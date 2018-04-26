s
Celebrate with cultural and entertainment events in Sonoma and Napa

DAN TAYLOR THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
BY DAN TAYLOR THE PRESS DEMOCRAT | April 26, 2018, 4:57PM

Cinco de Mayo, mariachi, comedy and more — here are some of upcoming Latino-themed and cultural events for the season ahead.

APRIL

FAMILY CELEBRATION, APRIL 29

Sonoma: Day of the Child, “Dia del Nino,” with hikes, rock climbing, live music, dance performance by Ballet Folklorico Quetzalen and more. 11 a.m.-3 p.m. today. Free. Maxwell Farms Regional Park, 100 Verano Ave., Sonoma. 707-996-0712, ext. 124; sonomaecologycenter.org/event/day-of-the-child-dia-del-nino-2/

MAY

PLANT SALE, MAY 1

Vallejo Home Plant Sale. Grow plants from Vallejo Home property. Some plants are direct descendants of plants from the General Vallejo era of the 1800s. Offerings include succulents, deer-resistant and drought-tolerant plans. Sale opens Tuesday and is ongoing. Suggested donation: $1-7. Vallejo Home, 363 Third St. W., Sonoma. 707-938-9558.

SENSITIVITY TRAINING, MAY 3

Santa Rosa: “LGBTQ en Espanol,” training for young people and their families who have loved ones who are gay, lesbian, transgender, queer or questioning. 8 a.m.-noon Thursday. Free. Via Esperanza, 2480 Sebastopol Road, Santa Rosa, Room 29. RSVP at lgbtqconnection.eventbrite.com

GOLF TOURNAMENT, MAY 4

Napa: 20th annual Cinco de Mayo Golf Classic, featuring continental breakfast, mid-morning margaritas and breakfast tacos, a raffle, golf prizes, souvenirs and a luncheon featuring Mexican cuisine. Registration, 6:30 a.m. Friday; tee-off time, 7:30 a.m.; tournament ends at 3 p.m. $75 to $2,000. Silverado Resort and Spa, 1600 Atlas Peak Road, Napa. eventbrite.com/e/2018-cinco-de-mayo-golf-classic-20th-annual-tickets-42028631769

COMMUNITY CELEBRATION, MAY 5

Santa Rosa: Roseland’s 13th annual Cinco de Mayo, with food, live music and family fun. Smoke-free, no alcohol. 3-9 p.m. Saturday. Free, 650 Sebastopol Road, Santa Rosa. santarosacincodemayo.com

Windsor: Windsor Day Parade & Festival with Cinco de Mayo Celebration. Parade from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, with festival from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. including live music, booths, food, beer, wine and entertainment including performances by Ballet Folklorico, Windsor Bloco and the Mambostreet band. Free. Windsor Town Green, 701 McClelland Drive, Windsor. townofwindsor.com/340/Cinco-de-Mayo

Sonoma: Cinco de Mayo Fiesta, with live entertainment, food and wine. Noon-4 p.m. Saturday. $65. Robledo Family Winery, 21901 Bonness Road, Sonoma. robledofamilywinery.com/Events

COMMUNITY CELEBRATION, MAY 6

Sonoma: Cinco de Mayo festival with food, DJ, mariachi music, dance, crafts and activities for children. 1-7 p.m. Sunday. Sonoma Plaza, downtown Sonoma. Presented by La Luz Center. sonomacity.org/event/cinco-de-mayo/

FAMILY ACTIVITY, MAY 12

Campfire Program. Gather around the campfire in the Sonoma Barracks courtyard for a short talk, songs and a marshmallow roast. All ages. The event will be canceled if there’s steady rain. 7-8 p.m. Saturday. Free. Sonoma Barracks, 36 Spain St., Sonoma. 707-938-9547.

FAMILY FESTIVAL. MAY 19

Napa: Spring Family Picnic to celebrate family acceptance of loved ones who are gay, lesbian, transgender, queer or questioning. The event includes music, food, prizes and family-friendly fun activities. Noon-3 p.m. Saturday. Free. O’Brien Park, 865 Pueblo Ave., Napa. 707-251-9432, lgbtqconnection.org

LATINO POP, MAY 25

Santa Rosa: Mexican singing star Emmanuel brings his “The Hits Tour” to Sonoma County. 8 p.m. Friday. $91-$146. Luther Burbank Center for the Arts, 50 Mark West Springs Road, Santa Rosa. 707-546-3600, lutherburbankcenter.org.

PARK OPEN HOUSE, MAY 26

Petaluma: “Rancho Day at the Petaluma Adobe.” Meet the vaqueros, traders, cooks and crafts people who lived in Mexican California. Make adobe bricks, rope with vaqueros, learn dance and play historical games. Bring a picnic. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday. $3 for adults, $2 for ages 6-17, free for age 5 and younger. Petaluma Adobe State Park, 3325 Adobe Road, Petaluma. 707-938-9547.

