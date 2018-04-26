On Nov. 1, 2017, Santa Rosa annexed the community of Roseland, a village of about 8,000 residents spanning 714 acres. The benefits of annexation, discussed in the months leading up to annexation, included Roseland getting a voice in the City Council, and Santa Rosa's investment in roads, sidewalks and parks for the historically underserved community. We asked some of the leaders and residents of the community how they feel about officially becoming part of the city, and what they value most about their community.

Mariana G. Martínez

Sonoma State University Chicano studies professor and Santa Rosa Junior College trustee

How long have you lived in the area known as Roseland?

I have lived in Roseland for as long as I can remember; however, at times, it was around the area. When we first moved to Santa Rosa, we lived on the border of Roseland and Santa Rosa. We were in the neighborhood officially in 2010.

What’s been your favorite thing about living in Roseland?

I love the vibrancy, the life that exists in the neighborhood. There is always something happening. I live closest to Bayer Farm, which came alive because of community power. Before the park was there, I would take my son to Bayer Farm activities that were and continue to be family friendly. I can walk down the neighborhood to Sebastopol Road and enjoy a variety of Latino cuisine and events. I think that when I say vibrancy, it is at every level because even in our pain and loss, Roseland comes together to show support for one another — people gather here to march, to celebrate, to be with one another and share both company and food.

How do you feel about now being incorporated to Santa Rosa?

I feel conflicted. I know that we are provided with more services that were not accessible before without having to deal with the county first; however, I am conflicted because I feel a change coming and it is not necessarily a good change. The cost of living has skyrocketed and Roseland is a good place for housing, and now that can be in jeopardy. This new incorporation can push out the residents of the area because of the need of low-cost housing.

What are you most looking forward to about being part of Santa Rosa?

Being able to get some of the services without having to wait around for the county.

What do you wish would never change about Roseland?

The community, the residents. I have lived in the southwest of Santa Rosa since we moved to Sonoma County, and it has been a good home to me. I love to hear the loud music whether it be a DJ, trio or mariachi, the parties in people’s backyards, the people working hard to make their homes look beautiful, working on the Bayer Farm garden, and now playing in the Bayer Farm neighborhood park, and the danzantes that practice at the schools nearby. I love all of that, I love the people that make up Roseland. This is something that I would not want to change; they bring “corazón” to this neighborhood.

Marisol Ángeles

Community organizer

How long have you lived in the area known as Roseland?