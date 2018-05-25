This story is part of a monthly series in 2018 chronicling the rebuilding efforts in Sonoma County’s four fire zones: Coffey Park, Fountaingrove, the greater Mark West area and Sonoma Valley. Read all of the Rebuild North Bay coverage here .

Permit Sonoma, the county’s planning and building department, has posted a series of tips on its website about how to help speed up the application and approval process.

Be complete: The most important factor in shortening review time is the completeness of the plans, according to Permit Sonoma officials. Applicants are advised to review local zoning and building code regulations, and check for any land use conditions that may apply to their parcel.

Provide contacts: Applicants should also make sure that Permit Sonoma knows who should be contacted about the plan review (owner, contractor, designer, etc.) and how best to contact that person (phone, email, etc).

Respond quickly: When Permit Sonoma employees comment on a specific plan, applicants should respond as quickly as possible. A pre-application meeting with the Permit Sonoma staff should be considered, and applicants are advised to bring in their draft plans and meet with staff members in each cubical to get initial feedback.

For Permit Sonoma planning and construction permit reports, go online to sonomacounty.ca.gov/PRMD/Permit- Reports