LATINO COMEDY, JUNE 16

Santa Rosa: La Caravana del Humor, a tribute to the traveling comedy troupe tradition of Mexico, featuring comics Gustavo Munguia, Dona Lencha, Lucila Mariscal, Memo Rios and Olga Sana. Advisory: the performance contains adult language. 8 p.m. Saturday. $26-$76. Luther Burbank Center for the Arts, 50 Mark West Springs Road, Santa Rosa. 707-546-3600, lutherburbankcenter.org.

OUTDOOR CONCERT, JUNE 23

Santa Rosa: Caravanserai, a Carlos Santana tribute band featuring Tony Lindsay. Noon-3 p.m. Saturday. Free. Village Court at Montgomery Village, Santa Rosa. mvshops.com/free-rockin-concerts/

FAMILY FILM, JUNE 29

Rohnert Park: “Free Movies on the Green” series presents “Coco,” the hit Disney/Pixar movie about a young boy’s journey to the land of the dead to discover his family’s history on El Dia de Los Muertos. Free. 7 p.m. Friday on the lawn at Weill Hall at the Green Music Center on the Sonoma State University campus, 1801 E. Cotati Ave., Rohnert Park. 866-955-6040, gmc.sonoma.edu

COMEDY, JUNE 30

Santa Rosa: The “Blame It on Bianco Del Rio Comedy Tour” features the drag queen, comedian, actor, and costume designer best known for winning the sixth season of the TV competition series “RuPaul’s Drag Race.” 8 p.m. Saturday. $39.50-$205. Luther Burbank Center for the Arts, 50 Mark West Springs Road, Santa Rosa. 707-546-3600, lutherburbankcenter.org.

COMEDY, JULY 7

Rohnert Park: Gabriel “Fluffy” Iglesias brings “One Show Fits All” World Tour to Rohnert Park. 7:30 p.m. Saturday. Tickets start at $25. Weill Hall and Lawn, Green Music Center, Sonoma State University, 1801 E. Cotati Ave., Rohnert Park. 866-955-6040, gmc.sonoma.edu. For $10 extra, in addition to the ticket price, enjoy unlimited tastes of Corona, Modelo, Victoria and other beers at 6 p.m. on the Prelude Wedding Lawn. 866-955-6040, gmc.sonoma.edu

LATINO CONCERT, JULY 12

Santa Rosa: The Pete Escovedo Latin Jazz Ensemble performs outdoors. 5:30-8:30 p.m. Thursday. Free. Village Court at Montgomery Village, Santa Rosa. mvshops.com/free-concert-under-the-stars-at-the-village/

COMMUNITY CELEBRATION, JULY 14

Second annual La Fiesta de la Paella not only features the celebrated Valencian rice dish, but also Flamenco dancing and saber demonstrations. 6:30 p.m. Saturday. $100. Gloria Ferrer Caves and Vineyards, 23555 Highway 121, Sonoma. gloriaferrer.com/event/la-fiesta-de-la-paella-2/

LATINO CONCERT, JULY 21

Rohnert Park: Los Tucanes de Tijuana, global ambassadors for Nortena music, corridos and ballads, perform in concert. 7:30 p.m. Saturday. Tickets start at $25. Weill Hall and Lawn, Green Music Center, Sonoma State University, 1801 E. Cotati Ave., Rohnert Park. 866-955-6040, gmc.sonoma.edu.

LATINO CONCERT, JULY 29

Rohnert Park: Mariachi Champana Nevin and the Santa Rosa Symphony. 7 p.m. Sunday. Gates open at 5 p.m. All tickets are free, but tickets are needed for entry, with a maximum of four per person. Free tickets available beginning at 10 a.m. July 10. Weill Hall and Lawn, Green Music Center, Sonoma State University, 1801 E. Cotati Ave., Rohnert Park. Call 1-866-955.6040. Se habla Español, 707-546-7007.

LATINO CONCERT, AUG. 8

Santa Rosa: The Grammy Award-winning Gipsy Kings blend flamenco, rumba, salsa and pop. 8 p.m. Wednesday. $61.50-$81.50. Luther Burbank Center for the Arts, 50 Mark West Springs Road, Santa Rosa. 707-546-3600, lutherburbankcenter.org.

COMMUNITY CELEBRATION, SEPT. 16

Santa Rosa: The ninth annual Fiesta de Independencia, with authentic Latino food, music, games, a low ride car show and fun for the whole family, including pinatas. 1-7 p.m. Sunday. Free. Luther Burbank Center for the Arts, 50 Mark West Springs Road, Santa Rosa. 707-546-3600, lutherburbankcenter.org.

LATINO CONCERT, OCT. 4

Santa Rosa: Aida Cueva’s “Totalmente Juan Gabriel,” the singer’s tribute to her mentor, 8 p.m. with pre-show discussion at 7 p.m. Thursday. $39-$59. Luther Burbank Center for the Arts, 50 Mark West Springs Road, Santa Rosa. 707-546-3600, lutherburbankcenter.org.

HARVEST FESTIVAL, OCT. 13

Sonoma: Celebrate the end of the annual harvest with the blessing of the grapes, grape stomp, live entertainment, food and wine. Noon-4 p.m. Saturday. $65. Robledo Family Winery, 21901 Bonness Road, Sonoma. robledofamilywinery.com/Events

