Holiday fun in Sonoma County on Nov. 21-26

The holidays are upon us, with numerous ways to celebrate in Sonoma County. To better enjoy the next several weeks, we have gathered information on many activities and events from around the North Bay. From craft fairs to tree lighting, sing-a-longs to festive feasts, we hope these holiday happenings add merriment to you and your family’s traditions. Check out all of the biggest upcoming events at www.pressdemocrat.com/specialsections/giftguide.

This is a special advertising section. The material was prepared by the advertising department and did not involve the reporting or editing staff of The Press Democrat.

___

Notice to Readers: Because of the recent North Bay fires, a few events listed here were not confirmed at press time. We recommend using the contact information provided below each listing.

The Sonoma County Organ Club: Luncheon & Concert

Date: November 21, 2017

Time: luncheon at noon; concert at 1 p.m.

Location: Hotel La Rose, 308 Wilson, Santa Rosa, CA

Cost: Lunch and concert: $21.50; concert only: $8.00

Details: Guest artist this month is renowned keyboardist and composer, Ron Sfarzo from San Francisco. Ron is a contracted musician with George Lucas Skywalker Recording.

Contact Info: Dianne at (707) 528-3551 for reservations.

FA Thank-a-Thon

Date: November 23, 2017

Time: 9-11 a.m.

Location: Quaker House, 1647 Guernville Road, Santa Rosa, CA

Cost: Free

Details: Food Addicts in Recovery Thanksgiving meeting where two speakers share on gratitude. All are welcome.

Contact: Odra at (707) 978-4142

Model Trains Spectacular!

Date: November 24, 2017 - January 7, 2018

Time: 11 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Location: Healdsburg Museum, 221 Matheson St, Healdsburg, CA

Cost: Free

Details: This year's annual holiday exhibition showcases spectacular Lionel scale-model trains in small-town winter settings from the mid 1940s to the 1960s. Highlights are:

Famous passenger trains - Santa Fe El Capitan and New York Central’s 20th Century Limited.

Southern Pacific and Northwest Pacific freight trains.

Tank and box cars carrying wines from Healdsburg’s Roma and Foppiano wineries, and Asti’s Italian Swiss Colony winery.

Replicas of the Healdsburg Train Depot and the Roma winery building, now Hudson Street Wineries.

Town street, park and carnival animations celebrating the holidays.

Contact: (707) 431-3325, info@healdsburgmuseum.org

Holiday Marketplace at CIA Copia

Date: November 24-26, 2017

Time: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Location: The Store at CIA Copia, 500 1st Street, Napa, CA 94559

Cost: Free

Details: Jingle your way to the Holiday Marketplace at CIA Copia! On Friday, November 24 – Sunday, November 26 from 11 a.m. – 4 p.m., start your holiday shopping at The Store at CIA Copia where we'll be stocked with an assortment of seasonal and local offerings. We’ll also be featuring a selection of local and Bay Area vendors who will be selling an array of handcrafted gifts and culinary treats that will make perfect gifts for your loved ones. Join us as we celebrate the most wonderful time of the year by supporting our local producers!

Contact: (707) 967-2545 or www.ciaatcopia.com

Geyserville’s Eighth Annual Tree Lighting and Tractor Parade

Date: November 25, 2017

Time: 5 p.m.

Location: Downtown Geyserville

Cost: Free

Details: Santa arrives at the Park and Ride Plaza at 5 p.m. Kids sit on Santa’s lap and relay all their holiday wishes while parents can snap a photo (photo services not provided). The tree lighting and caroling begin at 6 p.m. and the main event, the parade of lights, begins at approximately 6:30 p.m. The route is approximately 1.5 miles long starting on the north end for one pass through downtown. The parade route will be closed to vehicle traffic at the north and south end of town starting at 6 p.m.