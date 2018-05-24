s
Festivals embrace the spirit of summer in Sonoma County

DAN TAYLOR

THE PRESS DEMOCRAT | May 24, 2018, 4:27PM

| Updated 1 hour ago.

May 25-27 — BottleRock Napa Valley, Napa: Music superstars Bruno Mars, The Killers and Muse will headline the sixth annual music, wine, food and brew festival to be held May 25-27 at the Napa Valley Expo grounds. Tickets, priced from $349 to $3,900, are sold out, but consult Ticket Exchange and StubHub. bottlerocknapavalley.com

June 1-10 — Healdsburg Jazz Festival, Healdsburg and Santa Rosa: The 20th anniversary celebration opens with a duet performance by top guitarists Bill Frisell and Julian Lage, and pioneering jazz saxophonist and clarinetist Charles Lloyd will celebrate his 80th birthday during the festival, performing tabla master Zakir Hussain and others. $30-$75, with some free events. 800-838-3006, healdsburgjazz.org

June 8-9 — Huichica Music Festival, Sonoma: Hear more than 30 bands in an intimate setting at the Gundlach Bundschu Winery, including Wooden Shjips, King Tuff, Fruit Bats and Vetiver. $46-$121. sonoma.huichica.com.

June 9-10 — Sonoma County Hot Air Balloon Classic, Windsor: Rise early and dress warmly to see glowing, brightly colored hot air balloons rising above Keiser Park about 5 a.m., followed by tethered balloon rides for the general public. Kid-friendly event also features food and craft booths and a kids’ play area. $12 adults, $5 children ages 3-12, free age 2 and younger. schabc.org

June 9-10 — Johnson’s Beach Feel-Good Beach Party/Russian River Blues Festival, Guerneville: Celebrate the 100th anniversary of this beloved venue on Saturday with Goo Goo Dolls, Jamaican music star Shaggy, the California Honeydrops, Royal Jelly Jive, David Luning and Kingsborough. On Sunday, blues festival will feature the Robert Cray Band, the Taj Mahal Trio and Eric Burdon and The Animals. $60-$125 for June 9, $60-$110 for June 10 and $100-$210 for two-day passes. russianriverfestivals.com.

June 9-10 — Clean & Sober Music Fest, Boonville: Comedian Michael Pritchard and seven bands will perform at this inaugural event, set in a substance-free environment at the Mendocino County Fairgrounds. Tickets on sale at Eventbrite for $25 in advance ($30 at the gate), or $21 each for groups of 10 or more, free 12 and younger. 415-578-0125 or visit csmusicfest.org.

June 10 — Railroad Square Music Festival, Santa Rosa: The fourth annual showcase for folk, bluegrass, country and Americana acts features 20 bands on five stages, with headliners including Frankie Boots, Sol Horizon and the Highway Poets. The event also boasts circus and aerial acts will add to the fun, and locally made crafts. Free, but donations accepted at gofundme.com/rsmf2018. railroadsquaremusicfestival.com

June 15-17 — Country Summer Music Festival, Santa Rosa: Country music superstars Florida Georgia Line, Little Big Town and Toby Keith will headline the fifth annual event, held outdoors at the Sonoma County Fairgrounds. $89-$39 single day, $249-339 three day. countrysummer.com

June 22-24 — Sierra Nevada World Music Festival, Boonville: The 25th annual event features 35 acts, including Steel Pulse, Beres Hammond, Taurus Riley and Teddy Afro, with shows both outside and in the Dance Hall at the Mendocino Fairgrounds. $70 Friday; $85 Saturday; $75 Sunday. snwmf.com

June 28-July 1 — Kate Wolf Music Festival, Laytonville: The 23rd annual memorial tribute to the late folksinger and songwriter features four days of live music on four stages at the 150-acre Black Oak Ranch. The all-star roster includes Los Lobos, Indigo Girls, Keb’ Mo’, Martha Reeves & The Vandellas, Ani DiFranco, Joan Osborne, Tom Paxton, Leftover Salmon and Harry Chapin. $75-$110 single day, $220 two days, $220-$225 three days, $320 four days. katewolfmusicfestival.com

July 7-21 — Mendocino Music Festival, Mendocino: A blend of music by a variety of performers, featuring orchestra concerts, Big Band, chamber music ensembles, dance, blues, jazz, world, folk, bluegrass and popular contemporary music in the festival tent, as well as small concerts in intimate venues in the historic towns of Mendocino and Fort Bragg. $15-$55. 707-937-2044, mendocinomusic.org.

