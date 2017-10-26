Holiday fun in Sonoma County on Oct. 29 to Nov. 2

The holidays are upon us, with numerous ways to celebrate in Sonoma County. To better enjoy the next several weeks, we have gathered information on many activities and events from around the North Bay. From craft fairs to tree lighting, sing-a-longs to festive feasts, we hope these holiday happenings add merriment to you and your family’s traditions. Check out all of the biggest upcoming events at www.pressdemocrat.com/specialsections/giftguide.

This is a special advertising section. The material was prepared by the advertising department and did not involve the reporting or editing staff of The Press Democrat.

___

Notice to Readers: Because of the recent North Bay fires, a few events listed here were not confirmed at press time. We recommend using the contact information provided below each listing.

Geyserville Fall Colors Festival & Vintage Car Show

Date: October 29, 2017

Time: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Location: Downtown Geyserville

Cost: Free

Details: The Geyserville Chamber of Commerce and Geyserville Kiwanis will hold its Fall Colors Festival & Vintage Car Show on Sunday, October 29, from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. This annual celebration takes place in the very center of the charming Downtown Geyserville, filling both sides with beautiful classic cars, luscious food booths, delightful handmade crafts and music. The Geyserville Fire Department invites you to begin your morning at their annual Pancake Breakfast from 8-11 a.m. All proceeds go to the support of the Geyserville schools. Tasting rooms, shops and restaurants and shops will all be open.

Contact: www.geyservillefallcolors.com, Cosette Trautman-Scheiber at (707) 587-1757 or cosette@hope-inns.com

Tomales Crafty Critters Holiday Boutique

Date: October 29, 2017, November 4-5, November 11-12, 2017

Time: 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Location: 500 Cerini Road, Tomales, CA (seven miles west of Coast Guard Station)

Cost: Free

Details: You will find a variety of handmade items for your shopping pleasure including all the upcoming holidays. You will also find a large variety of hand-crafted items. We have more than 100 types of Christmas ornaments, beautiful floral arrangements and wreaths, wood painted items, jewelry, gift items, fun bags, holiday candy favors, knitted and crochet items and much much more!

Contact: (707) 878-2423

Fundemonium's Halloween Spooktacular

Date: October 29, 2017

Time: 1-3 p.m.

Location: Fundemonium, 579 Rohnert Park Expy W, Rohnert Park, CA

Cost: Free

Details: Come to Fundemonium, Sonoma County's largest Toy, Hobby and Game Store for some Halloween Fun! Free Crafts: Make Slime and a Trick or Treat Bag. Raffle Prizes every 30 minutes. Healthy Snacks, Costume Contest and fun toy demos.

Contact: jeane@fundemoniumtoys.com

Windsor El Dia de Los Muertos

Date: October 29, 2017

Time: 4-8 p.m.

Location: Windsor Town Green, McClelland Dr. & Market St., Windsor, CA

Cost: Free

Details: “Viva Los Muertos!” 4-7 p.m. Food Vendors, Lowrider Car Show judging, Market Street. Prize for “Best in Theme - Viva Los Muertos!” car.

Sunset: Blessing and drums followed by the muertos procesión around Windsor Town Green. Bring an electric candle and follow Windor Bloco, Señorio Santa Maria Folkloric Dance and Baile, and Giant Puppets in a procession honoring your departed friends and family - Los Muertos! Mariachi music, dance, and entertainment to follow. Prize for “Best Catrina” costume. FREE, alcohol-free, family-friendly multicultural event.

Contact: For more details, visit www.windsormuertos.org

Bouquets to the Dead

Date: November 1-2, 2017

Time: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Location: Sonoma Mountain Cemetery

Cost: Free to the Public