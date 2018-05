Aug. 12: Perseid Meteor Shower, 9 p.m-midnight $3 for 18 and older, under 18 free, parking $8

Smart Cycling classroom instruction. Call for times and location 707-545-0153 or visit bikesonoma.org.

July 18, Aug. 15, Sept. 12: 6- 8:30 p.m. 750 Mendocino Ave. Santa Rosa. $20, $10 for coalition members

July 14, Aug. 18: Workshops: Safety instruction and family bike ride. Sonoma Community Center, Sonoma. Free

June 2-Aug. 25: 25 interactive campfire programs on nature and wildlife topics are scheduled 7-8 p.m. at Spring Lake Regional Park, 5585 Newanga Ave. Santa Rosa and Doran Regional Park, 201 Doran Beach Road, Bodega Bay. The August campfires in Doran Regional Park are 6-7 p.m. sonomacountyparks.org

June 16, 30, July 14, 28 and Aug. 11, 25: Introduction to stand-up paddleboarding at Spring Lake Regional Park, 393 Violetti Road, Santa Rosa. 9-11 a.m. $45. 707-887-2452. Registration required at sonomacountyparks.org.

June 15, 29, July 13, 27 and Aug. 10, 24: Paddleboarding and Yoga at Spring Lake Regional Park, 393 Violetti Road, Santa Rosa. 9-10:30 a.m. $65. 707-823-1661 Registered required at sonomacountyparks.org

July 2-3: Two-day introduction to kayaking for ages 9-16, Healdsburg Veterans Memorial Beach, 13839 Old Redwood Highway, Healdsburg. 9 a.m.- 4 p.m. $125, register at 707-565-2041, visit sonomacountyparks.org

$45 fee includes kayak, paddle and life jacket rental. $7 parking. Register at sonomacountyparks.org.

July 27: Spring Lake July 27, 393 Violetti Road, Santa Rosa

Aug. 26: Lake Benoist at Riverfront Regional Park, 7821 Eastside Road, 8-10:30 p.m.

Free interactive experiments for all ages at 1, 2 and 3 p.m. on the first Saturdays in June-August. Spring Lake Regional Park, 393 Violetti Road, Santa Rosa. $7 parking. 707-539-2865, sonomacountyparks.org

June 2: Learn about the forces that control weather, try out predictions tools and make a weather instrument.

July 7: Design a working a kaleidoscope and learn how light bends and reflects to create colors.

Aug. 4: Use your imagination to design boats, bridges and buildings using everyday household items and brain power

Children age 6 and younger read nature books aloud, walk or hike, make nature crafts and art and play games at different venues. Meet at the Bayer Farm Neighborhood Park and Garden, 1550 West Ave. Santa Rosa. Free, donations accepted, registration at landpaths.org required. 707-544-7284.

June 5: 1-3 p.m. Stories in the Garden, Bayer Farm

June 8: 1-3 p.m. Meet at the Roseland Community Library, 779 Sebastopol Road, Santa Rosa

June 29: 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Hallberg Butterfly Garden, 8687 Oak Grove Ave., Sebastopol

July 13: 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Duckworth Ranch in Sebastopol. Directions to this private ranch available after registration.

July 20: 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Rancho Mark West, 7125 St. Helena Road, Santa Rosa

Moderate 1-mile hike with an option to hike further at Jack London State Historic Park, 2400 London Ranch Road, Glen Ellen. Dogs not allowed, hike times may vary. 707-938-5216.