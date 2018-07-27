This story is part of a monthly series in 2018 chronicling the rebuilding efforts in Sonoma County’s four fire zones: Coffey Park, Fountaingrove, the greater Mark West area and Sonoma Valley. Read all of the Rebuild North Bay coverage here

The rebuilding effort in Fountaingrove continues to lag other areas devastated by the October wildfires, hampered as it is by high rebuilding costs, wider gaps in insurance for many homes, and nagging questions about the city’s infrastructure in the area.

The hillside area in northeast Santa Rosa lost more than 1,400 homes in the Tubbs fire.

After a sluggish start, the number of building applications and homes under construction is on the rise as the summer construction season gets into full swing.

The total number of permit applications in July more than doubled from the previous month, increasing from 106 to 245, a 131 percent jump. But that represents just 29 percent of the total rebuilds in the city.

The number of permits issued is up sharply, too, increasing 49 percent to 106. But that’s just 20 percent of the homes permits issued for rebuilds in the city.

The number of homes actually under construction is up by 64 percent, but it’s on a small base. Just 72 homes are under construction in the area, 18 percent of the total rebuilds in the city, and 5 percent of the homes lost in the area.

None have been completed.

Building with hazards in mind

Some of those who are choosing to rebuild in Fountaingrove are doing so with fire-resistant building techniques and materials.

Anu Shah and his wife and two teenagers lost their home on Garden View Circle, after leaving most of their belongings behind as they fled. Now they’re planning to rebuild their home not out of wood but of insulated concrete.

Shah grew up in India where he said 99 percent of the buildings are made of concrete, and so the idea of rebuilding his destroyed home with concrete was not foreign to him.

The wastewater engineer said he was drawn also to the energy efficiency offered by concrete construction.

The walls of Shah’s new 3,000-square-foot home will be built with what is known as insulated concrete forms. ICF blocks are like large hollow Legos filled with concrete while it cures.

But unlike traditional wooden forms, which are typically removed once the concrete hardens, IFC forms remain in place afterward to provide insulation and protection for the concrete. Siding or stucco can then be applied directly to the walls.

In Shah’s case, his home will be covered with a fire-resistant stucco to which fire-resistant paint will be applied. He’s been told the house is designed to survive for nine hours in a fire.

City planning officials, who don’t have a lot of experience with approving plans for such homes, had a long list of questions for Shah and his architect, he said.

“It took quite a bit of effort to get those 70 questions answered,” Shah said.

But city staff eventually approved Shah’s building permit, and his homeowners association approved the design as well, he said.

Before deciding on the building technique, Shah said he checked out a number of other examples of homes under construction and was pleased with what he saw.

“There are enough examples of local ICF permitted structures and that kind of gave us the confidence to move forward with this technology,” he said.