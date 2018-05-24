May 25-27 — BottleRock Napa Valley, Napa: Music superstars Bruno Mars, The Killers and Muse will headline the sixth annual music, wine, food and brew festival to be held May 25-27 at the Napa Valley Expo grounds. Tickets, priced from $349 to $3,900, are sold out, but consult Ticket Exchange and StubHub. bottlerocknapavalley.com

June 1-10 — Healdsburg Jazz Festival, Healdsburg and Santa Rosa: The 20th anniversary celebration opens with a duet performance by top guitarists Bill Frisell and Julian Lage, and pioneering jazz saxophonist and clarinetist Charles Lloyd will celebrate his 80th birthday during the festival, performing tabla master Zakir Hussain and others. $30-$75, with some free events. 800-838-3006, healdsburgjazz.org

June 8-9 — Huichica Music Festival, Sonoma: Hear more than 30 bands in an intimate setting at the Gundlach Bundschu Winery, including Wooden Shjips, King Tuff, Fruit Bats and Vetiver. $46-$121. sonoma.huichica.com.

June 9-10 — Sonoma County Hot Air Balloon Classic, Windsor: Rise early and dress warmly to see glowing, brightly colored hot air balloons rising above Keiser Park about 5 a.m., followed by tethered balloon rides for the general public. Kid-friendly event also features food and craft booths and a kids’ play area. $12 adults, $5 children ages 3-12, free age 2 and younger. schabc.org

June 9-10 — Johnson’s Beach Feel-Good Beach Party/Russian River Blues Festival, Guerneville: Celebrate the 100th anniversary of this beloved venue on Saturday with Goo Goo Dolls, Jamaican music star Shaggy, the California Honeydrops, Royal Jelly Jive, David Luning and Kingsborough. On Sunday, blues festival will feature the Robert Cray Band, the Taj Mahal Trio and Eric Burdon and The Animals. $60-$125 for June 9, $60-$110 for June 10 and $100-$210 for two-day passes. russianriverfestivals.com.

June 9-10 — Clean & Sober Music Fest, Boonville: Comedian Michael Pritchard and seven bands will perform at this inaugural event, set in a substance-free environment at the Mendocino County Fairgrounds. Tickets on sale at Eventbrite for $25 in advance ($30 at the gate), or $21 each for groups of 10 or more, free 12 and younger. 415-578-0125 or visit csmusicfest.org.

June 10 — Railroad Square Music Festival, Santa Rosa: The fourth annual showcase for folk, bluegrass, country and Americana acts features 20 bands on five stages, with headliners including Frankie Boots, Sol Horizon and the Highway Poets. The event also boasts circus and aerial acts will add to the fun, and locally made crafts. Free, but donations accepted at gofundme.com/rsmf2018. railroadsquaremusicfestival.com

June 15-17 — Country Summer Music Festival, Santa Rosa: Country music superstars Florida Georgia Line, Little Big Town and Toby Keith will headline the fifth annual event, held outdoors at the Sonoma County Fairgrounds. $89-$39 single day, $249-339 three day. countrysummer.com

June 22-24 — Sierra Nevada World Music Festival, Boonville: The 25th annual event features 35 acts, including Steel Pulse, Beres Hammond, Taurus Riley and Teddy Afro, with shows both outside and in the Dance Hall at the Mendocino Fairgrounds. $70 Friday; $85 Saturday; $75 Sunday. snwmf.com

June 28-July 1 — Kate Wolf Music Festival, Laytonville: The 23rd annual memorial tribute to the late folksinger and songwriter features four days of live music on four stages at the 150-acre Black Oak Ranch. The all-star roster includes Los Lobos, Indigo Girls, Keb’ Mo’, Martha Reeves & The Vandellas, Ani DiFranco, Joan Osborne, Tom Paxton, Leftover Salmon and Harry Chapin. $75-$110 single day, $220 two days, $220-$225 three days, $320 four days. katewolfmusicfestival.com