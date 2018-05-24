s
Bob McBain shares story of playing in more than 20 bands

NINA LARAMORE

FOR THE PRESS DEMOCRAT | May 24, 2018, 4:41PM

| Updated 5 minutes ago.

Sonoma County has always attracted and produced musicians. Some of them are well known internationally. Others have more limited fan bases existing mainly within the Bay Area, throughout the West Coast or in a geographic range.

As with many working in the creative arts, those who haven’t made it to household-name fame often have to work especially hard to make a living doing what they love. For many local musicians that means working in and juggling commitments with multiple bands.

They share a passion for what they do that was instilled at a young age and have an appreciation for the many live music venues in the area that afford so many opportunities to play. They also share a commitment to continuous learning, and very busy schedules.

Before the season gets fully underway, they took a few minutes out of those busy schedules to tell us what keeps them going, and where you might be able to catch their acts this summer.

Bob McBain

Bands he plays with: Levi Lloyd and Friends, The Poyntlyss Sistars, Masterkeys Theatre, Presbyterian Church of Novato Praise Band, Sonoma Sound Syndicate, SwingSet, Third Rail, The Fabulous 45’s, Rubber Soul Acoustic Beatles Experience, Sonoma Speakeasy Sunday Night Jam Band, Z and The Benders, Tiger Lyn Band, The Special Guests, Kerry Daly Band, BackTrax Rock Band, SugarFoot, Mandy Brooks Band, Brooks and Lloyd Blues Band, The Henry Coopers, The Value Kings and Crossfire. I am also a regular substitute, when my schedule allows, with Alvon Johnson, Stax City and the Funky Dozen.

Instruments he plays: Keyboards, including piano, organ and synthesizer

What inspired you to learn music, and where did you learn to play?

I obviously love music, but I never really had any other option. My parents decided I should do something. They tried me with a bunch of different things: painting, sports, etc. None of them were my thing. Then they tried music. I had an aptitude. They felt it would be a shame for me not to pursue it. I started playing the accordion at a very young age. While my friends were out playing ball, I was inside practicing my accordion.

When I became a teenager I told my parents, “The accordion isn’t cool. I want to do something cool.” Their idea? The organ! I thought, “Oh, great. The organ. Real cool.” It ended up being the best thing for me. I got my first professional gig as a church organist at the age of 13. It wasn’t until I got out of high school that I started playing in bands. I was kind of late to the party. I never played the piano until I got to Junior College. I took a piano class as an elective, thinking it would be easy. I got my BA in music from Sonoma State University.

I had private instruction with the accordion and the organ but really, most of what I learned came from listening and playing along with records and television commercials. If I could hear it, I could eventually play along. I continued to learn while later playing in bands over the years.

What’s the best thing about playing in multiple bands at the same time?

I don’t get bored. If I don’t get to solo in a band, it’s not the end of the world. There are plenty of other opportunities to shine. It takes the pressure off of having to be creatively satisfied by just one band.

What’s the hardest thing about it?

Scheduling! Thank God for Google calendars and band leaders who understand how to use them. Ten years ago, when I went back to playing full time, it was scary to look ahead and see a lot of open dates. But by the time I got there, there was always work.

What’s your favorite venue to play in Sonoma County, and why?

Any place where you don’t have to chase them down to get paid! Seriously, there are so many different venues, each with its own charm, that I can’t pick one. I’m very blessed. Different bands play different venues. Wineries are always fun.

What musician, living or dead, has most inspired you in your life as a musician?

I can’t just pick one. Jan Hammer for the way he hears harmonies and the way he phrases. I love everything about Jeff Beck in all his different periods. I love how he keeps evolving. Allan Holdsworth, who passed away about a year ago, was a genius. He was a brilliant guitar player. In the future, they will look back on him as a great composer and innovator on the guitar. I loved his chordal harmony. Tony Banks was a keyboard player for Genesis who taught me more about classical harmony. Bill Bruford was an inspiration as a drummer, composer and prog rock innovator.

What’s a favorite band/musician coming to Sonoma County (not one of yours) that you’ll want to see this summer?

I try to see Tower of Power every year at the fair, but I have no idea who’s coming to town, since I don’t get out much.

Where can people see you play this summer?

All over the greater Sonoma area. Follow me on Facebook. I am excited about several summer projects. With Masterkeys Theatre, I am in an instrumental “Dueling Keyboards” and drums trio, with Kim and Jon Thomas who play with the Funky Dozen. The Test Pilots is a brand new, all-star band with Kevin Mulligan and Peter Donery from Soul Section and Michael Israel from Sonoma Sound Syndicate. I am doing Live Band Karaoke at the Starling Bar in Sonoma and we are planning on expanding to other venues this summer. We select songs from those emailed in and people get the experience of what it’s like to sing with the band. We get to learn a bunch of new songs. There is a special guest who’s a real singer every month. The entertainment quality is kept pretty high.

