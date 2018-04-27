s
s
Sections
We don't just cover the North Bay. We live here.
Did You Know? In the first 10 days of the North Bay fire, nearly 1.5 million people used their mobile devices to visit our sites.
Already a subscriber?
iPhone
Subscribe. Support local journalism.
CLOSE X
Wow! You read a lot!
Reading enhances confidence, empathy, decision-making, and overall life satisfaction. Keep it up! Subscribe.
Already a subscriber?
iPhone
Subscribe. Support local journalism.
CLOSE X
Oops, you're out of free articles.
Until next month, you can always look over someone's shoulder at the coffee shop.
Already a subscriber?
iPhone
Subscribe. Support local journalism.
CLOSE X
We don't just cover the North Bay. We live here.
Did You Know? In the first 10 days of the North Bay fire, we posted 390 stories about the fire. And they were shared nearly 137,000 times.
Already a subscriber?
iPhone
Subscribe. Support local journalism.
CLOSE X
Supporting the community that supports us.
Obviously you value quality local journalism. Thank you.
Already a subscriber?
iPhone
Subscribe. Support local journalism.
CLOSE X
Oops, you're out of free articles.
We miss you already! (Subscriptions start at just 99 cents.)
Already a subscriber?
iPhone
Subscribe. Support local journalism.
CLOSE X

Fires’ wake upends job and housing market, customer base for businesses in Sonoma County

GLEN MARTIN

FOR THE PRESS DEMOCRAT | April 27, 2018, 1:43PM

| Updated 18 hours ago.

About 10 people have come by Vitali Barber Stylists over the past two weeks to shake hands with the barbers and say goodbye.

“Their insurance checks are finally coming in,” said barber Larry Anderson. “They’re moving out. A lot of them are going to the southern states — Louisiana, Arkansas, Oklahoma, South Carolina. They can get a lot more house for their money there. One guy showed me photos of a big, beautiful brick house on a large property that he bought for $215,000.”

Vitali’s is tucked away in a small Hopper Avenue strip mall just down from the leveled Santa Rosa neighborhoods of Coffey Park. When the fire came, it did more than destroy the homes and disrupt the lives of Coffey Park residents. It created a diaspora of clients who supported local businesses, shrinking the customer base to an almost unsustainable degree.

“And it wasn’t just our Coffey Park customers,” said Anderson, who reclined in a barber’s chair in a shop without customers on a recent weekday. “We had a lot of customers, usually older people, who’d come in from Fountaingrove. A fair number of our Coffey Park people have managed to come back for haircuts, but not our Fountaingrove customers. After the fires, they just disappeared. Overall, I’d say we’re still down 20 to 30 percent.”

Six months after the North Bay fires, Sonoma County’s economy remains in flux. While the loss of nearly 5,300 homes and numerous businesses hasn’t crippled commerce, the impacts are real and will likely prove long-lasting. For many residents, it’s a matter of mere inconvenience: increased traffic congestion, for example. But for the people who lost homes or jobs, the pain continues, and it is acute.

Residents overwhelmed

Fire-affected county residents have found themselves overwhelmed by the demands of daily survival while simultaneously trying to negotiate with insurance companies and identify any relief and aid programs that can help get them back on their feet.

“As an architect, I’ve found that my role includes being an information source,” said Doug Hilberman, a principal at AXIA Architects in Santa Rosa. He lost his home in the fires and has recently purchased a new house.

“In many cases, it gets down to the fundamental question of whether they can afford to rebuild or not,” Hilberman said. “Determining that is a real challenge, especially because it can involve issues that may not be resolved anytime soon.”

The contamination of the city water system serving at least 350 Fountaingrove home sites is one example, he noted. The city’s window for fixing the problem could affect those relying on insurance to cover their replacement housing costs.

“The problem, of course, is that most insurance companies only reimburse for living expenses for two years following a catastrophic loss,” Hilberman said. “We’re already six months into that two-year period, so that could very well affect any decision to rebuild or not.”

Keith Woods, CEO of the North Coast Builders Exchange, a trade group, observed that the national statistics for disaster recovery are sobering.

“According to FEMA, about 30 percent of the people who lose homes in a disaster decide not to rebuild,” Woods said. “I think we’ll be at that number as a minimum. I have a deep concern that the number of people who are deciding not to rebuild increases every day. They don’t have the money, the patience, or both.”

