s
s
Sections
We don't just cover the North Bay. We live here.
Did You Know? In the first 10 days of the North Bay fire, nearly 1.5 million people used their mobile devices to visit our sites.
Already a subscriber?
Subscribe. Support local journalism.
CLOSE X
Wow! You read a lot!
Reading enhances confidence, empathy, decision-making, and overall life satisfaction. Keep it up! Subscribe.
Already a subscriber?
Subscribe. Support local journalism.
CLOSE X
Oops, you're out of free articles.
Until next month, you can always look over someone's shoulder at the coffee shop.
Already a subscriber?
Subscribe. Support local journalism.
CLOSE X
We don't just cover the North Bay. We live here.
Did You Know? In the first 10 days of the North Bay fire, we posted 390 stories about the fire. And they were shared nearly 137,000 times.
Already a subscriber?
Subscribe. Support local journalism.
CLOSE X
Supporting the community that supports us.
Obviously you value quality local journalism. Thank you.
Already a subscriber?
Subscribe. Support local journalism.
CLOSE X
Oops, you're out of free articles.
We miss you already! (Subscriptions start at just 99 cents.)
Already a subscriber?
Subscribe. Support local journalism.
CLOSE X

Holiday fun in Sonoma County on Dec. 1-3

| October 27, 2017, 12:47PM
| Updated 1 hour ago.

The holidays are upon us, with numerous ways to celebrate in Sonoma County. To better enjoy the next several weeks, we have gathered information on many activities and events from around the North Bay. From craft fairs to tree lighting, sing-a-longs to festive feasts, we hope these holiday happenings add merriment to you and your family’s traditions. Check out all of the biggest upcoming events at www.pressdemocrat.com/specialsections/giftguide.

This is a special advertising section. The material was prepared by the advertising department and did not involve the reporting or editing staff of The Press Democrat.

___

Notice to Readers: Because of the recent North Bay fires, a few events listed here were not confirmed at press time. We recommend using the contact information provided below each listing.

Transcendence's Broadway Holiday Spectacular

Date: December 1-3

Time: December 1 (7:30 p.m.), December 2 (2 p.m. & 7:30 p.m.), December 3 (2 p.m. & 7:30 p.m.)

Location: Luther Burbank Center for the Arts

Cost: $139 (VIP) - $39

Details: Now more than ever it's time for our community to join and share in the togetherness of the holiday season. From Transcendence, the creators of Broadway Under the Stars, comes this inspiring and new holiday spectacular featuring performers from Broadway shows such as WICKED, WHITE CHRISTMAS, LES MISERABLES and more. Packed with holiday favorites, showstoppers and modern twists on some of the world’s most uplifting and cherished songs, you and your family will feel renewed, rejuvenated, and reconnected with the music and magic of the holidays.

Contact: www.BroadwayHolidayShow.com, (707) 546-3600, info@TTCsonoma.org

Windsor Santa

Date: December 1-23, 2017

Time: 2-6 p.m.

Location: Greencycle, 9058 Windsor Rd, Windsor

Cost: $15 - $45

Details: Windsor Santa is back for our third year in the heart of Windsor! Located in Greencycle, we provide a better Santa experience for families and children who don't want to deal with the mall. Pictures taken by real local professional photographers. We take pride in giving back to our community by donating a portion of our proceeds to a local non-profit or charity. Better photos, better experience, better cause.

Contact: www.windsor-santa.com or www.facebook.com/windsorsantaphotos

Christmas Craft Fair

Date: December 2, 2017

Time: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Location: Faith Lutheran Church, 19355 Arnold Drive, Sonoma, CA

Cost: Free

Details: Holiday shopping for gifts, home goods, food, jewelry, and décor handmade by local crafters, artisans, and bakers. Ample onsite parking with full ADA accessibility.

Contact: facebook.com/flcsv.org

Piccolo Mercatino Italian Christmas Fair

Date: December 2, 1017

Time: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Location: 64 Brookwood Avenue (enter on Chinn St), Santa Rosa, at the Italian Cultural Foundation Center

Cost: Free

Details: This year we present a 'piccolo' Italian Christmas Market with jewelry, cards, paintings from Arte Eclectica; photography, paintings and cards from Terracina Arts; travel gift certificates and info from Andiamo Travel; Italian biscotti for sale; Italian-themed book booth, cookbooks and wreaths from Slow Food. Saturday, December 2, only. Music, food and treasures for all!

Contact: www.nbicf.org

Santa Paws

Date: December 2-3, 2017

Time: December 2, 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. and December 3, 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Location: Western Farm Center, 217 West 7th Street, Santa Rosa, CA

Cost: $20 for one printed photo

Details: Bring your pet to have its picture taken with Santa Paws. You don't have a Dog? That's OK!, Bring your pig, llama, or chicken and receive one printed photo with purchase to take home. Pet blankets and yummy baked treat sales are also available. This annual holiday event benefits Canine Companions for Independence.

