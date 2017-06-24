Barber: NASCAR drama right there on radio scanners

Indulge me in a little reverie. It’s deep fourth quarter in Super Bowl 51. The Patriots, trailing the Falcons by eight points, get the ball at their own 9 with 3:30 remaining. They have one extended shot to tie the game and cement their legacy as one of the great dynasties in NFL history.

As Tom Brady huddles his players, you adjust your radio scanner to listen in on the New England headsets.

What will offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels call? Is Brady changing plays at the line of scrimmage? What does Bill Belichick have to say about all of this?

After Julian Edelman’s insane reception puts the ball at the Atlanta 41, you switch to the Falcons channel.

Is there confusion in the voices of head coach Dan Quinn and defensive coordinator Richard Smith? Anger? Desperation?

What emotions do the teams express after James White’s crucial touchdown run with 57 seconds left, or after Danny Amendola’s game-tying catch on the 2-point conversion?

It’s a fun image, and a frank impossibility. The NFL would never let its sausage be made in public like that. No professional sports league would. Or almost none.

NASCAR fans at Sonoma Raceway this weekend for the Toyota/SaveMart 350 can rent or purchase scanners allowing them to snoop on any race team at any time, during practice, qualifying or today’s race.

Every spat, every wisecrack, every stratagem will be laid bare.

You may consider motorsports your cup of tea, or a cup of noxious fumes that you want no part of. Either way, you have to appreciate how NASCAR has invited the public into places we’d otherwise never dream of seeing or hearing. More than other sports orgs, NASCAR lets its followers become part of the experience.

“It’s just one more deal that makes it like a video game, and people can play along,” said Tony Gibson, Kurt Busch’s crew chief.

Chad Willis, VP of marketing for Racing Electronics, the company that manufactures and sells or rents the raceway scanners (as well as the video-enabled FanVision units), noted that about 1 in 5 NASCAR customers springs for audio. He said Racing Electronics has been doing this since the late 1980s.

The two-way systems were raw back then. The cars’ electronic ignition systems and distributors would interfere and bleed static into the line, and it was hard to get a proper ground.

“Guys would paint the cars, and they wouldn’t grind the metal back, and it wouldn’t go through,” Gibson said. “It’s just crazy how far it’s come, to how clear it is. It went from a radio that weighed 10 pounds, trying to hold it, to these radios about the size of a credit card now.”

Jason Hedlesky, a spotter for Matt Kenseth — spotters are the eyes in the sky who warn drivers of hazards or hard-charging opponents — said some tire changers have listen-only privileges (you know how tire changers are), but that somewhere around 20 crew members enjoy two-way communication capability.

That said, the only people who really talk during practice, qualifying and the race are the driver, the crew chief and the spotter — or, in the case of Sonoma’s hilly road course, the two spotters.

Gibson said his crew employs two channels, one that includes all three parties and a second channel for chief and spotter to use without distracting Busch.