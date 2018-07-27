This story is part of a monthly series in 2018 chronicling the rebuilding efforts in Sonoma County’s four fire zones: Coffey Park, Fountaingrove, the greater Mark West area and Sonoma Valley. Read all of the Rebuild North Bay coverage here

Glen Ellen is making progress in putting itself back together after October’s devastating Nuns wildfire swallowed up 183 homes in a matter of days. The tiny town saw the largest loss of structures in Sonoma Valley, representing 45 percent of the 407 homes destroyed.

On Dec. 15 the first rebuilding permit, for a 1,000-square-foot home on Dunbar Road, was issued by the county. Since then, crews from the Army Corps of Engineers to service clubs, have begun to remake the little hamlet where writers Hunter S. Thompson liked to drink, MFK Fisher entertained, and Jack London roamed his ranch.

As of last week, a total of 40 rebuilding permits are pending approval for properties from Warm Springs Road to Hill Road, although very few homeowners have broken ground. Glen Ellen represents 7 percent of the 555 permits started in the unincorporated areas of Sonoma County. By comparison, residents in Kenwood, which lost 140 houses, have filed for 31 permits while just five residents on the outskirts of Sonoma have sought permits.

The rising cost of raw materials paired with the limited availability of contractors have meant slow going for many homeowners. Some, like Barbara Naslund, who lost her house of 32 years on Bonnie Way, have decided not to rebuild. Others are still fighting insurance companies for a sufficient settlement.

Rebuilding hopes and worries

Contractor Brent Svendsen was already at work fixing dry rot at the Sylvia Drive home of Todd and Megan O’Donnell when the Nuns fire blazed through. It left nothing but a concrete fountain and the remains of a fireplace. The O’Donnells, who’d lived at the home for 15 years, never questioned whether to rebuild. They got right to work.

“I knew there was going to be a flood of people trying to build at once,” said Todd O’Donnell.

He called Svendsen three days after the fire to make sure he had a contractor. Svendsen said he had no shortage of offers for work, but not everyone was ready to put the money down. The O’Donnells knew it would take big dollars to rebuild their Glen Ellen dream home, and went to Exchange Bank to secure a construction loan.

“They’ve been great. They’re bending a lot of rules for fire victims,” Todd O’Donnell said of the bank.

He estimates that insurance only covered about 60 percent of what they lost, which included a large garage and granny unit in addition to the house. Taking out loans was a leap of faith.

“We just hope we can get (the money) back from PG&E,” O’Donnell said. “Otherwise, we might have to build this house and sell it because we won’t be able to afford the mortgage.”

Cal Fire last month determined the Nuns fire was caused by PG&E electrical equipment. The O’Donnells said they plan to sue the utility, joining thousands of other survivors in the region seeking to recoup damages estimated at $10 billion.

Svendsen’s ties to subcontractors have sped progress on the O’Donnells’ home.

“The hardest part right now is finding architects and engineers,” he said.

O’Donnell tapped fellow volunteer firefighter George Psaledakis, also of Glen Ellen, who lent his architectural skills to the project. The couple planned to start over with a new design, but ultimately the blueprints ended up just like the three-bedroom bungalow they lost, albeit with higher ceilings. Due to tight funds, the O’Donnells decided not to replace the garage and granny unit.