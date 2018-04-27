About 10 people have come by Vitali Barber Stylists over the past two weeks to shake hands with the barbers and say goodbye.

“Their insurance checks are finally coming in,” said barber Larry Anderson. “They’re moving out. A lot of them are going to the southern states — Louisiana, Arkansas, Oklahoma, South Carolina. They can get a lot more house for their money there. One guy showed me photos of a big, beautiful brick house on a large property that he bought for $215,000.”

Vitali’s is tucked away in a small Hopper Avenue strip mall just down from the leveled Santa Rosa neighborhoods of Coffey Park. When the fire came, it did more than destroy the homes and disrupt the lives of Coffey Park residents. It created a diaspora of clients who supported local businesses, shrinking the customer base to an almost unsustainable degree.

“And it wasn’t just our Coffey Park customers,” said Anderson, who reclined in a barber’s chair in a shop without customers on a recent weekday. “We had a lot of customers, usually older people, who’d come in from Fountaingrove. A fair number of our Coffey Park people have managed to come back for haircuts, but not our Fountaingrove customers. After the fires, they just disappeared. Overall, I’d say we’re still down 20 to 30 percent.”

Six months after the North Bay fires, Sonoma County’s economy remains in flux. While the loss of nearly 5,300 homes and numerous businesses hasn’t crippled commerce, the impacts are real and will likely prove long-lasting. For many residents, it’s a matter of mere inconvenience: increased traffic congestion, for example. But for the people who lost homes or jobs, the pain continues, and it is acute.

Residents overwhelmed

Fire-affected county residents have found themselves overwhelmed by the demands of daily survival while simultaneously trying to negotiate with insurance companies and identify any relief and aid programs that can help get them back on their feet.

“As an architect, I’ve found that my role includes being an information source,” said Doug Hilberman, a principal at AXIA Architects in Santa Rosa. He lost his home in the fires and has recently purchased a new house.

“In many cases, it gets down to the fundamental question of whether they can afford to rebuild or not,” Hilberman said. “Determining that is a real challenge, especially because it can involve issues that may not be resolved anytime soon.”

The contamination of the city water system serving at least 350 Fountaingrove home sites is one example, he noted. The city’s window for fixing the problem could affect those relying on insurance to cover their replacement housing costs.

“The problem, of course, is that most insurance companies only reimburse for living expenses for two years following a catastrophic loss,” Hilberman said. “We’re already six months into that two-year period, so that could very well affect any decision to rebuild or not.”

Keith Woods, CEO of the North Coast Builders Exchange, a trade group, observed that the national statistics for disaster recovery are sobering.

“According to FEMA, about 30 percent of the people who lose homes in a disaster decide not to rebuild,” Woods said. “I think we’ll be at that number as a minimum. I have a deep concern that the number of people who are deciding not to rebuild increases every day. They don’t have the money, the patience, or both.”