July 14-29 — Valley of the Moon Music Festival, Sonoma: This summer, the festival explores some of the influential music composed in Vienna from the 18th to 20th centuries, including the chamber music of Mozart, Beethoven and Schubert, performed in the Hanna Boys Center auditorium. $45, $25 for 35 and younger. valleyofthemoonmusicfestival.org.

July 14 — Rivertown Revival, Petaluma: The festival combines a riverside setting and a steampunk theme with circus acts, the Grand Art Boat Regatta, authentic $5 weddings and live music by The Crux, John Courage and others. $10 for adults; $5 for kids. rivertownrevival.com

July 20-29 — Festival Napa Valley, Napa: The festival pairs world-class performances with culinary and wine events staged in iconic Wine Country settings. Stars include Tony and Emmy Award-winning actress and singer, Kristin Chenoweth and violinist Joshua Bell. Single concert tickets start at $39. Patron Experience passes start at $850. 888-337-6272, festivalnapavalley.org

July 28 — Fort Ross Festival, Fort Ross: Celebrate the diverse international flavors and cultures of Fort Ross. This year’s event will highlight the Kashia, Russian, Alaska Native, and California ranch era peoples who have called Fort Ross home over the centuries. $20 per car. fortross.org

Aug. 3-26 — Music in the Vineyards, Napa Valley: The 24th annual chamber music festival presents top classical musicians in winery settings. The roster includes two returning favorites — The Escher Quartet and the Pacifica Quartet — and two acts making their Music in the Vineyards debut — the Miro Quartet and Trio Machiavelli. Venues and starting times vary. Individual evening concert tickets cost $55 each until July 1, and $60 after that. 707-258-5559, musicinthevineyards.org

Aug. 4 — Petaluma Music Festival, Petaluma: Head to the Sonoma-Marin Fairgrounds for a musical lineup that includes Railroad Earth, The Brothers Comatose, Melvin Seals & JBG, Royal Jelly Jive, Ron Artis II & The Truth, The Sam Chase & The Untraditional, Danny Click and the Hell Yeahs and more. Proceeds benefit music education in Petaluma schools. Tickets: $55-$149. petalumamusicfestival.org

Aug. 18-19 — Cotati Accordion Festival, Cotati: For two days, some three dozen accordion acts from a variety musical styles take over La Plaza Park. There’s a lot more to than just polkas, but you’ll get plenty of those, too. $17 for one day and $27 for two in advance; $19 and $29 at the gate. 707-664-0444, cotatifest.com

Aug. 25-26 — Bodega Seafood Art & Wine Festival, Bodega: Visit the Watts Ranch for two days of food and drink, live entertainment on three stages and a wide array of fine arts and crafts for sale. Adults, $15 in advance, $20 at the gate; age 65 and older and military, $10 in advance, $15 at the gate; age 12-18, $8 in advance, $10 at the gate; free younger than 12. bodegaseafoodfestival.com

Sept. 8-9 — The Russian River Jazz Festival, Guerneville: The festival, which has been paired with the Russian River Blues festival on a single weekend in recent years, will be expanded to two days at Johnson’s Beach. Ticket information and the festival lineup will be released this summer. russianriverfestivals.com

Sept. 22-23 — Sonoma Harvest Music Festival, Glen Ellen: The producers of BottleRock have teamed up with BR Cohn Winery to present this new event. Headliners for the two-day festival, scheduled for September at the B.R. Cohn Winery, are folk-rock band The Avett Brothers on Sept. 22 and the indie folk band The Head and the Heart on Sept. 23. The rest of the lineup features Lake Street Dive, Shovels & Rope, The Suffers and Royal Jelly Jive on Sept. 22, and Rodrigo Y Gabriela, ZZ Ward, Rayland Baxter and Con Brio on Sept. 23. Sold out. sonomaharvestmusicfestival.com