Special Coverage

This story is part of a monthly series in 2018 chronicling the rebuilding efforts in Sonoma County’s four fire zones: Coffey Park, Fountaingrove, the greater Mark West area and Sonoma Valley. Read all of the Rebuild North Bay coverage here.

Most Popular Stories
Santa Rosa man dies from crash injuries
49ers draft WR Pettis out of Washington
New allegations of inappropriate behavior surface against John Lasseter
Sonoma County jail inmate apprehended after brief escape
Probation check leads to standoff, arrest in Santa Rosa neighborhood

Health care community at risk

A particular threat to the economic vitality of Sonoma County is the fires’ impact to the region’s health care community, said Woods.

“Hundreds of physicians and health care workers lost their homes,” Woods said. “Kaiser, Sutter and Memorial Hospital are justifiably concerned about keeping their talent base. These are people who have specialized skills that are in high demand, and they can easily take them elsewhere.”

Judy Coffey, the senior vice president and area manager for Kaiser-Permanente Marin-Sonoma, confirmed that 200 Kaiser employees and physicians lost their homes to the fires. The HMO is providing both short-term and long-term financial and counseling assistance for those employees.

“Kaiser Permanente is committed to supporting the Santa Rosa community,” Coffey wrote in an email, noting the organization has donated $400,000 to emergency relief for North Bay communities and funded more than 50 local grants. Kaiser has not experienced staffing shortages or retention issues in the aftermath of the fires, Coffey said.

But Greg Hurd, the executive vice president of BFK Engineers in Santa Rosa, said a potential labor drain is the most worrisome impact of the fires. The housing shortage can be remedied by time and proper policies; the true crisis, Hurd said, is the loss of specialized labor.

The local labor force shrunk just 1 percent between September and February, a seasonal shift similar to previous years, according to the Sonoma County Economic Development Board. The unemployment rate remained at 3 percent, lower than it was in February of last year.

The specific worry is that professionals and skilled workers are decamping, Hurd said.

“The talk I’m hearing is that we’re losing our technical people, our CEOs, our professionals, because they can’t find housing to suit their needs or were underinsured and can’t rebuild or won’t rebuild because they’re not inclined to dig that deep,” said Hurd. “Further, many of our working people are finding they’re priced out of this new market. Say they owned a home in Coffey Park worth $600,000 pre-fire, and they’re discovering it’ll cost $900,000 to build the same home — or even a smaller one. So they move away.”

As an example, Hurd cites a family acquaintance, a hairdresser who lost her home and found she couldn’t afford to stay in the North Bay.

“It was an easy decision,” Hurd said. “She packed her kid and a few possessions in her car and drove out to Texas, where she has family. She won’t be back. And we’re feeling the impacts in our own firm. Engineers make good incomes, but it’s difficult to attract people when single-family homes rent for $4,000 or more.”

Despair is exception, not rule

Working families are likely to feel the financial bite even more than professionals. Wadner Anilus, a program coordinator for Community Action Partnership, the nonprofit education and aid provider, said housing remains the most critical need for low-income fire victims.

“Rents are rising so fast that it’s difficult to keep people adequately housed,” Anilus said. “Rates have also increased for motels and hotels. When you add food, gas, car repairs, all the additional living expenses, it becomes a true crisis. I come from Florida, where hurricanes are annual occurrences, so I know how natural disasters can break people’s spirits. I’m seeing the same thing happen here. So along with our financial aid, we also try to provide emotional support. To get through something like this, people need to feel they have a voice, and that someone is listening. That can be as important to them as money.”

But six months out from the fires, outright despair seems the exception more than the rule. People are worried. Some who are finding that their insurance numbers don’t pencil out are leaving. But many also seem determined to stay, come hell, high water or flames.

“I’ve been cutting hair here for 25 years, and I’ve done well,” Anderson said as he passed time at Vitali’s, the Santa Rosa barber shop. “For now, I’m working three days a week and taking four days off. That’s better than having to take the whole week off. Coffey Park will be rebuilt, and new families will move in. Our business will come back.”

Most Popular Stories
Santa Rosa man dies from crash injuries
New allegations of inappropriate behavior surface against John Lasseter
Newsom says homeless problem ‘out of control,’ urges state action
Sonoma County jail inmate apprehended after brief escape
Probation check leads to standoff, arrest in Santa Rosa neighborhood
Vehicle crash knocks out power west of Petaluma
49ers draft WR Pettis out of Washington
Suspected Santa Rosa gang member arrested on child porn charge
Show Comment