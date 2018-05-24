The Luther Burbank Center for the Arts summer season kicks off Friday, May 25. Tickets are available online at lutherburbankcenter.org, by calling 707-546-3600 or at the Luther Burbank Center ticket office at 50 Mark West Springs Road in Santa Rosa, open daily from noon to 6 p.m.

Here are some of the highlights of the summer schedule:

Tonight: Emmanuel, Latino Pop, 8 p.m., $91-$146.

June 1: Stephen Stills and Judy Collins, 7 p.m., $59-$171.

June 2: Justin Quiles, Puerto Rican singer-songwriter, 9 p.m. $55-$85.

June 16: La Caravana del Humor, 8 p.m., $26-$76.

June 22: Scott Bradlee’s Postmodern Jukebox, 8 p.m., $39-$75.

June 28: The Magic of Adam Trent, 8 p.m., $29-$49.

June 30: Bianca Del Rio, comedy, 8 p.m., $39.50-$205.

Aug. 5: Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons, classic hits, 7 p.m., $79-$125.

Aug. 8: Gipsy Kings, pop fusion music, 8 p.m., $61.50-$81.50.

Aug. 9: Jim Gaffigan, comedy, 7 p.m., $59-$75.

Sept. 6: Josh Turner, country music, 8 p.m., $49-$69.

Sept. 9: T Bone Burnett, songwriter, musician and producer, 7 p.m., $49-$99.

Sept. 14: Anjelah Johnson, comedy, 7 p.m. $39.50-$149.50.

Sept. 16: Fiesta De Independencia, 1 p.m., free.

Sept. 20: Norah Jones, singer-songwriter, 8 p.m. $79-$99.

Sept. 22: 43rd annual San Francisco Comedy Competition semi-finals, 8 p.m., $46.