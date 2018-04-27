s
s
Sections
We don't just cover the North Bay. We live here.
Did You Know? In the first 10 days of the North Bay fire, nearly 1.5 million people used their mobile devices to visit our sites.
Already a subscriber?
iPhone
Subscribe. Support local journalism.
CLOSE X
Wow! You read a lot!
Reading enhances confidence, empathy, decision-making, and overall life satisfaction. Keep it up! Subscribe.
Already a subscriber?
iPhone
Subscribe. Support local journalism.
CLOSE X
Oops, you're out of free articles.
Until next month, you can always look over someone's shoulder at the coffee shop.
Already a subscriber?
iPhone
Subscribe. Support local journalism.
CLOSE X
We don't just cover the North Bay. We live here.
Did You Know? In the first 10 days of the North Bay fire, we posted 390 stories about the fire. And they were shared nearly 137,000 times.
Already a subscriber?
iPhone
Subscribe. Support local journalism.
CLOSE X
Supporting the community that supports us.
Obviously you value quality local journalism. Thank you.
Already a subscriber?
iPhone
Subscribe. Support local journalism.
CLOSE X
Oops, you're out of free articles.
We miss you already! (Subscriptions start at just 99 cents.)
Already a subscriber?
iPhone
Subscribe. Support local journalism.
CLOSE X

Sonoma Valley student finds her voice at March for Our Lives

FAITH GATES

SONOMA INDEX-TRIBUNE | April 26, 2018, 6:27PM

| Updated 16 hours ago.

From third to eighth grade, Jacquelyn Torres was silent.

But on March 24, none of the almost 2,000 people gathered for the March for Our Lives event at the Santa Rosa Courthouse Square, would have guessed that Torres, was voted “Shyest Student” at Sonoma Valley High School her freshman year, and had lived much of her childhood in a self-imposed silence.

Because on that day, she spoke as boldly and passionately as any marcher in the country.

“I have to say that I am not sad. I am infuriated,” Torres told the crowd. “(I’m) infuriated because of the capable lives that were stolen in Florida; infuriated because of these shootings becoming normalized; infuriated because of students being scared to go to school.”

She vowed: “I will not be silent; I will not continue to hold the fury that boils in my veins; I will not wait until more lives are stolen; I will not be silent and neither should you.”

The SVHS junior was not only a speaker but a co-organizer of the event — as a junior member of the Sonoma County Commission on Human Rights, a group whose members engage in human rights issues within Sonoma County.

“It was way more than what I expected,” Torres said of the turnout at the event. “The fact that the youth were finally being heard, that was empowering.”

Torres, who aspires to one day run for the U.S. Senate, has been interning with Rep. Mike Thompson for the past seven months, working in his Santa Rosa office.

“If you look at the representation of senators, there is very little representation of Hispanics,” said Torres, who is also vice president of the SVHS Dragones Latinxs club. “That’s sad because the problems that Hispanics face are not being talked about.”

This year Torres was inspired to examine the issue of education, after noticing she was alone or with only one other Hispanic student in any of her three Advanced Placement classes, desirable for college admissions. Torres created an education and achievement ad hoc committee and surveyed 158 SVHS students about their education. Her findings revealed a lack of communication between students and teachers.

With this data, Torres created an Education Gap for Latino Students report, which she presented to Socorro Shiels, top candidate to be the next district superintendent, at an Education Forum on March 29.

“There is so much potential being lost,” Torres said. “I just want to try to change how the whole system is working for education.”

A part of this change includes the special education department. Torres herself was a special-ed student from fourth grade to freshman year, a time when, due to her shyness, she decided to stop talking almost entirely — everywhere but home. After being discouraged from taking AP classes, she left special ed.

“I am really passionate about politics and education,” Torres said. “It is what drives me because I’ve been in the position of being in special education and there not being a lot of opportunities.”

Torres is involved in many additional clubs on campus, including the Gay/Straight Alliance, Mock Trial, the Lady Dragons varsity golf team and serving as vice president for the Model United Nations. She is disappointed her friends aren’t comfortable joining clubs because they feel the clubs lack representation of Hispanics.

Most Popular Stories
Santa Rosa man dies from crash injuries
49ers draft WR Pettis out of Washington
New allegations of inappropriate behavior surface against John Lasseter
Sonoma County jail inmate apprehended after brief escape
Probation check leads to standoff, arrest in Santa Rosa neighborhood

“I feel like we should have more diverse students in leadership positions and that will encourage others to join, because they will be like, ‘Oh, people that look like me!’ ” Torres said. “There is not a lot of interest in politics among young Hispanics and that’s really sad.”

Related Stories
Tamale cart ‘from heaven’ lands restaurant in Santa Rosa

Torres is also the student representative on Sonoma Valley’s Local Control Accountability Plan committee, a three-year funding plan aimed at school improvement, and she hopes that her participation will provide a valuable student perspective.

“(My) free time is usually spent on my extracurricular activities because that is my way of fun… that’s what makes me happy,” Torres said.

Torres is inspired by her parents and their journey to Sonoma from Michoacán, Mexico. She gives much of the credit for her accomplishments to them.

Torres highlights the “misconception” that her parents have pressured her to achieve so much. “(People) are not used to seeing a Hispanic, who is first generation, going and surpassing other students despite all the obstacles,” she said.

Most Popular Stories
Santa Rosa man dies from crash injuries
New allegations of inappropriate behavior surface against John Lasseter
Newsom says homeless problem ‘out of control,’ urges state action
Sonoma County jail inmate apprehended after brief escape
Probation check leads to standoff, arrest in Santa Rosa neighborhood
Vehicle crash knocks out power west of Petaluma
49ers draft WR Pettis out of Washington
Suspected Santa Rosa gang member arrested on child porn charge
Show Comment