Family

May 26 — Rancho Day at the Petaluma Adobe: A chance to rub elbows with the people who lived in California under Mexican rule. Make adobe brick, rope with vaqueros, learn to dance the fandango and play historical games. $3 adults, $2 for youth ages 6-17, free younger than 6. Opens 10 a.m. Petaluma Adobe State Historic Park, 3325 Adobe Road, Petaluma.

June 16, July 21, Aug. 18, Sept. 15 — Charles M. Schulz Museum: The museum celebrates the Chinese Year of the Dog by turning the spotlight on Snoopy. Monthly special activities include a doghouse painting day with professional artists June 16, an astronomy-themed day July 21 with a chance to observe sunspots and make a constellation necklace and viewer, special activities in honor of Snoopy’s birthday on Aug. 18 and pet portraits with Snoopy on Sept. 15. $12, seniors 62 and older, $5 kids 4-18, and free younger 4. 2301 Hardies Lane, Santa Rosa. 707-579-4452 or schulzmuseum.org

June 23 — The Secret Garden: Local Sonoma County kids who participated in the Missoula Children’s Theatre Camp at Luther Burbank Center for the Arts star in this stage presentation of “The Secret Garden,” a beloved children’s classic. 2 p.m. and 4:30 p.m. in the Carston Cabaret. $13 adults, $9 children. 50 Mark West Springs Road, Santa Rosa. 707-546-3600.

June 24 — Ride a Rig: Kids love trucks, especially those with big jobs to do. This event is a chance for children to explore a variety of big rigs used for everything from public service and emergency response to utilities, construction, landscaping, transportation and delivery. Kids can get behind the wheel, honk the horn and meet the professionals who drive them. Hosted by the Junior League of Napa/Sonoma. 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. $5.50 admission, free younger than 2. Sonoma County Fairgrounds, 1350 Bennett Valley Road, Santa Rosa. jlns.org

June 29, July 22, Aug. 5, Sept. 7 — Free Family Movies on The Green: Once a month throughout the summer Sonoma State’s Green Music Center will play free movies on the lawn. “Coco” (7 p.m. June 29), “Annie” and “The Greatest Showman” 3 p.m. July 22; “The Lion King” and “Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle” 3 p.m. Aug. 5 and “The Black Panther” 7 p.m. Sept. 7. Pack a picnic or grab concession food. No reservations necessary. At Rohnert Park Expressway and Petaluma Hill Road, Rohnert Park.

July 13-14 — Broadway Under The Stars Fantastical Family Night: A chance to introduce kids to the magic of Broadway music, with a family-friendly lineup by the professional performers of Transcendence Theater Co. under the starts at Jack London State Park. Dance and song from Broadway and Disney, with special performances by participants of the Transcendence Kids Camp. Special preshow activities start at 5 p.m. with performance at 7:30 p.m. $35-$149. 2400 London Ranch Road, Glen Ellen. 877-424-1414, info@ttcsonoma.org

July 13-15 — “Mary Poppins”: The perfect nanny comes to life in this stage production by the apprentice program of the Roustabout Theater based at the Luther Burbank Center for the Arts. This full scale musical production includes favorite tunes from the Disney movie. 7:30 p.m. July 13, 3 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. July 14, and 3:30 p.m. July 15. $26 general, $16 ages 12 and younger. Carston Cabaret. 50 Mark West Springs Road, Santa Rosa. 707-546-3600. 707-546-3600, Lutherburbankcenter.org