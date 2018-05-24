s
s
Sections
Live theater heats up this summer in Sonoma County

DYLAN SIRDOFSKY

FOR THE PRESS DEMOCRAT | May 24, 2018, 4:35PM

| Updated 56 minutes ago.

May 25-27 — “Jeeves Intervenes” at Sonoma Arts Live, Andrews Hall, Sonoma Community Center, Sonoma: Author P.G. Wodehouse’s British comedy explores the class system in this adaptation by Margaret Raether, set in 1920’s high-society London with hijinks and commentary. $22-$37. sonomaartslive.org

May 25-27 — “True West” at Cloverdale Performing Arts Center, Cloverdale: American classic set in California is a dark comedy and 1983 finalist for Pulitzer Prize for Drama. Two sons, Austin and Lee, get into conflict over a film script when a producer wants one to write the other’s story. $12-$25. 707-894-2214. cloverdaleperformingarts.com

May 25-June 2 — “Eurydice” at Main Stage West, Sebastopol: The classic myth of Orpheus is reimagined in the eyes of its heroine. Young Eurydice dies on her wedding day and must travel to the underworld. The characters, twists and visual effects make a timeless love story feel new. $15-$30. 707-823-0177. mainstagewest.com

May 25-June 3 — “The Compleat Wrks of Wllm Shkspr (Abridged)” at 6th Street Playhouse, Santa Rosa: Combining every William Shakespeare piece in under two hours, this fast-paced retelling will attract both fans of his work and casual readers in need of a condensed mashup. $18-$28. 707-523-4185. 6thstreetplayhouse.com

May 25-Sept. 2 — “Shakespeare ‘Funnies’ Packages” at 6th Street Playhouse, Santa Rosa: All three William Shakespeare shows, “The Compleat Wrks of Wllm Shkspr (Abridged),” “Illyria” and “The Comedy of Errors” in a bundle reduced price for any performance date, with exchanges. $79-$89. 707-523-4185. 6thstreetplayhouse.com

June 8-16 — “Six Degrees of Separation” at Luther Burbank Center for the Arts, Santa Rosa: Roustabout Theater stage John Guare’s play, which delves into the role chance plays in linking people to one another. Winner of the Olivier Award for Best Play and New York Drama Critics Circle Award. $25-$30. 707-546-3600. lutherburbankcenter.org

June 8-July 1 — “Honky” at Luther Burbank Center for the Arts, Santa Rosa: Left Edge Theatre stages the dark comedy about a young African-American who is shot for a pair of basketball shoes, leading to sales tripling from white teens. A provocative satire extending the conversation of racism. $25-$40. 707-546-3600. lutherburbankcenter.org

June 10-25 — “The Fantasticks” at Cinnabar Theater, Petaluma: A romantic fable premiering in 1960, as one of the longest-running musicals, is both nostalgic and globally relatable. It’s being produced in memory of Stephen Walsh (1956-2018), known for his shimmering baritone voice. $25-$45. 707-763-8920. cinnabartheater.org

June 15-July 8 — “Illyria” at 6th Street Playhouse, Santa Rosa: Contemporary musical revision of William Shakespeare’s comedy, “Twelfth Night,” containing energetic moments of mischief through identity confusion, and an emotional pull with themes of gender roles and rejected love. $22-$38. 707-523-4185. 6thstreetplayhouse.com

June 15-Sept. 9 — “Broadway under the Stars” at Jack London State Historic Park, Glen Ellen: Transcendence Theater Co. puts on its seventh season of outdoor musical revues, with Broadway performers and national touring company credits. Preshow picnics, beer and wine. $45-$145. 877-424-1414. transcendencetheatre.org

June 22 — “Flying Leap Improv Theater Ensemble!” at Occidental Center for the Arts, Occidental: Improvisational comedy and song with local actors that will have audience members giving suggestions to act upon. Cabaret seating with wine, beer and refreshments available. $15. 707-874-9392. occidentalcenterforthearts.org

July 13-15 — “Disney’s Mary Poppins” at Carston Cabaret, Luther Burbank Center for the Arts, Santa Rosa: Magical family-friendly musical about a nearly perfect nanny includes favorite songs like “A Spoonful of Sugar,” “Supercalifragilisticexpialidocious” and “Chim Chiminey.” $16-$26. 707-546-3600. lutherburbankcenter.org

July 22 — “Six Characters in Search of a Play” at Sonoma Arts Live, Andrews Hall, Sonoma Community Center, Sonoma: Playwright Del Shores provides a one-night event as part of Gay Wine Weekend, featuring six eccentric people with plenty to discover in this R-rated show. $30. sonomaartslive.org

June 22-July 8 — “Shrek, The Musical” at Raven Performing Arts Theater, Healdsburg: The story of a reclusive ogre who goes on a quest with Donkey, who loves to crack jokes, as they encounter a spirited princess. Based on the 2001 animated film and William Steig’s 1990 book. $10-$35. 707-433-6335. raventheater.org

June 22-July 15 — “The New Century” at Mount Jackson Masonic Hall, Guerneville: Pegasus Players stage writer Paul Rudnick and director John Rowan’s two-act play, a thought-provoking and eye-catching original comedy centering on a group of interesting and humorous characters. $18-$25. 707-583-2343. pegasustheater.com

Aug. 10-19 — “Heroes” at Cloverdale Performing Arts Center, Cloverdale: A gentle comedy about lives forever changed from war, focusing on three survivors of World War I in 1959, residing at a hospital for retired military men. Won Laurence Olivier Best New Comedy Award. $12-$25. 707-894-2214. cloverdaleperformingarts.com

Aug. 10-Sept. 2 — “The Comedy of Errors” at 6th Street Playhouse, Santa Rosa: William Shakespeare’s farce about families, romance and identity, was his first play, as well as his shortest. Two twins who’ve long been apart come together to bring slapstick and surprise. $18-36. 707-523-4185. 6thstreetplayhouse.com

