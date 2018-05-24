May 31-Sept. 6 — Krush Backyard Concerts, Santa Rosa: Backyard opens at 5:30 and music starts at 6 p.m. most Thursdays at KRSH Radio, 3565 Standish Ave. Santa Rosa. Opens with Jinx Jones, Derek Irving and his Combo, Hunka Hunka Hula Revue. Free. Full schedule at krsh.com.

June 1-Aug 31 — Friday Night Live on the Plaza, Cloverdale: Weekly outdoor concert series opens with John “Papa” Gros. Street Fair opens at 6 p.m. and music begins at 6:30 p.m. Free. cloverdaleartsalliance.org

June 1-Aug. 21 — Funky Fridays at The Hood, Santa Rosa: Gather on the front lawn at the Hood Mansion for live Friday night concerts all summer. Acts include the Poyntlyss Sistars Band, Gator Nation, Dylan Black Project, Soul Fuse, Frobeck, Volker Strifler and more. Music starts at 7 p.m. Not free, but close. Tickets: adults $10; kids 18 and younger, free. funkyfridays.info

June 2-Oct. 6 — Rockin’ Concerts, Santa Rosa: Opens with Super Diamond. Noon-3 p.m. Saturdays on the Village Court, near Monti’s Rotisserie & Bar, Montgomery Village, Santa Rosa. Free. mvshops.com

June 3-Oct. 7 — Sunday Terrace Concerts, Santa Rosa: 1-4 p.m. Sundays, at the Village Terrace near Cattlemens Steakhouse. Opens with Beatles Flashback. Free. mvshops.com

June 7-Oct. 11 — Concerts Under the Stars, Santa Rosa: Bands include Wonder Bread 5, the Pete Escovedo Latin Jazz Ensemble and more. 5:30-8 p.m. Thursdays on the Village Court, near Monti’s Rotisserie & Bar, Montgomery Village, Santa Rosa. Free. mvshops.com

June 21-Sept. 13 — Rockin’ the River Community Concerts, Guerneville: Live music on the plaza from 7 to 8:30 p.m. every other Thursday. Opens with Zeparella. Free. 707-869-9403.

July 1-Aug. 5 — Live at Juilliard, Santa Rosa: Juilliard Park hosts live music from 5-7 p.m. Sundays. Opens with Burnside. Free. srcity.org/2169/Live-at-Juilliard