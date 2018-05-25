s
Local musician stays versatile in a half dozen bands

NINA LARAMORE

FOR THE PRESS DEMOCRAT | May 24, 2018, 5:21PM

| Updated 0 minutes ago.

Sonoma County has always attracted and produced musicians. Some of them are well known internationally. Others have more limited fan bases existing mainly within the Bay Area, throughout the West Coast or in a geographic range.

As with many working in the creative arts, those who haven’t made it to household-name fame often have to work especially hard to make a living doing what they love. For many local musicians that means working in and juggling commitments with multiple bands.

They share a passion for what they do that was instilled at a young age and have an appreciation for the many live music venues in the area that afford so many opportunities to play. They also share a commitment to continuous learning, and very busy schedules.

Before the season gets fully underway, they took a few minutes out of those busy schedules to tell us what keeps them going, and where you might be able to catch their acts this summer.

Bruce Gordon

Bands he plays with: Tri Tip Trio, Zydeco Flames, Acrosonics, Atomic Cocktail, Blues Defenders, Blue Notes, RB&Z, Steppin’

Instruments he plays: Piano; accordion, Hammond B3 organ

What inspired you to learn music, and where did you learn to play?

My mother and grandmother played the piano. With so much music around me, and a piano in our house, I naturally gravitated to piano at a very early age. I am largely self-taught. I grew up in Washington D.C., listening to lots of different kinds of music, both on radio and live at festivals like The Folklife Festival and Smithsonian productions. I also heard music in the streets and parks. I wanted to study music and as an improviser (playing by ear and making up my own music), I really only had two choices for an accredited college to study jazz; I picked Cornish College in Seattle, where I studied jazz and received a BA with a music major.

What’s the best thing about playing in multiple bands at the same time?

It keeps me versatile. I enjoy so many genres. The musicians here are much more interconnected. Many of us perform an annual marathon concert day with most of the bands participating, that raises money for any of our fellow musicians that have a financial emergency.

What’s the hardest thing about it?

Not being able to play all the gigs that are offered to me, in all of the different bands I am part of.

What’s your favorite venue to play in Sonoma County, and why?

There are so many great venues in Sonoma County but my favorite is the Sonoma Speakeasy. It is tucked away like a secret, has a real piano and the owner is a great supporter of live music. He is also a community-minded person that has raised money for fire victims by creating fundraisers at the club.

What musician, living or dead, has most inspired you in your life as a musician?

Very difficult question because of all the different genres that I love. So, here’s my best shot — Oscar Peterson, Professor Longhair, Jimmy Smith and Clifton Chenier.

What’s a favorite band/musician coming to Sonoma County (not one of yours) that you’ll want to see this summer?

The California Honeydrops

Where can people see you play this summer?

In Sonoma County, I play every Monday night at the Twin Oaks in Pennngrove with The Blues Defenders; Tuesday nights at Sonoma Speakeasy with RB&Z (“Z” is the zydeco part of the show); Wednesday nights my vintage Jazz and swing band, Acrosonics, is at the Sonoma Speakeasy. I have a couple of shows coming up at the Red Brick in Petaluma. Other gigs include the Boom Boom Room in San Francisco and Ashkenaz in Berkeley as well as other Bay Area clubs.

