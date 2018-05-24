Sonoma County has always attracted and produced musicians. Some of them are well known internationally. Others have more limited fan bases existing mainly within the Bay Area, throughout the West Coast or in a geographic range.

As with many working in the creative arts, those who haven’t made it to household-name fame often have to work especially hard to make a living doing what they love. For many local musicians that means working in and juggling commitments with multiple bands.

They share a passion for what they do that was instilled at a young age and have an appreciation for the many live music venues in the area that afford so many opportunities to play. They also share a commitment to continuous learning, and very busy schedules.

Before the season gets fully underway, they took a few minutes out of those busy schedules to tell us what keeps them going, and where you might be able to catch their acts this summer.

Bob McBain

Bands he plays with: Levi Lloyd and Friends, The Poyntlyss Sistars, Masterkeys Theatre, Presbyterian Church of Novato Praise Band, Sonoma Sound Syndicate, SwingSet, Third Rail, The Fabulous 45’s, Rubber Soul Acoustic Beatles Experience, Sonoma Speakeasy Sunday Night Jam Band, Z and The Benders, Tiger Lyn Band, The Special Guests, Kerry Daly Band, BackTrax Rock Band, SugarFoot, Mandy Brooks Band, Brooks and Lloyd Blues Band, The Henry Coopers, The Value Kings and Crossfire. I am also a regular substitute, when my schedule allows, with Alvon Johnson, Stax City and the Funky Dozen.

Instruments he plays: Keyboards, including piano, organ and synthesizer

What inspired you to learn music, and where did you learn to play?

I obviously love music, but I never really had any other option. My parents decided I should do something. They tried me with a bunch of different things: painting, sports, etc. None of them were my thing. Then they tried music. I had an aptitude. They felt it would be a shame for me not to pursue it. I started playing the accordion at a very young age. While my friends were out playing ball, I was inside practicing my accordion.

When I became a teenager I told my parents, “The accordion isn’t cool. I want to do something cool.” Their idea? The organ! I thought, “Oh, great. The organ. Real cool.” It ended up being the best thing for me. I got my first professional gig as a church organist at the age of 13. It wasn’t until I got out of high school that I started playing in bands. I was kind of late to the party. I never played the piano until I got to Junior College. I took a piano class as an elective, thinking it would be easy. I got my BA in music from Sonoma State University.

I had private instruction with the accordion and the organ but really, most of what I learned came from listening and playing along with records and television commercials. If I could hear it, I could eventually play along. I continued to learn while later playing in bands over the years.

What’s the best thing about playing in multiple bands at the same time?

I don’t get bored. If I don’t get to solo in a band, it’s not the end of the world. There are plenty of other opportunities to shine. It takes the pressure off of having to be creatively satisfied by just one band.