperative garden, the community found powerful ways to care for and heal itself. While recovery is still underway, progress is tangible. Sprouts are emerging in the community gardens, parks are alive with educational and entertainment events, businesses are regaining their footing, and hope is on the rise in the newly incorporated Roseland.

La comunidad latina local enfrentó desafíos en 2017, golpeada por el impacto de los incendios forestales, la politización de la inmigración y la incertidumbre sobre su futuro. Pero los vecindarios aquí encontraron fuerza en la compasión, prestando ayuda a las personas necesitadas y ampliando las oportunidades para converger y recuperar los sueños. Ya sea haciendo traducciones en español durante los incendios, brindando apoyo a aquellos que perdieron sus hogares y trabajos, o haciendo lo necesario en el jardín cooperativo, la comunidad encontró formas poderosas de cuidar y curarse a sí misma. Si bien la recuperación aún está en marcha, el progreso es tangible: brota en los jardines comunitarios, los parques están vivos con eventos educativos y de entretenimiento, las empresas están recuperando el equilibrio y la esperanza está en aumento en el vecindario de Roseland, recién incorporado a la ciudad de Santa Rosa.