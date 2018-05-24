Michael McDonald, Melissa Etheridge and Boz Scaggs headline the 28th annual Rodney Strong Summer Concert Series running from July to September at the Rodney Strong Vineyards in Healdsburg.

Motown’s The Temptations and The Four Tops are also included in the lineup.

Tickets can be purchased for $356 per person for the concert series or $89 per person for each individual concert. Tickets are available at rodneystrongconcertseries.com or over the phone by calling 800-514-3849.

Here is a complete list of concerts:

Sunday, July 8 — Grammy-winning artist Michael McDonald kicks off the Rodney Strong Summer Concert Series, performing songs from his four-decade career. McDonald’s hits include “On My Own,” Minute by Minute” and “Takin’ it to the Streets.”

Sunday, July 22 — 1980s rocker Melissa Etheridge will perform many of the anthems that put her name on the pop charts, and earned her two Grammys and an Oscar. Etheridge’s hits include “Come to my Window,” “I’m the Only One” and most recently, “Hold On, I’m Coming,” from her 2016 album “MEmphis Rock and Soul.”

Sunday, Aug. 26 — The Temptations and The Four Tops will team up for a duo set list. Both standing as 1960s Motown powerhouses, they helped shape today’s rock and roll music. The Temptations still tours with original member Otis Williams and have earned three Grammy awards, four number-one singles and 14 number one R&B hits. The Four Tops, with number one hits “I Can’t Help Myself (Sugar Pie Honey Bunch)” and “Reach Out I’ll Be There,” will perform alongside them.

Sunday, Sept. 9 — Boz Scaggs, an influential Bay Area musician, wraps up the summer concert series festivities. Starting in the Steve Miller Band in the late 1960s, his solo career spanned 50 years with eight top 40 hits and multi-platinum album, “Silk Degrees.” Scaggs’ hits include “Lowdown” and “Lido Shuffle.”

For more event information, visit rodneystrongconcertseries.com.