Gavin DeGraw, Citizen Cope and Brandi Carlile are headlining the 49th annual Margrit Mondavi Summer Concert Series at the Robert Mondavi Winery.

X Ambassadors and Fitz and The Tantrums will also perform late July to finish off the series. The X Ambassadors are bringing in guest performer Cobi while Fitz and the Tantrums will play their set alongside special guest, The Mowgli’s.

The concert series aims to benefit local music, and continues this tradition by donating proceeds to the Napa Valley Unified School District’s Music Programs. Tickets are available at robertmondaviwinery.com.

Gavin DeGraw kicks off the concert series June 30. The Grammy-nominated singer struck gold when the TV show “One Tree Hill” adopted his hit single for their theme song. Bay Area band California Honeydrops will also perform. General admission: $90.

On July 7, singer Citizen Cope will bring his classic melting pot style of blues, folk and rock music. Vintage Trouble will also perform. Tickets: $65, or $195 with dinner.

Grammy-nominated artist Brandi Carlile will take center stage July 14. Her international fame came with her album “A Firewatcher’s Daughter,” which reached number one on Billboards Top Rock Album Chart. General admission: $90.

X Ambassadors ($95) performs July 21 while Fitz and the Tantrums ($90) close the summer series July 28.

For more information, go to robertmondaviwinery.com.