Most Popular Stories
Char-broiled burgers at Santa Rosa Carl’s Jr. meant for first responders start fire
What caused the Northern California fires?
Trump spoof on Comedy Central boosts fire relief effort
Santa Rosa woman, 85, hailed as hero after helping save neighborhood
Video of Samoan singing fire crew going viral

Contact: Canine Companions for Independence Wine Country Chapter, www.cci.org/winecountrychapter, winecountrychapter@gmail.com

Holiday Open House at Luther Burbank Home & Gardens

Date: December 2-3, 2017

Time: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Location: Luther Burbank Home & Gardens, 204 Santa Rosa Ave, Santa Rosa, CA

Cost: $3; Children under 12 free.

Details: Enjoy a 38-year community tradition and begin the season’s celebrations by visiting the historic Home and Gardens of Luther Burbank. Experience a charming reminder of bygone days when you tour the home decked out in old-fashioned holiday finery inside and out. Shop for unique local and hand-crafted items. Visit with Santa & Mrs. Claus and sing along with his banjo. Enjoy free spiced tea and cookies in the Greenhouse.

Contact: (707) 524-5445, lutherburbank.org, burbankhome@lutherburbank.org

Alexander Valley Ladies Aid Christmas Bazaar

Date: December 2, 2017

Time: 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Location: Alexander Valley Community Church, 6650 Highway 128 , Healdsburg, CA

Cost: Free

Details: The Alexander Valley Ladies Aid invites you to join us for our old-fashioned Christmas Bazaar! One of a kind handmade items: hand-embroidered dish towels, Christmas ornaments, note cards, soaps and many more wonderful things. Fresh greens: decorated wreaths and table arrangements. Raffle baskets & white elephant items. Join us for this annual event!

Contact: Dawn Dolan, dawn@dawndolan.com

Holiday Open House

Date: December 2, 2017

Time: 4-6 p.m.

Location: DeLoach Vineyards

Cost: $20 / free for wine club members & up to 3 guests

Details: ‘Tis the season to celebrate with good food and wine! Join us for our annual Holiday Open House. In the spirit of giving, we are accepting donations for the Toys for Tots national toy drive. Bring an unwrapped new toy and receive an additional 10% savings on wine purchases. The more the merrier, so bring your family and friends too!

Contact: 707.755.3300 or customerservice@deloachvineyards.com.

Holiday Open House

Date: December 3, 2017

Time: 11 a.m. - 3 p.m.

Location: Buena Vista Winery

Cost: $20 / free for wine club members & up to 3 guests

Details: ‘Tis the season to celebrate with good food and wine! Join us for our annual Holiday Open House on Sunday, December 3. In the spirit of giving, we are accepting donations for the Toys for Tots national toy drive. Bring an unwrapped new toy and receive an additional 10% savings on wine purchases. The more the merrier, so bring your family and friends too!

Contact: 800-325-2764 or customerservice@buenavistawinery.com

“A Christmas Fantasia" by the Healdsburg Chorus

Date: December 3, December 7, 8 and 9, 2017

Time: December 3 and 9 at 3 p.m.; December 7 and 8 at 7 p.m.

Location: December 3 - Glaser Center, 527 Mendocino Ave., Santa Rosa; December 7, 8 and 9 - Healdsburg Community Church, 1100 University Ave., Healdsburg

Cost: $15

Details: Mark your calendars to celebrate the magic of the holiday season with the Healdsburg Chorus! The planned performances for “A Christmas Fantasia” are at: Glaser Center, 527 Mendocino, Santa Rosa, 3 p.m. on Sunday, December 3 and three performances at Healdsburg Community Church, 1100 University Ave., Healdsburg at 7 p.m. on Thursday, December 7 and again on Friday, December 8, and at 3 p.m. on Saturday, December 9.

Tickets ($15 each) will be available November 1 at the Copperfield’s locations in Healdsburg and Montgomery Village and at Pages on the Green in Windsor and also through our website: www.healdsburgchorus.com

Most Popular Stories
Local cartoonist tells his fire story through poignant comic
How Santa Rosa's Tubbs fire spread, hour by hour
More big names join fire benefit concert lineup
A salute to Sonoma County wildfire first responders
Char-broiled burgers at Santa Rosa Carl’s Jr. meant for first responders start fire
What caused the Northern California fires?
Santa Rosa woman, 85, hailed as hero after helping save neighborhood
Seeing spiders everywhere? Here's why