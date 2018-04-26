While much of Sonoma County slept in the wee hours of Oct. 9, Señor Françisco Pardo, who lives in Petaluma, noticed a rim of fire creeping over the mountains northeast of town. Soon, he was headed to KBBF-FM, the region’s only bilingual public radio station, where he hosts a music and talk show on weekday mornings. As he drove along Stony Point Road toward Santa Rosa, traffic heading south grew increasingly heavy. His was the only car traveling north.

When he arrived at the station, located a few blocks past the DMV office on Corby Lane, Edgar Avila, who serves as program director, on-air host, volunteer coordinator and underwriting specialist, was already there, speaking by phone with Alicia Sanchez, president of the station’s board and acting general manager, who was in Reno.

“Stream any Spanish language station,” Sanchez urged, but none of the commercial stations were covering the unfolding disaster. By then, KZST was off the air because of the station’s proximity to the Tubbs fire.

They began streaming KSRO and then, beginning that first morning and continuing for several days, Avila translated what he heard into Spanish and passed the translations on to Pardo, who interrupted the broadcast to convey crucial information. As a result, they became the sole Spanish language station covering the fires in their earliest hours.

A farmworker himself, Pardo’s drive-time show is popular with farmworkers, landscapers, housekeepers and others who listen and call in as they commute to their jobs, but on that October morning, the phones were eerily silent.

When a few listeners did call, it was to express concern for the host’s safety.

“You need to go,” they urged, “we are worried about you.”

“If I’m going to die,” he said, in Spanish, “it will be in front of this microphone.”

The following day, the first fire-related press conference was held in English with a sign language interpreter.

“I listened to the conference online,” Sanchez, who had returned from Reno, recalled, “and translated the information.” She handed it off every few minutes to on-air hosts for broadcast.

For the next two weeks, regular programming was suspended. Avila called in all of the station’s volunteers and he and Sanchez worked nearly around the clock to keep the community informed about the progression of the fires. They’d shift to automated music programming as late as 1 a.m. so they could get some rest before returning to fire coverage at 6 a.m.

“We didn’t feel tired at all,” Sanchez reflected, “but when I saw a photograph of myself and Edgar I realized, we were all totally exhausted.”

“We like to think of ourselves at the first responders in the Spanish community,” she added, as she recalled those first few days.

The community reacted with overwhelming gratitude and support. With the National Guard standing watch at shelters and with evacuees required to give their addresses, many listeners were reluctant to visit a shelter, fearing that the Guard and others were cooperating with immigration. The fires had burned for several days before public officials confirmed that there was no risk to the undocumented community seeking assistance or refuge.

Still, listeners preferred coming to the station. Before long, the conference room was filled with donations, from masks, bottled water and food to diapers, baby clothes, adult clothes and hygiene supplies. When the station ran out of masks, people chose to wait until more arrived. Some listeners showed up with home-cooked meals for the staff and others came to help, answering phones and doing whatever else needed to be done.