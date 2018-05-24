Best fairs this summer in Sonoma County

June 20-24 — Sonoma-Marin Fair, Petaluma: This 5-day event does eclectic like no one else: livestock shows and chef demos, carnival rides and funnel cake championships, wine tastings and pig scrambles — and, of course, the World’s Ugliest Dog Contest. This year, to make things even more interesting, ’90s favorite En Vogue will headline the fair’s concert series. The theme of the fair should be “Free Your Mind and the Rest Will Follow,” but it’s not, instead it is “Beyond the Milky Way.” Oh, well. Admission $12-$18, 175 Fairgrounds Drive. Petaluma, 707-283-3247, sonoma-marinfair.org

June 30-July 4 — Marin County Fair, San Rafael: The best thing about fairs? Nostalgia music and cover bands. Before you can say “cotton candy,” you’ve been transported to the lazy days of your adolescent summers. With performances by Leann Rimes, Los Lobos, Eddie Money and a Beach Boys (cover band), there’s time travel to all decades and for all ages. There are additional trips available in the form of carnival rides, fireworks displays, and more flower/arts/crafts/baked goods exhibits than you can shake a stick at. Admission: $12-$20, 10 Avenue of the Flags, San Rafael, 415-473-6800, marinfair.org/2018

July 4 — Napa County Fair & Fireworks, Calistoga: For the ultimate all-American experience, pair your fair with 4th of July fireworks and a classic hometown parade. In Calistoga, the star-spangled event takes on sepia shades with vintage contests, antique tractor and old-school games. Kids can be farmers for a day and everyone can get crafty at the “Make & Take Center” — all to the sound of some sweet Americana music. The parade begins at 11 a.m., followed by fair fun, carnival rides from noon, and after-sunset fireworks choreographed to music. Downtown Calistoga, 707-942-5111, celebratenapavalley.org

Aug. 2-12 — Sonoma County Fair, Santa Rosa: The big kahuna of North Bay fairs adds horse racing, free concerts, a hall of flowers and even a butterfly room to the usual mix of rides, crafts and food that sticks to your ribs for days. Last year’s fair introduced the NorCal Brew Fest, which returns this year on August 4. Don’t forget to check when the Clover booth hands out free ice cream and, for teens who love rides, make use of those discount wristband days. This year’s theme is “Salute to Heroes.” Gates open at 11 a.m. daily; $7-$13. Sonoma County Fairgrounds, 1350 Bennett Valley Road, Santa Rosa, 707-545-4200, sonomacountyfair.com

Aug. 8-12 — Napa Town & Country Fair, Napa: There’s more to Napa Valley entertainment than BottleRock and winery tours. This year’s Town & Country Fair at the Napa Valley Expo, billed as the “Peace, Love and Livestock” festival, promises some down-home fun for the whole family, including a junior livestock auction, competitive exhibits, carnival rides and live music on the Plaza Stage. While this year’s entertainment is yet to be confirmed, we’re suspecting the return of last year’s popular outdoor dance floor and karaoke competition — a mind-altering experience to go with the fair theme. 575 Third Street, Napa, 707-253-4900, napavalleyexpo.com/town-and-country-fair

Aug. 11-12 — Gravenstein Apple Fair, Sebastopol: It may take place in a growing city, but Sebastopol’s celebration of all things apple remains “the sweetest little fair in Sonoma County.” The music lineup is a who’s who of local talent (for a true Sebastopol experience, catch the Love Choir), and the culinary offerings are always excellent. Get a piece of the apple pie and sip some cider, wine and microbrews; then head over to the DIY Arena for some bee skep-weaving, pollinator gardening and viking-style zymosis (a.k.a. mead-making with local fermentation guru Jennifer Harris). 500 Ragle Rd, Sebastopol, 707-837-8896, gravensteinapplefair.com