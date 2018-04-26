Cinco de Mayo, mariachi, comedy and more — here are some of upcoming Latino-themed and cultural events for the season ahead.

APRIL

FAMILY CELEBRATION, APRIL 29

Sonoma: Day of the Child, “Dia del Nino,” with hikes, rock climbing, live music, dance performance by Ballet Folklorico Quetzalen and more. 11 a.m.-3 p.m. today. Free. Maxwell Farms Regional Park, 100 Verano Ave., Sonoma. 707-996-0712, ext. 124; sonomaecologycenter.org/event/day-of-the-child-dia-del-nino-2/

MAY

PLANT SALE, MAY 1

Vallejo Home Plant Sale. Grow plants from Vallejo Home property. Some plants are direct descendants of plants from the General Vallejo era of the 1800s. Offerings include succulents, deer-resistant and drought-tolerant plans. Sale opens Tuesday and is ongoing. Suggested donation: $1-7. Vallejo Home, 363 Third St. W., Sonoma. 707-938-9558.

SENSITIVITY TRAINING, MAY 3

Santa Rosa: “LGBTQ en Espanol,” training for young people and their families who have loved ones who are gay, lesbian, transgender, queer or questioning. 8 a.m.-noon Thursday. Free. Via Esperanza, 2480 Sebastopol Road, Santa Rosa, Room 29. RSVP at lgbtqconnection.eventbrite.com

GOLF TOURNAMENT, MAY 4

Napa: 20th annual Cinco de Mayo Golf Classic, featuring continental breakfast, mid-morning margaritas and breakfast tacos, a raffle, golf prizes, souvenirs and a luncheon featuring Mexican cuisine. Registration, 6:30 a.m. Friday; tee-off time, 7:30 a.m.; tournament ends at 3 p.m. $75 to $2,000. Silverado Resort and Spa, 1600 Atlas Peak Road, Napa. eventbrite.com/e/2018-cinco-de-mayo-golf-classic-20th-annual-tickets-42028631769

COMMUNITY CELEBRATION, MAY 5

Santa Rosa: Roseland’s 13th annual Cinco de Mayo, with food, live music and family fun. Smoke-free, no alcohol. 3-9 p.m. Saturday. Free, 650 Sebastopol Road, Santa Rosa. santarosacincodemayo.com

Windsor: Windsor Day Parade & Festival with Cinco de Mayo Celebration. Parade from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, with festival from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. including live music, booths, food, beer, wine and entertainment including performances by Ballet Folklorico, Windsor Bloco and the Mambostreet band. Free. Windsor Town Green, 701 McClelland Drive, Windsor. townofwindsor.com/340/Cinco-de-Mayo

Sonoma: Cinco de Mayo Fiesta, with live entertainment, food and wine. Noon-4 p.m. Saturday. $65. Robledo Family Winery, 21901 Bonness Road, Sonoma. robledofamilywinery.com/Events

COMMUNITY CELEBRATION, MAY 6

Sonoma: Cinco de Mayo festival with food, DJ, mariachi music, dance, crafts and activities for children. 1-7 p.m. Sunday. Sonoma Plaza, downtown Sonoma. Presented by La Luz Center. sonomacity.org/event/cinco-de-mayo/

FAMILY ACTIVITY, MAY 12

Campfire Program. Gather around the campfire in the Sonoma Barracks courtyard for a short talk, songs and a marshmallow roast. All ages. The event will be canceled if there’s steady rain. 7-8 p.m. Saturday. Free. Sonoma Barracks, 36 Spain St., Sonoma. 707-938-9547.

FAMILY FESTIVAL. MAY 19

Napa: Spring Family Picnic to celebrate family acceptance of loved ones who are gay, lesbian, transgender, queer or questioning. The event includes music, food, prizes and family-friendly fun activities. Noon-3 p.m. Saturday. Free. O’Brien Park, 865 Pueblo Ave., Napa. 707-251-9432, lgbtqconnection.org

LATINO POP, MAY 25

Santa Rosa: Mexican singing star Emmanuel brings his “The Hits Tour” to Sonoma County. 8 p.m. Friday. $91-$146. Luther Burbank Center for the Arts, 50 Mark West Springs Road, Santa Rosa. 707-546-3600, lutherburbankcenter.org.

PARK OPEN HOUSE, MAY 26

Petaluma: “Rancho Day at the Petaluma Adobe.” Meet the vaqueros, traders, cooks and crafts people who lived in Mexican California. Make adobe bricks, rope with vaqueros, learn dance and play historical games. Bring a picnic. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday. $3 for adults, $2 for ages 6-17, free for age 5 and younger. Petaluma Adobe State Park, 3325 Adobe Road, Petaluma. 707-938-9547.